10 new designer bags to add to your wish list

It's the time of the year once again… where we ponder over which of our latest luxury obsessions are worthy enough to land a spot on our Christmas wish list.

Such blithesome musings are a tad challenging this year, with the many charming and covetable festive drops from designer brands like Chanel, Dior, and Louis Vuitton to choose from.

Highlights of the season include Valentino's new Stud Sign Shoulder bag, Dior's sporty-chic Hobo bag, Chanel's new reiteration of its iconic Mini Flap Bag, and Louis Vuitton's Capucines BB that's giving us all the wintery feels.

Below, browse our top picks of the latest designer handbags, with your Christmas wish list in tow for a little last-minute updating.

Smile Tweed Small Crossbody, $311.20, Kate Spade

PHOTO: Kate Spade

Kate Spade's Smile Tweed Small Crossbody was met with much hype after its recent reveal, and for good reason at that. Given its title as one of the top few holiday handbags on TikTok, the handbag by Kate Spade boasts a versatile appeal that would fit into almost any wardrobe.

Arriving in a metallic tweed material with smooth leather trim, this bag adds the right amount of texture (and festive cheer) to your holiday look. What's more, thanks to its easy-to-style design, the bag can also be worn throughout the year to pair with your weekly night get-ups.

Stud Sign Shoulder bag in nappa and suede leather, $4,000, Valentino

PHOTO: Valentino

It does not take a Valentino superfan to recognise the brand's iconic pyramidal Rockstuds. Casting a bigger spotlight on the classic golden studs, Valentino Garavani's new Stud Sign Shoulder bag takes the cake as one of the most exciting designer drops this season.

GG Marmont Matelasse shoulder bag, $3,550, Gucci

PHOTO: Gucci

Gucci has officially debuted its e-commerce site in Singapore, so you can easily shop for your favourite designer goods without having to leave the house!

But if you're still wondering about the next bag to splash on, fret not. Peep Gucci's GG Marmont matelasse shoulder bag. Otherwise known as one of its signature accessories, the brand reinvigorates the Marmont shoulder bag with matelasse chevron leather and a heart on the back.

Bound to stand out even in a cluster of tinsels and streamers, is embellished with antique gold-toned hardware with the Double G logo taking centre stage in gold.

Mini Flap bag, $6,410, Chanel

PHOTO: Chanel

Chanel's novelty bags are known to be collector items, often thrilling fans with their thematic designs and whimsical presentations. It's safe to say that the same goes for this season's iteration: A classic Chanel mini flap bag crafted in tweed and braided calfskin.

Adding an exquisite touch (as if a Chanel bag required it in the first place) to the fan-favourite silhouette, the bag also comes with Chanel's signature gold-tone metal that also gives it a sophisticated look with a sprinkle of old-world glamour.

Dior Book Tote in Latte Multicolor Dior Constellation Embroidery, $5,200, Dior

PHOTO: Dior

Practical and designed for the urban woman, Dior's Book Tote is one of the House's most sought-after pieces today.

Updated this season with a new iteration, the Book Tote is embroidered with the latte multicolour Dior Constellation motif that's imagined by artist Pietro Ruffo and further adorned with the 'Christian Dior' signature on the front.

Great for those who love lugging around things for work, this tote bag is not only stylish but also makes a thoughtful and practical gift.

Prada Cleo Brushed Leather Mini bag, $3,200, Prada

PHOTO: Prada

With the widespread popularity of Prada's Re-edition bag series from the early noughties going strong, it makes good sense why the brand has decided to tap into its iconic styles from the '90s for inspiration this season.

The Prada Cleo bag is materialised from the desire to reimagine, with fresh, contemporary updates, the brand's famous archival bags that reigned with "It-bag" status during the '90s.

This updated shoulder bag sports sleek curved lines with a rounded construction on the base for a soft, streamlined feel. More recently, the Cleo mini bag rendered in a seductive shade of scarlet looks to be a unique gift to ask for and cherish for life.

Capucines BB, $8,350, Louis Vuitton

PHOTO: Louis Vuitton

Add something a little playful to your list with Louis Vuitton's adorable Capucines BB.

Made from Taurillon leather and customised with comfy shearling, this bag by the luxury label is literally perfect for the holidays. featuring a wide leather strap, adorned with monogram flowers, this chic piece will instantly elevate any festive outfit. Wear it as a crossbody or over your shoulder as you make your way into the holiday season.

Small Quilted Check Cashmere Lola Bag, $4,163, Burberry

PHOTO: Burberry

Marked by minimalism and pared-down details, this contemporary number presents the quilted runway bag with a greater degree of sophistication.

Polished with a chain strap and the Thomas Burberry Monogram, the bag is also made with soft check cashmere edged with lambskin that feels so soft to the touch — you'll find yourself carrying it again and again, even for the seasons ahead.

Triomphe Shoulder bag in fluffy shearling and calfskin, $4,100, Celine

PHOTO: Celine

Faux fur and shearling are the top trending materials for many festive seasons as seen on a selection of jackets and even bags, like the ones from Celine.

Boasting a full shearling exterior, this particular Triomphe Shoulder bag from the luxury label makes the perfect fit for any holiday ensemble. Here, this version of the bag also features the brand's Triomphe motif — the double-C logo in gold-metal hardware finishing.

Doll, $4,560, Bottega Veneta

PHOTO: Bottega Veneta

If what you desire is an oversized tote bag to conveniently haul almost everything you own, then Bottega Veneta's brand new receptacle is what you shall seek. Rendered in a striking shade of green that's equal parts bold and regal, the new tote bag is crafted from 100 per cent calfskin.

With three compartments and one detachable interior zipped pocket, this number allows you to easily sort and compartmentalise all your must-haves and whatnots (so you won't have to worry about rummaging for your keys or wallet).

This article was first published in Her World Online.