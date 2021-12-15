15 tiny bags for your next night out

Gone are the days when the trend was bags big enough to carry all your problems - these days, we prefer teeny numbers that can fit just a lipstick, credit card and a phone, because what else do you need really?

If you're looking for the latest tiny numbers that are not just stylish, but also practical, then you've come to the right page. Ahead, here are our top ting bags that you need to cop for your next night out.

Dior Vibe Hobo Bag, price TBC, Dior

PHOTO: Dior

For Dior's upcoming Crusie 2022 collection, Maria Grazia Chiuri, creative director at Dior has decided to release a line of bags inspired by the world of sports. Boasting comfort and versatility, the new range of Hobo bags feature a mix and match of two shoulder straps, along with a gold-finish metal buckle punctuated with the initials "CD" illustrating the alliance between sport and Dior style, while the name Christian Dior adorns the base of the bag.

Whether you're going for an elegant or sporty look, this bag strikes the perfect balance between the two.

Available from January 2022 onwards at all Dior boutiques.

Copacabana Purse Tote, $1,011, 0711 from Farfetch

PHOTO: Farfetch

Otherwise known as one of 0711's most popular designs to date, the Copacabana tote from the Georgian label first made its debut in 2015. Well-loved for its traditional knitting style embedded in organic glass and plywood frames, this piece is the perfect weekend tote that would look good when paired with your favourite maxi dress or even with a casual combo like your favourite pair of shorts and a relaxed top.

Sasha Bucket Bag, $838, 0711 from Farfetch

PHOTO: Farfetch

When it comes to finding a statement piece, this Sasha Bucket Bag is a force to be reckoned with. Perfect for your next girls night out, this iconic piece from Georgian label, 0711 features a bold pearl-embellished design, with a gold-tone chain shoulder strap and a drawstring fastening.

What we love most about this bag is that it can instantly dial up any look and it makes for the perfect conversation starter. So if you're looking for a fancy piece to add to your capsule collection, then this piece is one worth splashing on.

mini Dinner Roll bag, $646, Yuzefi from Farfetch

PHOTO: Farfetch

Known for its statement designs in striking colours, accessories brand Yuzefi quickly became a cult sensation on Instagram. But what are some of the designs you can expect from this highly raved brand you might ask?

Peep the mini Dinner Roll bag. Crafted from green leather, this adorable bag comes with a detachable chain and leather cross-body straps offering multiple ways for you to carry it. Thanks to its timeless and versatile design, you can easily wear this bag on your next night out or even pair it with your weekend brunch outfit. The options are endless!

Mini Saddle Bag, $4,600, Dior

PHOTO: Dior

Besides the iconic Book Tote and Lady Dior bags, the luxury house is also best known for its range of saddle bags. Now, if you've been a loyal fan of its design, then you'll be glad to know that Dior is now offering a mini version of this classic - proving that this signature silhouette still remains an accessory staple to date.

What's great about this particular mini saddle bag is that it can be carried by hand as an ideal evening companion or customised with different shoulder straps.

Available at the Christian Dior boutique at ION Orchard.

Animal Print Neon Crossbody Bag, $39.90, Zara

PHOTO: Zara

This bright neon number has all the right elements for a night out bag: animal print detailing, a crossbody strap (so your hands are free to hold more drinks) and a unique design that will elevate even the simplest LBD.

0711 Nino tiny tote bag, $573, Farfetch

PHOTO: Farfetch

Add some texture to your outfit with the Nino tiny tote bag from 0711. Boasting a beautiful textured finish and ruched detailing, this tiny tote bag comes with two rounded handles to the sides and button fastening to keep your item secure.

We recommend styling this bag with your casual Sunday 'fits. Think distressed skinny jeans, strappy stilettos, a slim-cut blazer and a slicked-back ponytail. Don't forget the smoky eye and red lippie.

L'Afshar Adowa Marbled Acrylic Tote, $353, Goxip

PHOTO: Goxip

Just how cuuute is this number? Reminiscent of vintage makeup cases from the 50s, we love this bag styled with a girl boss type outfit for juxtaposition.

Think sharp, clean lines in the form of plunge pantsuits, pencil skirts and or figure-skimming sheath dress paired with your highest heels.

Rosantica Flora Gold-Plated Faux-Pearl Clutch, $1,727, Modesens

PHOTO: Modesens

Feminine (faux) pearls contrast with edgy gold hardware, making it the ultimate day-to-night tiny bag you never knew you needed.

The overall neutral hue styles easily with most colour combinations, and the pearl detailing will effortlessly glam up any outfit. PS: we love this for summer beach parties.

Pearl Bag, $580, available at Cult Gaia

PHOTO: Cult Gaia

To be perfectly honest, we'd buy this bag just to display on a shelf at home because just look at it. You're basically guaranteed to be the talk of the evening with this baby hanging off your arm.

Despite the initial impressions, this piece can easily be styled up or down and would pair just as well with an evening gown or jeans and stilettos combination.

Micro 90s Bag with Chainmail Fringe, $17.60, Asos

PHOTO: Asos

The baguette bag gets an update with a badass chainmail fringe to give any outfit a rock and roll edge.

Roll - pun intended - with it and pair with distressed jeans and your favourite band t-shirt with kitten heel booties, or run in the opposite direction and style with an eyelet baby doll number.

Mini Bucket Bag with Beaded Fringing, $99.90, available at Zara

PHOTO: Zara

A nod to the roaring 20s, this flapper dress-inspired piece features intricate beading and a fringing detail with so much movement, it begs to be taken out on the dance floor.

Style with sharper lines (think straight-legged pants and crisp shirts) and keep accessories minimalist. We love a red lip to complete the look!

Tangerine leather minibag, $290, Bimba Y Lola

PHOTO: Bimba Y Lola

If you're the type of girl who would likely misplace a clutch after a couple of drinks, opt for this Tangerine leather minibag. While still tinier than average, it has more than enough space for a night out in town, and its bright colourway is sure to make this bag one that's hard to miss.

Go with more feminine silhouettes like dresses or skirts, and style with strappy sandals.

Topshop Mini Croc Crossbody Bag, $37.05, available at Asos.com

PHOTO: Asos

Ok so it's basically just a bag for your phone, but what else would you need on a night out apart from something to take selfies with and get a ride home?

This versatile number will lend an edgy twist to basically any outfit you style it with, thanks to that faux croc detailing.

Asos Design Micro Grab Bag, $13.90, Asos

PHOTO: Asos

A little pop of colour never hurt anyone. This sunny yellow number might not immediately come across as a bag for a night out - but that's where clever styling comes into play.

Simply pair with outfits with yellow accents (like a black dress with yellow piping or prints) and glam up your overall look with accessories featuring precious stones like yellow diamonds or topaz.

