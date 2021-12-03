9 stylish and practical carry-on bags for your next trip

The great poet Ralph Waldo Emerson once said that “life is a journey, not a destination”.
While the journey can be challenging, we say the vagaries of plane travel can be a whole lot more bearable when you have killer carry-on luggage in tow.
From statement pieces to staple essentials, here are the best baggage pieces you should invest in for your trips this month.
The Tote Bag logo-print tote bag, $312, Marc Jacobs from Farfetch
Exude a casual nonchalance with this classic black tote from Marc Jacobs that’s known to be both sturdy and versatile.
What’s more, you can easily pair this bag with any outfit be it a flowy maxi or even go for a utilitarian chic number for a cool contrast.
Buy it here
Maestra Bag, $1,250, Senreve
A versatile piece that can be carried as a backpack and a tote? We’re sold.
Plus, it comes in multiple colourways and it’s spacious enough to stash all your essentials when you’re travelling.
Buy it here
XL Dumpling Bag, $109, Beyond The Vines
Homegrown label, Beyond The Vines needs no introduction. Known for its extensive range of utilitarian and functional pieces, it comes as no surprise that their collection of clothing and bags have been a staple for many Singaporeans.
In this case, if you’re going to bring a lot of things during your travels, this XL Dumpling Bag will come in handy.
Designed with short handles and an adjustable crossbody strap, you can easily sling it or tote this bag around easily while you’re on the go.
Alternatively, if you prefer something smaller, the label also offers the same dumpling bags in smaller sizes too.
Buy it here
Whitney Holdall, USD$50 (S$68), Gymshark
If you don’t wish to splurge on a hand-carry piece, go for a gym bag instead.
They’re spacious enough to hold all your travel needs. Choose one that has interesting details, like this stylish tote from Gymshark.
Buy it here
Julian leather backpack, $594, Rebecca Minkoff from Farfetch
If holdalls are not for you, opt for a backpack instead. This white Rebecca Minkoff piece is highly versatile, and will look great against a full-black airport attire.
Buy it here
Studded Maxi Bucket Bag, $99.90, Zara
We know that it can be hard to find the perfect carry-on bucket bag.
But thankfully, this piece is the perfect balance of chic and functional — it can fit your coat, make-up pouch, on-board flats and scarf perfectly.
Buy it here
Hard Carry Bag (20L) with adjustable carry-bar, $149, Muji
An on-board luggage that’s made out of hard shell is always the safest bet. They’ll keep your belongings intact without you having to fear any mishaps during rough handling.
Buy it here
Gucci 100 duffle bag, price available in store, Gucci
This duffle bag is roomy enough to store all your essentials and valuables.
Plus, the colourful print — that mixes circles and GGs — create a playful kaleidoscope effect that will instantly make any of your outfits pop.
Buy it here
Astyll Carry-On marbled hardshell suitcase, USD$170.69, Calpak from Net-A-Porter
Forget the plain and boring suitcase — go for a piece that’s interesting and unconventional. This luggage, for instance, is as practical as it is aesthetically pleasing.
On top of that, it also features a waterproof shell interior with elasticated buckle straps to keep everything in place during your flight, and not to mention zip fastening — which comes in handy for over packers.
Buy it here
ALSO READ: The ’90s shoulder bags are back in trend. Here are 12 designer styles to own
This article was first published in Her World Online.