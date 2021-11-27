From Parasite to Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, this bag brand has been on screen a lot

“I wanted something reasonably priced, so I can buy multiples and rotate them,” she says.

Thankfully, she found some options under the recommendation of her Thai friend when she was on a trip to Bangkok. She brought a couple of bags back to Seoul to sell to her close friends and they were well received.

“Soon after this, the bag-making business became my day job,” she shares.

The creative director of Biker Starlet lets us in on where she gets her inspiration, how she plans to improve sustainability in her business as well as her plans for growth in Singapore.

What Biker Starlet means

Jacey shares: “Biker sounds rough and edgy, Starlet elegant and feminine. Put them together and it still makes sense as a word. It also becomes something wild but pretty, and I loved the sound of it as well.

These two contrasting concepts clash with each other and it just seemed perfect because all women are multi-layered and complex.”

The designs are always relevant

One look at Biker Starlet bags and you’ll notice that they are all striking, but never over the top. Jacey says she digs through old trends and styles to “translate the old into the new because trends run themselves over and over again”.

Biker Starlet has been on big and small screens

Her polished and practical pieces have been spotted in K-dramas such as Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, and even films like the award-winning Parasite.

Inspiration comes from the streets

Jacey loves people-watching for inspiration. “There’s this place – one of the generic American coffee chains – in Seoul where I sit for hours. You get to pick up the latest fashion trends in real-time.”

Biker Starlet is doing its part for the environment

Jacey considers how her products and manufacturing process affects the earth and hopes to adopt more eco-friendly ways for her business.

“I plan to change all our shipping tape to paper tape and use biodegradable poly bags by late next year,” she reveals. “It’s probably a touchy subject because we use mostly leather and leather tanning is not exactly environmentally friendly.”

The challenge? Looking for alternative and more sustainable materials

“There is still a large demand for leather bags, so it’s always been an issue for us to incorporate sustainability. I plan to introduce more sustainable products made with alternative materials in the next few years.”

There are plans to reopen the Singapore store

Going forward, Jacey looks forward to reopening her store and meeting her Singapore customers whom she considers as friends.

The health-conscious creative director also plans to add a lounge area to her store: “I’d like to create a space that can connect our products with wholesome foods and beverages.”

