Your ultimate guide to Song Hye-kyo's iconic style

Raise your hand if Song Hye-kyo's natural beauty and impeccable style are your #lifegoals. One of South Korea's biggest stars, Song is the epitome of ageless beauty.

Flawlessness aside, the 39-year-old is also an established actress, having acted in countless drama series and films (including the smash hit, Descendants of the Sun in 2016) and nabbing several awards for her efforts.

Song's also a philanthropist, collaborating with Sungshin Womens' University Professor Seo Kyung-duk to preserve Korean history and culture, and enjoys volunteering at animal shelters.

The stunner is (obvs) also the face of several cosmetic brands. She fronted Laneige for 10 years and is currently the brand ambassador for Sulwhasoo. In other words, she's perfect.

We can only wish for even half of Song's elegance and grace, but hey, at least we try. Here are some of her best looks that we can learn a lesson (or two) from.

The dress every woman should own

In considering how to dress in your 30s, by now, you already know what you like and you're ready to embrace it. And if there's one wardrobe essential you need to add to your collection (if you don't already own one), it would have to be a midi dress.

This seasonless staple is well-loved for good reason - it's both flattering and comfortable. On top of that, silhouettes like the one seen on Song Hye-kyo is more cinched at the waist which also gives it the perfect finishing touch for a whiff of easy glamour.

Cardigans never go out of style

Cardigans are a timeless must-have in any wardrobe. Known for its practical and timeless appeal, Song Hye-kyo loves keeping it cosy and chic with a simple cardigan to level up her outfit.

It's especially perfect for days when you're lounging around the house or for adding a pop of colour to your outfit.

Add a versatile bag to your rotation

A practical and stylish bag can go a long way in elevating your casual or everyday looks. Take a cue from Song Hye-kyo who stuns in a solid coloured outfit paired with a chic and minimalistic Peekaboo bag from Fendi.

Aside from this look, this bag also goes well with the other outfits in your wardrobe, be it formal or casual, so we can definitely see this investment-worthy piece to be a staple in your collection.

Try a monochromatic palette

Mixing and matching different pieces in your wardrobe can do wonders for your overall appearance. But Song also proves that keeping to a single coloured outfit can also make you look put together.

In a series of photos that were released in one of her recent Instagram posts, Song seamlessly pulled off a slew of different single-coloured outfits that looks both classy and sophisticated at the same time.

White's the key to elegance

PHOTO: Instagram/@kyo1122

When in doubt, put on a white dress like Song, who looked on point in this crisp white A-line dress when she attended a Sulwhasoo event in Shanghai.

Not only did this piece accentuate her natural sweetness, but it also showed off her gorgeous legs and collarbones. Take a leaf from her book and keep the accessories to a minimum to keep the look clean.

Go French

PHOTO: Instagram/@kyo1122

A classic khaki trench will never go wrong because it's a staple that looks good on everyone. But don't just throw it on, be like Song who styled her look with a little French flair when she attended Christian Dior's show.

She wore a cute polka-dotted blouse that peeked out demurely from her wrists and neck and set a netted beret jauntily at the side of her head. Very je ne sais quoi indeed.

Show some skin - but be strategic

PHOTO: Instagram/@kyo1122

Go for an off-shoulder dress if you want to give off a flirty and sensual vibe but in a subtle manner, like this grey Burberry dress that Song wore to London Fashion Week in 2017.

To add sophistication to your outfit, follow Song and drape a black wool peacoat over your shoulders. It elevates your look effortlessly.

Don't be afraid to sparkle

PHOTO: Instagram/@kyo1122

Sometimes, a girl's just gotta shine. Song feels the same way too - look how she rocked this shimmery black dress at a fan meeting!

The dress is outstanding enough on its own, so all you have to do to dress it up is put on some simple earrings. Song chose a unique yet understated pair of hoop drop earrings, which added extra texture and depth to her #OOTD.

Play with colours

PHOTO: Instagram/@kyo1122

Look through her Instagram posts and you'd know that Song loves her monochrome. Still, there are times when the immaculate actress plays things up with a dash of colour.

But don't go overboard with the bright reds or neon yellows. Instead, opt for splashes of muted colours on a black or white garment.

Song, for instance, went with a white collared black A-line dress that had blue and pastel green banana prints at a Descendants of the Sun press conference in 2016. Cute yet elegant - the best of both worlds.

Channel both spunk and femininity

PHOTO: Instagram/@kyo1122

Who says you can't be both? Do it like Song, who was able to channel an edgy personality despite a girlish outfit of a flowy printed pussybow blouse, white mini skirt and nude pumps.

How? Spice it up with strong, black smokey eyes and a killer stare.

Navy is in

PHOTO: Instagram/@kyo1122

Is navy blue the new black? In this case, it is. This neutral colour is a winning shade because it carries with it a subtle whiff of sophistication and it can be paired with almost any other shade.

Stock your wardrobe with staples like a navy pullover or tailored pants. Or be like Song and rock a chiffon collared shirt instead. Big curls not included.

Sheer goes too

PHOTO: Instagram/@kyo1122

Have a dinner party to go to? Glam up with a dress that sports a sheer panel, like this LBD that Song wore to a Prada store reopening ceremony in Hong Kong's Canton Road.

Sophisticated and modest, the panel and lace trimmed detail at her decolletage and neckline show just a hint of skin. Playful, sensual and elegant. All the things we want to be.

When in doubt, go with the classic white shirt and denim jeans combo

PHOTO: Instagram/@kyo1122

Despite it being a casual outfit, this classic get-up exudes elegance when done properly.

Song does it flawlessly by tucking the front of her white shirt into her denim jeans and styling the look with a black crossbody bag and sunglasses perched nonchalantly on her head. Add a pair of platform heels to elevate the look.

Go casual

PHOTO: Instagram/@kyo1122

There's nothing wrong with donning something more laidback while on a grocery shopping run.

But you can still look as poised as Song by dressing up a simple white t-shirt and denim shorts combo with a straw hat and a pair of circular sunglasses (tucked into your top's neck).

Don't forget the nails too - paint them bright red to polish up your look.

