Song Hye-kyo reportedly charges $631k per Instagram post, and she’s not even in top 10 highest-paid Korean celeb endorsers

According to a recent episode of the South Korean chat show TMI News, actress Song Hye-kyo ranked 12th in a list of highest-paid celebrity brand ambassadors in South Korea.

The 39-year-old reportedly charges US$42,000 ($57,000) per episode for her dramas, and at least 900 million won ($1.05 million) to endorse a product.

The top five spots in the list are occupied by K-pop superstars BTS, who earned 62 billion won in 13 advertisements; actor Kim Soo-hyun who pocketed 30 billion won in 17 endorsements in 2014; actress Jun Ji-hyun who earned 20 billion won in 2013; actor Gong Yoo who received 17.2 billion won from 15 endorsements in 2016; and footballer Son Heung-min who took home 15.6 billion won.

According to the programme, Hye-kyo also charges a cool 540 million won for a sponsored post on her Instagram account, which has 11.7 million followers.

She is reportedly very selective about the brands she publicises and has signed four endorsement deals this year alone, amounting to about 3.6 billion won.

She is currently filming the new romantic drama series Now, We Are Breaking Up alongside co-star Jang Ki-yong.

