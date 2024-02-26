'10 out of 10 experience': This cinema adds dining element to watching a film

A trip to the cinema might feel incomplete without some light snacks like popcorn.

What if the experience were to be elevated with a multi-course dinner instead?

TikTok user Pale.nerves shared a clip on TikTok on Feb 17 about his first taste of Nom Nom Cinema, located at Haus217 in Lavender.

This cinematic experience is made unique as the food served to diners is inspired by the film that's on screen.

Pale.nerves' film of choice happened to be the well-acclaimed 2014 comedy-drama The Grand Budapest Hotel.

Pale.nerves explained that dishes were served during specific timestamps so that diners can have an "immersive experience".

As the plot unfolds, so will your lavish dinner.

Diners were first served Monsieur Jean, a squid dish made to look like a cigarette bud, clearly a cheeky nod to the concierge in the film stashing his cigarette away.

At the 47th-minute mark of The Grand Budapest Hotel, main protagonist Gustave finds himself in prison, and that's when diners were served Prisoners Bread, a Vienna loaf with basil butter.

One particular pastry box seen in the film also made its way to the dining table.

Within said box were ingredients for diners to assemble their own version of Courtesan au Chocolat from the fictional Mendl's Bakery.

Fans of the film would know just how iconic this pastry is, with numerous food-based websites providing a recipe to recreate the dish.

"Look! It's the exact same pastry that we're eating," Pale.nerves said, while munching on his dessert.

If you're a bit of a film enthusiast and foodie, Nom Nom Cinema's appreciation for film and culinary indulgence must be right up your alley.

Pale.nerves' review? "Honestly, 10 out of 10 experience," he said.

On the official website, Nom Nom Cinema states that no live performers or set design will be part of the experience.

Diners must be 21 and above, and if you have dietary requests, do contact one day ahead.

Prices weren't provided for the five-course dinner but drink pairings (includes four drinks with cocktail, mocktail and wine options) come in at $68.

While the final screening of The Grand Budapest Hotel has passed, you can keep an eye out for future screenings here.

