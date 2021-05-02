10 pampering beauty treatments to spoil mum on Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is a very good time to shower your mum with much-deserved love and attention via pampering beauty treatments like facials and body massages.

Make it a mother-daughter bonding session at the same time, or treat a mum-to-be or new mum to some much-needed me time and relaxation. Give the gift of glowing and beautiful skin with our pick of these best pampering beauty treatments.

1. For stressed-out mums: Porcelain Proionic, $425.85 (90 minutes)

PHOTO: Porcelain Spa

Where: Porcelain Spa, #04-48 Paragon, tel: 6850-5161; #01-02 Guoco Tower, tel: 6386-5388

Why she’ll love it: A comforting and nourishing facial that uses long-wave radio frequency to promote collagen and elastin production deep inside the skin. The result: instant and long-term anti-ageing effects. Skin is revitalised, looks lifted and the facial contours, defined.

In May, treat mum and yourself to a Mother’s Day Spa Day with a shareable one-for-one facial treatment. Mum also gets a complimentary bouquet of preserved flowers and a Shiatsu Face Massage or Age Defying Neck Luxx treatment.

2. For stressed-out mums: Rose de Mai Signature Facial Treatment, $160 (75 minutes)

PHOTO: Chantecaille

Where: Chantecaille flagship counter, Tangs at Tang Plaza, tel: 9112-4976

Why she’ll love it: Who doesn’t love the comforting scent of roses? A decadent radiance-boosting facial, it features the brand’s iconic Rose de Mai collection to brighten, nourish and hydrate the skin. The result is a lustrous youthful glow and petal-soft skin.

3. For stressed-out mums: Sisley Phyto-Aromatic Sisleya La Cure Facial, $280 (90 minutes)

Where Sisley counter, Takashimaya D.S, tel: 6734-8909; BHG Bugis, tel: 6336-5514

Why she’ll love it An uber pampering facial, it uses the brand’s most luxurious La Cure serum to prep the skin with an energising massage, followed by an anti-ageing sculpting massage to stimulate the tissues and muscles of the face to lift and tone, taking away the signs of ageing and fatigue. The complexion looks instantly glowy and revitalised.

4. For stressed-out mums: Pep. Blu Deep, $342.40 (60 minutes)

Where: IDS Aesthetics, #02-01 International Building, tel: 6450-3555

Why she’ll love it: A non-invasive treatment that uses electroporation technology to enhance the delivery and absorption of the active ingredients in the Pep. Blu Serum to stimulate collagen and elastin production.

The look of fine lines and wrinkles is reduced, skin is brightened and the face contours are lifted and defined.

5. For stressed-out mums: Mikimoto Brightening Facial, $340.15 (60 minutes)

Where: Raffles Spa, #01-35 Raffles Hotel Arcade, tel: 6412-1377

Why she’ll love it: As radiant as those iconic Mikomoto pearls, this brightening facial harnesses the active ingredients of vitamin C derivatives and pearl conchiorin to rejuvenate dull and tired skin, revealing a luminous, smooth and supple complexion.

6. For stressed-out mums: Future Afterglow Facial, $406.60 (90 minutes)

Where: Freia Aesthetics, #B2-26 Raffles City Shopping Centre, tel: 6258-0233; #19-03 Wisma Atria Office Tower, tel: 9109-1574

Why she’ll love it: A holistic facial that uses cult-fave Future Cosmetics products – Flash 10 Botanical Deep Cleanser, Beauty Drops, Mask Heritage, Soft Treatment Gel and Golden Touch Oil – to get skin clear, dewy and smooth.

It also incorporates a Hydrafacial to clean out clogged pores and an ultrasonic machine to infuse the actives deep into the skin.

7. For mums-to-be: Power Hour, $225 (60 minutes)

Where: Epion Aesthetics, #02-02 Tudor Court, tel: 6363-2122

Why she’ll love it: Many mums-to-be often deal with pregnancy-related acne due to surging progesterone levels.

This combination of chemical peel, aqua jet peel and ultrasonic deep cleansing clears away dead skin cells and unclogs pores while lightening pigmentation, evening skin tone and restoring a youthful glow.

The treatment also includes a vitamin therapy mask to enhance skin clarity and boost collagen production.

As an even sweeter treat, enjoy a one-for-one promotion when you purchase any Epion Aesthetics treatment – one for mum and one for you.

8. For mums-to-be: Mother-to-be, $185 (60 minutes)

Where: Clarins Skin Spa, #04-19 Ion Orchard, tel: 6838-5060

Why she’ll love it: A blissful hour of pampering to promote relaxation, release tension and relieve heaviness in the legs while improving skin elasticity and preventing the appearance of stretch marks – woes that a mum-to-be goes through while growing a little one.

9. For busy (and post-partum) mums: Optimalift A+ Eye Treatment, $150 (60 minutes)

Where: Estetica Beauty, #06-18 Plaza Singapura, tel: 6737-2234; #04-07 Parkway Parade, tel: 6440-0112; #03-19/20 Compass One, tel: 6343-9939

Why she’ll love it: Long hours in front of the computer or late-night feeds can leave the eyes tired and puffy.

Using a combination of Estetica’s award-winning eye care products together with a proprietary massage technique, the eye treatment infuses the active ingredients into the skin of the delicate eye area while draining away toxins to de-puff and boost micro-circulation that will leave you looking bright-eyed again.

10. For busy (and post-partum) mums: Freezemax, $1,712 (90 minutes)

Where: Ozhean Zoey Medical & Aesthetic Clinic, #04-10 Triple One Somerset, tel: 6235-4534

Why she’ll love it: A fat-burning treatment that promises up to 30 per cent reduction in fat cells, it combines four technologies for a holistic treatment. Cryolipolysis literally freezes your fat cells while the shockwave and vacuum technologies stimulate lymphatic drainage to enhance its removal.

To complete the treatment, multi-polar radio frequency stimulates collagen production to firm the skin. Plus, it is able to target four areas at one time for faster and more efficient results. And it’s suitable for breastfeeding mums too.

