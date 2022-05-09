10 places that serve the best claypot rice in Singapore

Cooking rice is an essential skill that runs in the blood and culture of any Asian. Claypot rice, however, takes that skill and elevates it as rice is cooked in a clay vessel usually atop a charcoal-fired flame while being topped with umami-rich ingredients such as marinated meat, Chinese sausage, salted fish and dark soy sauce.

Oh, and did we mention the crispy charred rice at the base? The best claypot rice you can get in Singapore below.

Lian He Ben Ji Claypot Rice

Chinatown has a smorgasbord of good food, with Chinatown Complex housing two claypot rice stalls. The first of them is Lian He Ben Ji, a family-run stall that has been in the business for over four decades with a Michelin Bib Gourmand accolade. Prices start at $5.

335 Smith St, #02-198/199 Chinatown Complex, Singapore 050335

Zhao Ji Claypot Rice

Zhao Ji is another stall in Chinatown Complex. Unlike the former, however, Zhao Ji doesn’t use charcoal but employs gas and a metal claypot instead. Nevertheless, Zhao Ji is still popular among claypot rice devotees. Prices start at $10.

335 Smith St, #02-53 Chinatown Complex, Singapore 050335

132 Claypot Rice

Old Airport Road Food Centre is another destination location for foodies. As such, get together with a group of friends and order multiple dishes while you wait for 132 Claypot Rice to cook your portion upon order. Prices start at $6.

51 Old Airport Rd, #01-132 Old Airport Road Food Centre, Singapore 390051

Geylang Claypot Rice

Formerly located along Geylang Lorong 33, Geylang Claypot Rice is now located along Beach Road. The brand has been serving claypot rice for over 30 years now and has options for chicken, beef cubes, unagi and eight-head abalone claypot rice. Prices start at $16.80.

361/363/365 Beach Rd, 199576

Nan Xing Claypot Rice

Located in Circuit Road Hawker Centre which is adjacent to Mattar MRT, Nan Xing has been serving up claypot rice for over a decade. Besides the classic chicken option, Nan Xing also has options such as Luncheon Meat & Egg, Smoked Duck and Garlic Roasted Pork. Prices start at $7.

79 Circuit Rd, Circuit Road Hawker Centre, Singapore 370079

Cantonese Claypot Rice (Guang Dong Sha Bao Fan)

As the name implies, claypot rice is the star dish at Guang Dong Sha Bao Fan. The stall is helmed by Chef Wu, who formerly worked as a chef at Marriott Hotel. Service is pretty fast here and there are steamed rice and double-boiled soups as well. Prices start at $4.30.

38A Beo Cres, #01-66 Beo Crescent Market, Singapore 169982

Xiang Jiang Claypot Rice

Here’s a claypot rice for you Westies. Xiang Jian is located within walking distance from Lakeside MRT. They have options between Ginger & Onion Chicken, Black Pepper Chicken, Chicken Sausage and Mixed flavour options. Prices start at $7.

498 Jurong West Street 41, Singapore 640498

New Lucky Claypot Rice

New Lucky Claypot Rice is another stall that has been awarded the Michelin Bib Gourmand for its food. Located near Holland Village, New Lucky uses charcoal to cook its claypot rice, so do expect a longer wait. Prices start at $15 for 2 pax.

44 Holland Dr, #02-19, Holland Drive Market & Food Center, 270044

Fei Kee Claypot Chicken Rice

Fei Kee is another claypot rice option located along Beach Road. The stall has a rather unassuming shop front, so you might miss it if you don’t look closely. Prices start at $6.

341 Beach Rd, Singapore 199567

Eng’s Wanton Mee & Claypot Rice East Village

Eng’s are famous for their wanton mee but at the East Village location, claypot rice cooked over charcoal is a star dish that is sold at night. This is thanks to chef Choi Hoi Ching, the franchisee owner who was taught the intricacies of claypot rice making from a master. Prices start at $15.

430 Upper Changi Rd, #01-08 East Village, 487048

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.