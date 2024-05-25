10 places where kids eat free this June school holidays

With the June holidays around the corner, why not take your kids out for a nice meal as a family? If you're worried about your wallet, here's the good news: your kids can eat for free at these places!

1. Barossa Steak & Grill

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CWH6HhqNQ00/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Promo: 1 free Kids Meal with purchase of 2 Main Courses

The menu: The Mushroom Cream Spaghetti or Beef Bolognese Pasta Kids Meals are perfect for your little ones' palate.

Kids not a fan of pasta? They're sure to love the Battered Fish & Chips or Chicken Katsu & Cheese Burger.

Availability: Till June 23, 2024, Fridays to Sundays only

1 HarbourFront Walk, #01-161/162, VivoCity, Singapore 098585

2. Chara Brasserie

Promo: Children below six years old dine free

The menu: A Mediterranean-Asian buffet with themed buffets for lunch and dinner, based on different countries depending on the day of the week.

Mondays and Tuesdays: Mediterranean-SEA

Wednesdays and Thursdays: Mediterranean-Japanese

Fridays and Saturdays: Mediterranean-Asia Pacific

Sundays: International Mediterranean

In addition, an international buffet breakfast is available every day.

Availability: Till May 31, 2024

8 Club Street, #02-01, Mercure ICON Singapore City Centre, Singapore 069472

3. Siam Kitchen

Promo: 1 free Kids Meal with 2 Rice or Noodle Mains ordered

The menu: Known for its authentic Halal Thai cuisine, Siam Kitchen offers a choice of three Kids Meals for your little ones to enjoy.

Choose between the Wok-Fried Egg Fried Rice (with Deep-Fried Chicken Mid-Joints and Stir-Fried Kailan with Mushrooms), Wok-Fried Garlic Fried Rice (with Deep-Fried Prawn Cake and Stir-Fried Mixed Vegetables), or Wok-Fried Pineapple Fried Rice (with Grilled Chicken Satay and Stir-Fried Mixed Vegetables).

Each Kids Meal comes with a bowl of soup and a choice of orange or apple juice.

Availability: Till June 23, 2024, Fridays to Sundays only

293 Lor 6 Toa Payoh, #01-04, SAFRA Toa Payoh, Singapore 319387 | 2 Yishun Walk, #01-01, HomeTeam NS Khatib, Singapore 767944

4. Suki-Suki Hotpot

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C0LZ-U_h-Cs/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Promo: Children dine free with every 2 paying adults

The menu: This Halal Hotpot concept features an all-you-can-eat Halal buffet menu with quality ingredients like thinly sliced beef, fresh chicken, and home-made fish paste, as well as unlimited fresh vegetables, mushrooms, pot dishes and more!

Availability: Till June 23, 2024, Fridays to Sundays only

293 Lor 6 Toa Payoh, #01-04, SAFRA Toa Payoh, Singapore 319387 | 2 Yishun Walk, #01-01, HomeTeam NS Khatib, Singapore 767944

5. Suki-Ya

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C50uJl3pp78/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Promo: Children dine free with every two paying adults

The menu: If you're looking for all-you-can-eat Japanese Shabu-shabu, look no further. Suki-Ya invites you to swish unlimited slices of top-quality chilled meats in the plethora of soup bases available, including the sweet and tangy Tomato Soup!

Availability: Till June 23, 2024, Fridays to Sundays only

Various locations islandwide

6. Tanglin Cookhouse

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C6oZUwQS2Ty/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Promo: 1 free Kids Meal with purchase of 2 Main Courses

The menu: Serving contemporary colonial cuisine, Tanglin Cookhouse boasts a freshly revamped menu, including a new kids menu featuring the irresistable Mini Cheesy Pulled Pork Burger and Chicken Pop & Fries.

Other highlights include the Meaty Beef Bolognese Pasta, Salmon Creamy Tomato Pasta, and Little Fish and Chips.

Availability: Till June 23, 2024, Fridays to Sundays only

163 Tanglin Road, #01-106, Tanglin Mall, Singapore 247933 | 2 Tanjong Katong Road, #01-07, PLQ3, Singapore 437161

7. TOMA By The River

Promo: Children dine free with every paying adult

The menu: Treat your little ones to a riverside feast this June holidays. With each paying adult, your kids can enjoy a complimentary dish from TOMA's kids menu, featuring classics like Pizza Margherita and Mac & Cheese.

Availability: May 25 to June 23, 2024

80 Mohamed Sultan Rd, #01-12, The Pier@Robertson, Singapore 239013

Tuesday to Friday: 7.30 am to 12 pm | Saturday and Sunday: 7.30 am to 3 pm | Closed on Monday

8. Typhoon Cafe

Promo: 1 free Kids Meal with purchase of two Main Courses

The menu: If you're looking for a taste of Taiwan, you've come to the right place.

Your kids can choose between the Egg Fried Rice Set with Golden Chicken Fritters (complete with a cheery face drawn on the egg in ketchup), and the La Mian Set with Chicken Chop.

Rounding off the meal with a sweet finish is dessert in the form of a Chocolate Waffle with Vanilla Ice Cream, as well as a Homemade Soya Milk Drink.

Availability: Till June 23, 2024, Fridays to Sundays only

Various locations islandwide.

9. Vineyard

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C6990wHiPN9/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Promo: 1 free Kids Meal with purchase of two Main Courses

The menu: A charming "garden-to-table" French-inspired restaurant, Vineyard is suitable for even the pickiest of eaters.

Your kids will enjoy a feast for their taste buds with a choice between the Croque Monsieur (crusty bread with ham, Gruyere cheese and petite salaf), Beef Ragu (linguine with meat sauce and parmesan cheese), Carbonara (linguine with bacon and creamy egg sauce), and Saucisse de Boeuf (beef sausage with brown onion gravy and mashed potato).

Availability: Till June 23, 2024, Fridays to Sundays only

33 Hyderabad Road, #02-02, HortPark Singapore 119578

10. YUN NANS

Promo: Children below 12 years old dine free with every paying adult

The menu: YUN NANS is well-known for serving Yunnan ethnic highland cuisine, using fresh ingredients procured from the highlands of the Yunnan Province.

This June holidays, YUN NANS brings back its popular educational kids menu, which debuted last August.

Featureing a delightful array of nutritious dishes, the kids menu comes in four well-balanced sets, served complete with carbs, protein, fruits and vegetables in equally endearing plates and cutlery.

The ordering can be left entirely to your kids to make their choices, which encourages them to learn about food ingredients as they look through the menu.

The sets available are as follows:

Mixed Veg Shrimp Cake with ABC Soup Set: Juicy prawn cakes fried with a medley of minced vegetables, complemented with ABC soup, which contains a high amount of protein and various vitamins. The set also comes with a freshly made Corn Cake.



Grilled Honey Wings Set: Two pieces of upper wings, glazed with honey and grilled till tender and juicy. Finished off with a cartoon bun with choice of Tiger Red Bean Bun, Rabbit Sweet Potato Bun or Duckie Salted Egg Yolk Bun.



Shrimp Rolls with Steampot Egg Set: Two golden fried prawn rolls with silky smooth egg, steamed in a special Yunnan steampot. Finished off with a cartoon bun with choice of Tiger Red Bean Bun, Rabbit Sweet Potato Bun or Duckie Salted Egg Yolk Bun.



Steampot Meat Patty Set: Springy fish tofu with wholesome meat patty steamed in a special Yunnan steampot. Finished off with a cartoon bun with choice of Tiger Red Bean Bun, Rabbit Sweet Potato Bun or Duckie Salted Egg Yolk Bun.

Each set is served with sides of fruit and vegetables, as well as a choice of main — Chicken Fried Rice with vegetables, Seafood Tomato Baked Rice, YUNNANS Rice Noodle with Chicken Soup or Tomato Egg Noodle.

Availability: May 27 to June 23, 2024

Various locations islandwide.

ALSO READ: The best Chinese restaurants in Singapore for Cantonese fare: Double-boiled soups, dim sum, suckling pigs and more

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.