The best Chinese restaurants in Singapore for Cantonese fare: Double-boiled soups, dim sum, suckling pigs and more

Amongst all the different schools of Chinese cooking, Cantonese cuisine remains one of the most popular styles for its emphasis on fresh ingredients, elaborate presentation, and versatile cooking techniques.

And then, there’s the fact that a large number of Chinese people around the world have ancestors that come from Guangdong, where the exquisite fare originated. From double-boiled soups and roasted suckling pigs to intricate dim sum creations, here are the best Cantonese restaurants in Singapore.

Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant

Blending traditional culinary practices and modern sensibilities, Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant crafts a menu of elevated Cantonese cuisine, from handcrafted dim sum to classic favourites.

Dig into elevated Dim Sum dishes like the Steamed Hokkaido Scallop and Sturgeon Caviar Dumpling (S$12++ for 2 pieces) and the Steamed Beef Tripe and Yam with Szechuan Chilli Garlic Sauce (S$8++ per portion).

Find modern interpretation of time-honoured recipes in the Deep-Fried Cod Fish with Crab Meat and Hairy Crab Roe (S$35++ per portion), where succulent cod fish sits atop creamy hairy crab roe.

Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant is located at 320 Orchard Road, Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel, Singapore 238865, p.+65 6831 4605. Open daily 11.30am -3pm, 6pm – 10pm.

Wah Lok Cantonese Restaurant

In a modern elegance that meets traditional charm, Wah Lok Cantonese Restaurant, a stalwart in Cantonese cuisine, has won enduring fans with its authentic Cantonese dishes. Its popular dim sum lunches even offer a rotating menu of double-boiled soups, in true Cantonese style.

Find items like Marinated Spiced Duck Wings and Beancurd (S$22++) and Assorted Barbecued Combination (from S$40++) on the a la carte menu.

Or order the set menu with classic dishes like Steamed Live Bamboo Clam with Garlic and Steamed Live “Dong Xing” Grouper from S$140++ per person (minimum five to dine)

Wah Lok Cantonese Restaurant is located at 76 Bras Basah Road, Carlton Hotel Singapore, Singapore 189558, p.+65 6311 8188. Open Mon – Sat 11.30am -2.30pm, 6.30pm -10pm, Sun 11am -2.30pm, 6.30pm -10pm.

Min Jiang at Dempsey

Nestled in a lush enclave, dining at Min Jiang at Dempsey offers a refreshing retreat from the bustle of city life. Its contemporary-meets-oriental style carries through in its dim sum menu, where you’ll find cute creations like the Steamed ‘Goldfish’ Prawn Dumpling (S$5.80++ per piece) and the Deep-fried ‘Golden Pear’ Curry Chicken with Mushrooms (S$8.80++ for 3 pieces).

For a party of six, relish in the dinner set menus (from S$520++ per table), which includes their Legendary Wood-fired Beijing Duck served with Homemade Crepes and the Steamed Sea Perch — an ode to Cantonese culinary excellence.

Commemorating its fifth anniversary, Min Jiang at Dempsey is running a special Anniversary Menu (S$138++ per person, minimum two to dine) until 31 May 2024.

Min Jiang at Dempsey is located at 7A &, 7B Dempsey Rd, Singapore 249684, p.+65 6774 0122. Open Mon – Fri 11.30am -2.30pm, 6.30pm – 10.30pm, Sat-Sun 11am -2.30pm, 6.30pm – 10.30pm.

Yan Ting

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C3sWsqUSZcL/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Along with the space refresh, Yan Ting at The St Regis welcomes new Executive Chinese Chef Chan Chin Shing with his innovative take on traditional Cantonese dishes. Within the elevated space, feast on signature dishes like the Honey-glazed Barbecued Iberico Pork (S$48++ per portion) and the not-to-be-missed Fried “Pik Fong Tong’ Radish Cake (S$20++) — so good you can’t stop at one.

Relish in new creations like the comforting Braised Superior Bird’s Nest with Crabmeat and Pumpkin Broth (S$118++) and the Wok-fried Lobster Angel Hair Pasta with Truffle (S$48++ per person) — Cantonese cuisine with an Italian twist!

Yan Ting is located at 29 Tanglin Rd, Level 1U The St. Regis Singapore, Singapore 247912, p.+65 6506 6887. Open daily 12pm- 2.30pm, 6 -10.30pm.

Golden Peony

Chinese Executive Chef Ku Keong sets the table at Golden Peony with authentic Cantonese dishes, telling stories of his Hong Kong heritage. Whether you order the set meal or a la carte dishes, don’t miss barbecued specialities such as the Signature Roasted London Duck.

Warm up your stomach with a comforting Double Boiled Kami-Sakura Chicken or reach for their dim sum menu which sees plant-based options like Truffle Shiitake Buns and ‘Szechuan’ Ma La Dumplings.

Following the long-standing tradition of tea-pairing with food, there’s even a special Spring Tea Pairing menu for lunch.

Golden Peony is located at 2 Temasek Boulevard, Conrad Centennial Singapore, Singapore 038982, p.+65 6432 7482. Open Mon – Fri 11.30am -2.30pm, 6.30pm -10.30pm, Sat-Sun 11.30am – 1pm, 1.30pm – 3pm, 6.30pm -10.30pm.

Man Fu Yuan

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C0xjg3ZSBoc/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

A renowned name in Singapore’s Cantonese fine dining scene, Man Fu Yuan is all about contemporary interpretations of traditional flavours using the finest ingredients.

The progressive restaurant often runs creative collaborations with other top chefs, bringing you all the best of Cantonese cuisine under one roof. With Chef Aaron at its helm, you’ll enjoy everything from delicacies like Flambé Braised Crocodile Palm (S$98++ per portion) to crowd favourites like the Apple Wood Smoked Irish Duck ( from S$68++).

Treat yourself to a lavish dim sum buffet (S$98++ per person) on the weekends, which includes Chef’s Signature Braised 8-Head Abalone and more.

Man Fu Yuan is located at 80 Middle Road Level 2 InterContinental Singapore, Singapore 188966, p. +65 6825 1008. Open Mon – Fri 12pm -3pm, 6pm -10pm, Sat-Sun 11.30am -3pm, 6pm -10pm.

YÀN Restaurant

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C4xeLlHO90z/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Reviving Classic Cantonese dishes from the 1980s, YÀN Restaurant offers a feast for the senses with meticulous techniques that spotlight the natural goodness of premium ingredients.

Testament of this is the riff on ‘Pao Fan’, the Poached Star Grouper Fish Fillet with Superior Prawn Stock and Crispy Rice, where the sweetness of Grouper shines through alongside the rich umami of the stock.

The Grilled Lamb Rack is a delectable Hong Kong twist on Western cuisine, and the Traditional YÀN Claypot Rice with Preserved Meat, Chinese and Liver Sausage is a well-loved item on the menu.

YÀN Restaurant is located at 1 St Andrew’s Road, #05-02 National Gallery Singapore, Singapore 178957, p.+65 9272 7522. Open daily 11.30am – 2.30pm, 6pm – 10pm.

Madame Fan

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C5iUGR_sj4z/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Immerse in an opulent old-world charm and indulge in Madame Fan’s contemporary twist on classic Cantonese cuisine. Sink into plush velvet furnishings as you feast on the extensive selection of dim sum and Cantonese classics.

Treat yourself to the Dim sum and Drink Sum (from S$98++ per person) weekend brunch or savour their set menus (from S$78++ per person, minimum two to dine) with soups like the comforting Pig Stomach & Chicken Soup and carbs like the Grilled Iberico Pork Neck with Crispy Noodles.

With a diverse a la carte menu featuring soups, seafood and steamed delights, your taste buds are in for a treat.

Madame Fan is located at 32 Beach Rd, The NCO Club, Singapore 189764, p. +65 6818 1921. Open Mon – Fri 12.30pm – 2.30pm, 6pm -10pm, Sat-Sun 11am – 3.30pm, 6pm -10pm.

Asia Grand Restaurant

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CyISHZ-ujJ5/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Putting the spotlight on traditional Cantonese flavours, Asia Grand Restaurant is best loved for its authentic Cantonese cuisine and fresh seafood. Especially their roasted meats that are fired with traditional methods to offer the most authentic tastes.

Warm your tummy with their wide selection of soups and thick soups, and savour the freshness of live seafood. Tuck into succulent slices of Steam Sliced Chicken with Jinhua Ham (from S$40 for half), a classic Cantonese delicacy, and savour the Deep Fried Stuffed Crab Claw with Minced Shrimp (S$18++ per piece).

Asia Grand Restaurant is located at 252 North Bridge Rd, #03-22B Fairmont Singapore (South Tower, Singapore 179103, p.+65 6887 0010. Open Mon – Fri 11.30am -3pm, 6pm -10pm, Sat-Sun 11am -3pm, 6pm -10pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.