Wo Wo Dian, Sichuan restaurant with 130-year legacy, opens first Singapore outlet at Raffles City

If you love Sichuan food, you'd be pleased to know that Wo Wo Dian has opened its very first store in Singapore at Raffles City Shopping Centre on May 2.

The brand hails from Mianyang, Sichuan, and was founded in 1889.

Together with a family of fifth-generation culinary experts, Wo Wo Dian still uses the same traditional recipes that have been handed down for more than 130 years.

Those familiar with the brand will know that they're famous for their soft, handmade steamed buns, which is made using laomian.

For the uninitiated, laomian is a traditional sourdough where organic flour is blended with fermented starter.

Fun fact — their time-honoured bun-making technique has even been included in the Mianyang City catalogue for the protection of intangible cultural heritage!

Some popular steamed bun flavours to try include the Century-Old Traditional Pork Bun ($8.90) and Century-Old Traditional Sauced Pork Bun (7.90).

Other dishes that diners can look forward to from Wo Wo Dian's extensive menu include the Boiled Pork Belly with Spicy Sauce ($25.90), Kung Pao Eggplant with Fragrant Shrimp Balls ($22.90) and Szechuan Beef Broth Rice Noodles ($13.90).

Address: 252 North Bridge Road, #B1-13 to 15, Raffles City Shopping Centre, Singapore 179103

