10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too

Being practical in your home design is a must, especially when you lack the space. But functionality without form is blah and boring. And that's especially the case for TV feature walls, which, as their name suggests, ought to be well, a feature. If you are looking to make a statement in your own home, these stylish yet also practical TV feature wall ideas should get you on track.

1. HIDDEN ENTRANCE

PHOTO: Authors

One of our favourite surface trends for the upcoming year is slatted wood, and this home's TV feature wall is rocking it like a boss. But the best part about it is that it also hides the entrance into the kitchen, creating an all-round very sleek interior.

2. CURVED PROPORTIONS

Why settle for flat and boring, when curve is so much better? We love how the rounded edge of this TV feature wall lifts an otherwise plain and simple white feature wall. Warm cove lights add to the ambience of this chic monochrome living room.

PHOTO: Kuro+

3. STEPPING UP

This is a living room that accommodates both its human and furry occupants thanks to the feature wall that doubles as a cat ladder. We love how this structure also works just like a stylish visual interest.

PHOTO: Linear Space Concepts

4. MUJI MINIMALISM

Here's a TV feature wall solution Marie Kondo will be proud of. It features a sliding front that can conceal the TV for when you want everyone to focus on the conversations rather than the black box, or it can also be shifted to hide the built-in open shelves for when decluttering takes a backseat to real life.

PHOTO: Provolk Architects

5. MIRRORED MUSE

If you have a tiny living room, a mirrored TV feature wall is your best bet to really open up the area. We love that this one is tinted black, so that it is in tune with the luxuriously dark colour scheme in the rest of the home.

PHOTO: Rockin Spaces

6. BOMB SHELTER CONCEALMENT

Bomb shelter doors are ugly things, but they are here to stay. So if you don't want it distracting your home design, consider concealing it with your TV feature wall like in this apartment.

PHOTO: Space Factor

7. SET IN CONCRETE

This TV feature wall for the large gaming monitor in the family room was crafted using concrete. Notice the matching shelf that serves as storage for the controls and consoles.

PHOTO: The Local Inn.terior

8. PEGS AND SHELVES

Using pegs and simple open shelving, the designer crafted a TV feature wall that is both statement-making as well as practical. It's also a really flexible design, since you can move the shelves around for a different storage solution or remove the shelves and use the pegs as hooks.

PHOTO: Uno Interior

9. HALF-WALL CHIC

To allow more light from the balcony to enter the living room, the designer did up a TV feature wall that was half gypsum board, half glass. A wooden border and a Suar slab add interest and warmth.

PHOTO: The Merry Men Interiors

10. ART GALLERY

A multipurpose wonder, this exquisite TV feature wall not only serves as a platform for the homeowner's art pieces, it also hides plenty of storage, some of which are revealed only by sliding it open.

PHOTO: Neu Konceptz

This article was first published in Renonation.