10 reasons why you should change your job, even if you don't want to

HOW TO KNOW WHEN IT'S TIME TO LEAVE

“Should I quit my job?” You’ve been mulling over the idea of leaving your job, but something is holding you back or you’re not sure if you’re doing it for the right reason.

You wonder if you are being too impulsive, or if you should just suck it up and stick it out.

Before handing in your resignation letter, you need to be very clear about what you want (or don’t want) in a job.

You need to be very certain that you want to quit, because there’s no changing your mind after you’ve handed in that letter.

Hating your current job might not be reason enough to quit unless you have another job waiting for you.

You might want to try and change your current circumstances or wait for a better time to leave.

You might even be able to turn things around and learn to love the place where you work.

But of course, there are times when things are out of your control and quitting is the only viable option left.

These are the top 10 reasons to change your job.

1. YOU’VE FOUND A NEW — AND BETTER — JOB

The best reason to quit a job is that you’ve found a better one. Perhaps you’re feeling a little stuck at your current job with few opportunities to progress.