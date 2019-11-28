Can you quit right after getting your bonus? Will the company ask for the money back?

As the year draws to a close, you may be thinking of quitting your job for something better or for a change in environment.

Typically, the Annual Wage Supplement (AWS) or "13th month bonus" is handed out during December, so you might be wondering if you should wait for the sum to be deposited into your bank account before you hand in your resignation letter.

The answer is, yes, you should - if you want your bonus, that is. Most companies require that you be employed throughout the bonus period and remain a current employee at the time of the actual payout.

So even if you were entitled to a bonus, you likely will not get it if you leave your company on, say December 22 and bonuses are paid out on January 2.

And so you decided to persevere and stay in your company until you've received your bonus. The next question is:

CAN YOU QUIT AFTER RECEIVING YOUR BONUS? WILL THE COMPANY ASK FOR THE MONEY BACK?

That depends.

Caroline, a HR manager at a local logistics company, says that bonus eligibility criteria for some companies are stringent, requiring employees to still be employed with them until the bonus payout period.

Some companies even require employees to stay with the company for a certain period after the bonuses have been paid.

There may be a clause in your bonus letter stating that you need to stay employed for a number of days after the bonus payout, otherwise the company will take back the bonus - and this is legal because it has been stated in the bonus letter.

Employees may claim that this is cunning and goes against employee welfare. But don't forget that bonuses and incentives are given under the employers' discretion to begin with. Bonuses are used to reward outstanding and loyal employees, not those who are raring to leave the company.

CAN YOU TAKE IT UP WITH MOM OR THE UNION IF YOUR COMPANY ASKS FOR THE MONEY BACK?