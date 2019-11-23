10 signs your husband is cheating, according to a former mistress

Read also

Partners who cheat sometimes engage in mystery spending, even going so far as to apply for a new credit card without your knowledge.

Also, be on the lookout for expensive purchases.

We are all entitled to spend our hard-earned money, but as a married couple, you should be more upfront about your splurging, to make sure it doesn't affect your marriage.

3. A CHANGE IN MUSICAL TASTE

This may seem a bit far-fetched, but according to Clare, a man who suddenly develops a love for a new band or certain genre of music, may have been influenced by another woman.

Trying to impress someone who likes a particular type of music may mean downloading a particular band's entire discography.

Of course, this isn't a tell-tale sign and may not apply to all, so it's best to take this tip with a grain of salt.

4. INTENSE SECRECY ABOUT GADGETS

Multiple passwords or lock codes on his phone, laptop, and social media accounts is a definitely a common red flag.

Though we are all entitled to some privacy, a person who has nothing to hide will be fine with sharing access to these when asked.

5. SARCASTIC ANSWERS

According to Clare, a cheating husband often makes up stories to cover up lies.

They often resort to sarcasm or wise-crack answers to distract from their inability to answer questions honestly.

6. SPENDING TOO MUCH TIME WITH A FEMALE CO-WORKER