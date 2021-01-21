10 smart ways to separate spaces in an open-concept home

Around for the longest time, open-concept designs have received a new lease on life, thanks to our homes now being a primary place for gatherings.

While they may look effortlessly bright and spacious, it takes lots of spatial planning to avoid having them become just a place with a jumble of furniture and other items.

Luckily, there are many ways in which you can demarcate areas while adding style and functionality. Here are our favourites.

Carpets

PHOTO: Enoch ID

If you like changing things up now and then, carpets or rugs are an excellent way to define a space while keeping things flexible. According to Shermaine Ong of MOW Interior, living rooms are the best place for a large carpet as it grounds the sofa and pulls an overall invitingly comfortable look together. Tip: Carpet runners are excellent for sprucing up empty corridors. Two-way shelves PHOTO: Peter Ow What have you done with all of the beautiful small pieces you’ve picked up over the years? Flexible and practical, two-way shelves, which can be custom-built or purchased individually, are a great way to create display space for knick-knacks while helping to divide a room, letting light through and offering a peek into the space beyond. Tip: Mix and match pieces of different heights and sizes to create a layered look. Plants PHOTO: Tyco Tat Probably the most flexible option, plants are aesthetically-pleasing space dividers that even clean the air around you. Hang a row of trailing ferns from the ceiling or have potted plants on stands of varying heights. If you’re going for living ones instead of artificial, do consider their maintenance. Tip: Ferns, succulents, bamboo palm trees, ficus and Swiss Cheese Plants, as well as some herbs, are surprisingly hardy in our weather. Half-walls PHOTO: Wolf Woof These act as an architecturally-interesting detail as they separate a space without closing it off from the light and views of the rest of the home. They also provide a degree of privacy and can incorporate inset shelves or niches for books and other items without overwhelming the space. Tip: Keep a half wall as it is, or install folding glass panels along the top half if you need to keep out sound and (kitchen) smells. Lighting PHOTO: Bowerman This can anchor the look of a home and help separate spaces. Large, visually commanding pendant lamps can serve as a focal point for a dining area while other areas can be distinguished with track lighting. Tip: The degree of lighting can also separate spaces. For instance, you can have warmer, dimmer lighting for watching Netflix in the lounge and brighter lighting in the kitchen.Sol Luminaire’s AEON Globula and Voli, for example, have dim-to-warm qualities. Platforms PHOTO: Wolf Woof Installing a platform distinguishes different areas without calling too much attention to itself. It also adds a sense of scale to the design and a decorative touch that even makes a small room feel decadent. Tip: If you have space, try raising the floor level in an awkward nook and add storage beneath it to stash decor and party supplies. Colour blocking PHOTO: EightyTwo This adds personality and lets you segment areas without having to spend too much. Simply choose different tiles, textures, furniture or wall colours. These can either be contrasting or subtle, allowing spaces to flow into each other. However, it’s best to stick to a maximum of two or three colours or patterns to keep the overall look cohesive. Tip: Juxtaposing contrasting colours in different blocks and shapes can give a room a brighter, more energetic appeal for gatherings. Ceiling design PHOTO: Sponge Varying the ceiling design can change the visual impression of a space. For example, having the living room ceiling, sometimes called the fifth wall, clad in panels helps to draw the eye upwards and immediately elevates it. You can also opt for cove lighting, which subtly outlines the ceiling at night. Tip: Painting the ceiling in a mood-enhancing hue also draws the eye upwards and makes a room feel and appear larger. Kitchen counters PHOTO: MOW Interior Island and peninsula counters are a popular way to divide areas, especially between a kitchen and the rest of the home. The first is a stand-alone and the latter is connected to a wall or something else on one side. Besides providing extra storage and space for dining or working, they help to draw lines without visually commanding the area. Tip: Their surface needs to be kept clean and tidy. Any clutter will make them stand out – and not in a good way. Screens PHOTO: Marcus Ong Also known as feature panels, and usually in sets of four to eight, screens offer partial privacy and some soundproofing. Just as importantly, they section off rooms in style. Tip: When shopping for screens, check the materials. Some are made from wood while others have paper-based panels that are translucent and easily prone to damage. Check out our picks for you below:

