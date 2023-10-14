10 spook-tacular Halloween makeup ideas for kids

Boo! It's that time of year again when we trade in our mundane everyday looks for something much spookier. And let's be real, what's a Halloween costume without some killer makeup?

Now, pick up some face paint because we've rounded up the top 10 'boo-tiful' Halloween makeup ideas that are sure to make you the coolest parent on the block.

Say goodbye to complicated costumes and hello to simple, yet spooktacular, Halloween makeup transformations that will make your little ones scream with delight.

Top 10 Halloween makeup looks for kids in Singapore

Superhero chic

Transform your child into their favourite superhero with some creative face paint. Whether it's Spider-Man, Wonder Woman, or Batman, your little one will feel like they can save the world one candy at a time!

Scary skeleton

Create a spooktacular skeleton look using white and black face paint. Add some intricate designs for extra flair. It's a timeless Halloween makeup that's both eerie and effortless.

Cosmic alien

Give your child an out-of-this-world experience with a cosmic alien look. Use metallic face paint, glitter, and googly eyes to create an intergalactic being that's sure to impress fellow trick-or-treaters.

Gothic witch

Cast a spell with a gothic witch look! Draw on a bold black lip, use some smoky eye makeup, and don't forget the rhinestones for added glitz.

Cute deer

If you're looking for something a bit more family-friendly, try the cute deer makeup idea! Create a brown nose, and white dots, and add some antlers for a fun, innocent look.

Vampire queen

Sink your teeth into a vampire queen look this Halloween. Use pale skin, red lips, and smoky eyes with some fake blood to create a frighteningly beautiful appearance.

Bat-tastic eyes

Transform your child into a cute, little batty creature with some simple Halloween make up. Using black eyeliner and face paint, draw bat wings around their eyes. Pair it with all-black attire, and watch them take flight into the night!

Pumpkin perfection

Carving pumpkins is fun, but painting one on your child's cheek is even better. With orange and green face paint, you can create a festive pumpkin look that's sure to light up the night.

Mermaid magic

Make a splash with a mystical mermaid makeover. Use shimmering scales, iridescent colours, and a touch of glitter to turn your little one into an enchanting sea creature. It's a Halloween makeup that's both dazzling and doable!

Creepy clown

Turn your child into a friendly clown with colourful face paint and a big, cheerful smile. Add a red nose and oversized bowtie for extra circus charm. This is one look that's bound to get some giggles!

Get your little monsters ready for Halloween with these must-have kids makeup supplies

Make sure you have all these supplies on hand for a fun and safe Halloween makeup session with your little monsters!

Non-toxic face paint

Makeup brushes

Sponges and applicators

Rhinestones and glitter

Black or dark eyeshadow

Red lipstick

White face paint

Coloured eyeliner or face paint

Baby wipes or makeup remover

A pair of steady hands and lots of patience

Doing 'boo-tiful' Halloween makeup looks on your kid

This Halloween, it’s time to impress your little ones with your spooky makeup skills. With these 10 'boo-tiful' makeup ideas, you'll be sure to stand out as the coolest parent on the block. So grab your makeup kit, get creative, and have a wickedly good time!

Which one of these Halloween makeup ideas are you most excited to try?

