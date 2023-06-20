10 stunning condos with unusually large balconies in Singapore

A while ago we reviewed condos with no balconies, for those who find these open-air ledges a waste of space. But for every one person who detests balconies, there's another who loves them — and this group doesn't just love balconies, they love big balconies. Ones that you can have dinner on, or set up as a whole garden in the sky. Here's the list:

1. Leedon Residence

Specifications Details Location 6 Leedon Heights (District 10) Developer Leedon Residence Development Pte. Ltd. Lease Freehold TOP 2015 Number of units 381

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Leedon Residence has been overshadowed in recent years, due to the number of launches in the Holland V area. Often seen as the luxurious alternative to the nearby D'Leedon, the two projects are only a year apart in age.

Besides, Leedon Residence is freehold as compared to D'Leedon; and it's much more exclusive with just 381 units (D'Leedon is a mega-development with 1,715 units). This exclusivity comes with a higher price tag, at around $2,669 psf as opposed to D'Leedon's $1,832 psf.

Leedon Residence isn't within walking distance of an MRT station (but that shouldn't matter for those looking to buy such a development anyway), but it's a really quick drive that will take you to the heart of Holland V. It's also well-liked by families with children in NUS, or by people who work there. It's only an 11-minute drive to the university via Queensway, even under heavier traffic conditions.

One potential drawback to Leedon Residence is the sheer number of condos nearby, including Leedon Green (currently under construction), which will add 600+ units. This adds to the already congested Farrer Road traffic, as well as blocks some of the views for the blocks facing Leedon Green.

You'd have to look at the three bedroom units and up for the bigger balconies here (they span the living and dining). There's quite a variety to choose from, and some of the five bedroom units even come with a private swimming pool on the balconies as well.

2. Skypark @ Somerset

Specifications Details Location 2 St. Thomas Walk (District 9) Developer TG (2003) Pte. Ltd. Lease Freehold TOP 2010 Number of units 56

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Skypark is better known for its loft-style units, with high floor-to-ceiling heights; but it has also got huge balcony decks, large enough for full furniture sets and a lot of greenery. These are actually part of the common grounds of the condo (the maintenance of these will be shared), but because there's only one unit on each level, this is essentially your space to use.

This boutique condo has rather limited facilities (as you'd expect from just a 56-unit condo), but the location makes up for it. Skyparks is almost equidistant between Somerset and Great World, being around a five-minute drive to either (in good traffic). This provides easy access to both Orchard and the River Valley areas.

The arrangement of these units is also rather quirky. It's a three bedroom and one studio unit on each level, no one in their right mind would be selling them separately, as they are practically joined together. This was sold at a time when ABSD wasn't an issue, but if you'd like to buy them right now it does mean it comes with two title deeds.

Nevertheless, it does make it an interesting option for those who want multi-gen living with real privacy, and enjoy the space that a landed home provides, but with condo facilities.

3. Centennia Suites

Specifications Details Location 100 Kim Seng Road (District 9) Developer Lippo Real Estate Pte. Ltd. Lease Freehold TOP 2013 Number of units 97

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Centennia Suites is a boutique development (only 97 units), located across the road from Great World City. The Great World MRT station (TEL) is also here, providing easy access to public transport.

Great World City is a major mall with theatres, food courts, supermarkets, etc., so living here is very convenient. Units here are very spacious — even two-bedders, the smallest units, are family-sized at 1,238 sq ft.

While you don't have a tennis court here, you do have a very generous 50m lap pool and the usual dining and gym facilities.

Sadly, the average Singaporean will be priced out of Centennia Suites, given that even the two-bedders can reach a quantum as high as $$3.6 million. Still, there's no more convenient place to live in the Great World Area; and Centennia Suites is within the very heart of the neighbourhood.

As for units with good-sized balconies, all the units here come with generous-sized outdoor spaces. These come in the form of a right-angle balcony, which wraps around the living room.

4. Parvis

Specifications Details Location 12 Holland Hill (District 10) Developer Calne Pte. Ltd. Lease Freehold TOP 2012 Number of units 248

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Parvis joins the slew of Holland V condos, but it has an edge over many.

For starters, Parvis is secretly closer to Holland V MRT than it seems. The project has a back gate, which leads to the MRT in as little as seven to ten minutes. This provides good access to public transport, and a surprisingly short walk to the hub of Holland V.

Second, a five-to-seven-minute walk leads to places like Chip Bee Garden, or to an HDB cluster (starting around Block 106 Commonwealth). These old HDB blocks house quite a few amenities, from coffee shops to minimarts. This makes Parvis much more convenient than it seems on paper.

As with many Holland V condos right now, however, investors often question if the area's supply means too much competition.

Some may also lament the slightly more inaccessible nature of being situated up a hill, but we suppose that is actually one of the main selling points of Parvis. For those who drive, the more tranquil nature of it makes having a balcony that much more appealing.

5. 8 Napier

Specifications Details Location 8 Napier Road (District 10) Developer Napier Properties Pte. Ltd. Lease Freehold TOP 2010 Number of units 46

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

This is a boutique, Orchard-area condo along Nassim Hill; so it's as ritzy as you can get. It's located just far enough from the main shopping belt to avoid the traffic and noise issues, but a short three-minute drive will take you to the main stretch.

If you want to walk, Tanglin Mall is actually closer than the Orchard malls, at around a five-minute stroll. This mall can provide most of the day-to-day amenities you'll need.

To get to Orchard on foot, you can use Napier MRT (TEL), which is about a seven-minute walk. This will connect to Orchard MRT in around two stops.

The presence of Gleneagles Hospital nearby may or may not be a downside. Most residents don't find it noisy; and there is less traffic compared to many public hospitals. But if you have taboos against being near a hospital, you may want to look for something a bit further away.

Nevertheless, the location of this development facing the back of Nassim Hill means that the units here will enjoy a peaceful and quiet surroundings.

6. Pavillion 11

Specifications Details Location 23 Akyab Road (District 11) Developer UOL Lease Freehold TOP 2009 Number of units 180

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The planter boxes on large balconies make Pavillion 11 great for gardeners. If you want a garden but don't want the trouble of a landed property, this may be right for you.

Pavillion 11 is also surprisingly cosy and private, with just 180 units in total. If you enjoy cityscape views, most units have an impressive vantage point, where you can feel elevated and high-up despite being within the city. All in, this project is a good compromise for those who need to live near the city centre, but don't want to feel too confined by glass and concrete.

The downside is that the nearest MRT (Novena on the NSL) is a bit far to walk — you'd need to walk around 10+ minutes down Ireawadday Road, past the length of Tan Tock Seng Hospital. Manageable for some, but others may complain.

You do have private lifts here, but not everyone will like the number of bay windows and planters that are within the unit.

Some homeowners may also dislike having a large hospital like TTSH too close to them.

7. The Arte

Specifications Details Location Jalan Raja Udang (District 12) Developer CDL Lease Freehold TOP 2010 Number of units 336

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The Arte is known for its unusually long and spacious balconies; they're big enough to set a small table, and have lunch or tea while looking out over the city. However, and this is a big however… you need to get a unit as high up as possible.

This is the Balestier area which is quite busy, and the PIE is close to The Arte. The noise on the balcony gets quite loud (although it's fine if you close the windows and go inside). Don't expect the balcony retreat to be as pleasant during rush hour, or if you're on a lower floor.

The Arte also has good amenities within walking distance, with Zhongshan Mall and Balestier Hill Shopping Centre both around six to eight minutes away. However, do expect to use the bus or drive, as Mount Pleasant MRT station (TEL) will still be a bit of a walk.

8. Bellerive

Specifications Details Location 9 Keng Chin Road (District 10) Developer Sing Holding (Bellerive) Pte. Ltd. Lease Freehold TOP 2011 Number of units 51

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Typical of luxury Tanglin-area condos, Bellerive was built for exclusivity. There are only 51 units, sharing a generous (for a boutique condo) sized pool and other facilities.

The "balcony" of the units is really more of a deck; were it on the ground floor we'd say it's big enough to be called a patio. You can fit full-size furniture sets onto it, so if you want to have a dinner party with a city view, this is the place for it.

Transactions here are infrequent, but are surprisingly not shocking despite the prime location. The last transaction was in February this year, for a 958 sq ft unit at $2.1 million. Rather affordable, for a condo that's near town and within the one-kilometre enrolment distance of Raffles Girls' School and Singapore Chinese Girls' School.

This condo is for drivers though, as the MRT station is too far to walk.

Just like Pavillion 11, not everyone will like the many planter boxes and bay windows of the units, but the larger than average sizes may make up for it.

9. Urban Suites

Specifications Details Location 1 Hullet Road (District 9) Developer Augite Pte. Ltd. Lease Freehold TOP 2013 Number of units 165

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

We've yet to come across a more appropriate and direct name. Urban is the word here, so if you like greenery and quiet enclaves, skip this entry. But if you want to live in the heart of Orchard, this is it.

This condo is just across from The Heeren, and a five-minute stroll will take you to the stretch where you'll find Centrepoint and 313@Somerset. The Somerset MRT station (NSL) is also located around here.

This also invariably means traffic and noise, as you're smack in the middle of one of Singapore's busiest areas. From accounts we've heard, the noise does infiltrate the large balconies during rush hour — but you do get a breathtaking view of the Orchard area from the higher floors.

10. The Interlace

Specifications Details Location 180 Depot Road (District 4) Developer Ankerite Pte. Ltd. Lease 99-years TOP 2013 Number of units 1,040

Famed for its award-winning architecture, The Interlace was Building of the Year at the 2016 World Architecture Festival.

Interlace may look like a jumble, but it's actually a hexagonal layout that's quite clever when experienced up close. The project has 31 blocks each consisting of around 30+ units, and because of the void spaces between the blocks, there are no looming towers that block light or obstruct the view. Wherever you look, the gaps in the blocks form a "picture frame" showing off nearby greenery, or other natural elements.

The result is a mega-development (1,040 units) that feels a lot more spacious than the unit count suggests.

One subtle edge to this project is its 12-minute walking distance to Alexandra Hospital. This is far enough that sirens and other noise issues won't affect the condo; but also near enough that it's an ideal rental unit for the hospital staff.

The Interlace isn't near any MRT stations though, so you have to be ready to use the bus or drive.

As for large balconies, do note that this isn't present in all units (there are much bigger PES spaces on the ground floor and penthouse units, if you really want outdoor space).

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.