As bags get smaller and as more of us pursue a simpler, more pared-down lifestyle, gone are the days when we really need a clunky wallet to bog us down.

The rise of cashless payment also meant that many of us have swapped cash and coins for mobile or card transactions. To keep up with the lifestyle change, here are 10 stylish luxury cardholders for the minimalists.

Oh! Envelope PC, price unavailable, Moynat

PHOTO: Moynat

Moynat's cardholder plays up the signature of its vintage trunks with its unconventional V-shaped closure. The envelope-style design also keeps the cards tastefully hidden.

Shop.

Striped Logo-print Saffiano Leather Cardholder, $260, Off-White at Mr Porter

PHOTO: Off-White

Simple and sleek while being instantly recognisable thanks to the black and white diagonal strips, the Off-White cardholder has two slots for cards and a compartment for notes, receipts or more cards.

Shop.

Josh Leather Coin and Cardholder, $289, A.P.C. at Mr Porter

PHOTO: A.P.C.

This purse-like design from A.P.C is made with soft leather and secures with a handy snap fastening. Carries both coins and cards while fitting nicely in your back pocket.

Shop.

Card Case with Interlocking G, $350, Gucci

PHOTO: Gucci

From the brown leather trim to the beige and ebony GG Supreme fabric construction, the Gucci cardholder exudes a retro, vintage appeal. It has four card slots and a central pocket.

Shop.

Pebble-grain Leather Cardholder, $376, Tom Ford at Mr Porter

PHOTO: Tom Ford

Available in plum and teal, these jewel-toned Tom Ford cardholders are designed with notched slots that make it easy to manoeuvre cards while adding a T-shape detail emblematic of the brand.

Shop.

Byrion, $420, Bally

PHOTO: Bally

Bally's Byrion cardholder is built with embossed calf leather and detailed with Bally Strip colours. It has a central zipped coin compartment and multiple card slots.

Shop.

4CC Card Holder Gangsta, US$400 (S$564.11), Faure Le Page

PHOTO: Faure Le Page

A firearms manufacturer turned luxury goods producer, Faure Le Page pays homage to its heritage with the gun detail on its cardholder. Holds four credit cards and comes built with the brand's monogram.

Credit Card Case, $540, Bottega Veneta

PHOTO: Bottega Veneta

Made with Bottega Veneta's Intrecciato leather, the cardholder has six card clothes and a central pocket with L-opening. Get it in bright parakeet green to quickly pick it out from your bag.

Shop.

Coin Card Holder, $640, Louis Vuitton

PHOTO: Louis Vuitton

For those who need a little more than just card storage, this Louis Vuitton number has a zipped coin pocket and compartment for banknotes as well. The slim-line design keeps it neat and compact.

Shop.

Saddle Card Holder with Shoulder Strap, $1,150, Dior

PHOTO: Dior

Made in the shape of an iconic Saddle bag with the beige and black Dior Oblique jacquard, this cardholder holds a sizeable number of cards.

The adjustable and removable technical cord shoulder strap transforms it into a crossbody or an item to be slung over the neck.

This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore