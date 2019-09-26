10 subtle cues that your husband is still madly in love with you

The secret sauce behind a long-lasting marriage is love. So how can you tell if your husband still loves you?

The most obvious sign would be if it comes out of his mouth.

But while not all men utter those four in-demand words, there are more subtle cues and signs your husband loves you deeply.

If you're worried that your husband has lost the fire and passion in his eyes whenever he looks at you, then don't worry.

Men aren't great at showing their emotions on the best of days. But it doesn't mean he's fallen out of love.

Here are some true signs he loves you that you might have missed.

10 SIGNS YOUR HUSBAND LOVES YOU DEEPLY

1. HE ANSWERS YOUR TEXTS IMMEDIATELY

Everyone's glued to their phones. So it means a lot if he's replying to your texts immediately, instead of leaving you blue-ticked.

There are a lot of things that distract us. So when he responds to your texts seconds after you hit send, it means he puts you as a priority.

Also, take note he might keep conversations running as long as possible. This is a great sign since communication is key to a healthy marriage.

2. HE SURPRISES YOU OFTEN

Your spouse might drop into your workplace with lunch from your favourite restaurant.

Maybe you'll find flowers at home with a small note. Whether it's a big or small gesture, it shows he's been thinking about you recently - a lot!

You can take this as a sign he loves you deeply. Even if he buys gifts that don't tickle your fancy, he's willing to improve as a person and learn more about you.

3. HE NEVER OVERLOOKS ANY CONVERSATION

It's great if you are talking a lot. But it's easy to forget information when you talk a lot.

On the other hand, you know he really paid attention when he follows up on conversations, even if it seemed trivial in retrospect.