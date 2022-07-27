10 white shirts we're loving right now for work and days off

Clean and crisp, white shirts are one of the staple outfits that we fall back on.

They are easy to style and even easier to wear.

And always guaranteed to make you look polished and put together even on the worst of mornings.

With many of us heading back to the office as the work-from-home days are over, here are 10 white shirts for both work and weekends to refresh your wardrobe with.

For work: Beyond The Vines Pleated Detail Long Sleeve Shirt, $109

PHOTO: Beyond The Vines

This shirt might look ordinary from the front, but the back is distinguished with pleated details. Wear it untucked or French tucked and play up the pleats with a pleated skirt.

For work: Love, Bonito Mayven Classic Button Down Shirt, $43

PHOTO: Love, Bonito

Another way to style a white shirt from work is to pair it with various accessories. Because of its simplicity, a white shirt can be matched with chunky jewellery such as a dramatic necklace or thick bracelets.

For work: The Editor's Market Luiza Oversized Shirt, $45

PHOTO: The Editor's Market

Made in a relaxed, oversized fit, we recommend pairing the shirt with equally oversized wide-legged pants to pull off that Japanese slouchy, minimalistic vibe. Finish with a pair of mules.

For work: H&M Oxford Shirt, $29.95

PHOTO: H&M

A clean, white long-sleeved shirt will never fail you at work. Instead of trousers, try pairing it with a brown pencil skirt and wear the shirt french tucked with a pair of slingback heels.

For work: Zara Satin Shirt With Vents, $69

PHOTO: Zara

For those who prefer a more breathable short-sleeved iteration for work, consider this satin design. The fabric also makes it a cooling outfit to wear in Singapore's tropical climate.

For off-days: Klarra Linen Cropped Shirt in White, $65

PHOTO: Klarra

Linen is a lightweight material that wicks away sweat easily, making them one of the best fabrics to wear here. This breezy number can be styled with anything from denim skirts to high-waisted trousers.

For off-days: Pomelo Front Wrap Long Sleeve Shirt in White, $39.90

PHOTO: Pomelo

A crop top and a long-sleeved shirt in one, this top can be styled with bermudas and sandals for a more casual approach or jeans and tennis shoes for a day of brunch and shopping.

For off-days: Urban Revivo Organza Buttoned Shirt, $65.90

PHOTO: Urban Revivo

With a sheer see-through organza layer, this white shirt is for those who want to show off some skin without being too overt about it. Denim shorts would add some weight and texture to the ensemble or keep it light and airy with a silk slip skirt.

For off-days: Cos Boxy-fit Short-sleeve Shirt, US$89 (S$123.60)

PHOTO: Cos

Play up the boxy silhouette of the shirt with a pair of straight-cut jeans and chunky dad sneakers. Complete with a pendant necklace and crossbody bag.

For off-days: Mango Lace Flowy Blouse, $89.90

PHOTO: Mango

From the flowy cut to the ruffle and bow details, this romantic design makes for a great date night outfit. Pair with dainty rings and earrings and click on a pair of strappy sandals.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.