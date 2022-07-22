Orange is the new black, and these 10 celebs are here to prove it

Summer's biggest colour trend is here, and one thing's clear: orange is about to become the new black for the months ahead. Just as well, considering how the hot weather ahead will require a wardrobe that's equally bright to keep our spirits lifted!

After parakeet green and barbie pink, the next colour of the moment is going to remind you of Sicilian oranges, warm summer evenings and blooming orchards! We're talking about juicy orange hues, just in case you didn't catch the hint.

Wear it as a monochrome

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Vogue

Not afraid of a little colour in your daily look? Then take a page out of Blake Lively's playbook and rock a full orange ensemble. The key to making it work? Layering clean, minimalist lines together and breaking up your one-colour look with a well-placed belt.

Wear it as a tropical print

PHOTO: Instagram/Rebecca Lim

You probably have a tropical vacation booked - lucky you! - and you're in need of the perfect wardrobe to match, right? Consider a fun printed co-ord, like Rebecca Lim's Valentino look that mixes orange with other bold shades like fuchsia and yellow.

Wear it with a little edge

PHOTO: Chantalle Ng

If you’re like Chantalle Ng and you prefer an edgier way to work in orange, then this outfit is perfect for you. A sweet fluffy knit gets a hardy twist when paired with a cool tartan and bright gold hardware.

Wear it as an unexpected colour combo for day…

PHOTO: Instagram/Screengrab/Rare Beauty

Actress and singer Selena Gomez demonstrates the strangely perfect way a green shirt can be worn with an orange striped skirt. If this is too much, play with colour blocking separates then! Think tucking a green shirt into a vermilion skirt, and tone down the rest of your outfit by sticking with neutral coloured shoes and a bag.

… and an unexpected colour combo for night

PHOTO: Instagram/Carrie Wong

After dark, orange gets a glam update, courtesy of actress Carrie Wong’s Versace look that contrasts the colour with sleek tailoring in bougainvillea pink. Fresh!

Wear it in a sports luxe look

PHOTO: Instagram/Sonia Chew

Pull off this look worn by Sonia Chew by pairing your own orange hoodie with elevated jewellery pieces to give it that touch of elegance. To continue that sports luxe look, team with white denim jeans, a pair of kitten heels and a chic handbag.

Wear it in a bright purse

PHOTO: Instagram/@julietan_cxq

Julie Tan’s travel OOTD automatically gets a cool update with her bright orange purse from Louis Vuitton. To emulate this outfit, start with neutral hues like white or navy, and let your orange handbag be the star of the show.

Wear it with vintage florals

PHOTO: Instagram/@hereisyingying

Let’s flip the script with this look, and go for something a little less sharp and a little more romantic. The vintage-like rose print in shades of auburn and orange on He Ying Ying’s dress makes for the perfect summer frock.

Wear it with plenty of texture

PHOTO: Instagram/Tracee Ellis Ross

Another way to rock orange? In a statement texture! Here, actress and style icon Tracee Ellis Ross makes a strong case for the colour in her bouyantly fringed dress. She completes the look with matching shoes and playfully-large hoop earrings.

Wear it with some peek-a-boo

PHOTO: Instagram/@ohhowstrange

Lastly, make a poolside statement as you follow in Kimberley Wang’s footsteps, and pair an orange bikini with a cream lace pants. The cut-outs from the lace will allow the orange to peek through, creating a fun way of injecting the colour into your holiday look.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.