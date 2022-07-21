Go red this National Day with these chic buys

Red is a colour that stands for love and passion, but for Singaporeans, it’s a colour integral to their national identity. The hue appears on the national flag and symbolises “universal brotherhood and equality of man”, and National Day is when the country celebrates with proud displays of red. With Aug 9 fast approaching, gear up and join this act of patriotism with these fabulous finds.

Braided chain-handle quilted evening clutch, $99.90, Charles & Keith

Cocoon dress with back detail — flame, $199, Rye

Ella dress, $238, Ginlee

Princeton square toe heel, $89, Pazzion

Bianca pants, $189, Stolen

VLogo chain crepe couture dress, $6,300, Valentino

Pleated belted leopard-print recycled crepe midi dress, $390, Michael Kors at Net-a-Porter

Claude sandals in patent leather, $1,510, Saint Laurent

Single breasted blazer, $721, Zadig&Voltaire at Farfetch

Voluminous asymmetric dress, $99, Zara

