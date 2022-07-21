Go red this National Day with these chic buys

Red is a colour that stands for love and passion, but for Singaporeans, it’s a colour integral to their national identity. The hue appears on the national flag and symbolises “universal brotherhood and equality of man”, and National Day is when the country celebrates with proud displays of red. With Aug 9 fast approaching, gear up and join this act of patriotism with these fabulous finds.
Braided chain-handle quilted evening clutch, $99.90, Charles & Keith
Cocoon dress with back detail — flame, $199, Rye
Ella dress, $238, Ginlee
Princeton square toe heel, $89, Pazzion
Bianca pants, $189, Stolen
VLogo chain crepe couture dress, $6,300, Valentino
Pleated belted leopard-print recycled crepe midi dress, $390, Michael Kors at Net-a-Porter
Claude sandals in patent leather, $1,510, Saint Laurent
Single breasted blazer, $721, Zadig&Voltaire at Farfetch
Voluminous asymmetric dress, $99, Zara
This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.