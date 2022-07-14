11 best anti-ageing face moisturisers under $50

Truth is, slathering on some face moisturiser doesn't take much effort, but to slow down the signs of ageing (think: dehydrated skin, wrinkles and sagging cheeks), attention must be paid.

Below, a dream team ensemble of anti-ageing skincare products that will overcome that which stands between you and your youthful-looking glow.

Antioxidant 30+ Youth Reviving Cream-Gel, $45, Neuskin from Venus Beauty

The perfect "in-between" moisturiser for anyone aged 30 and above, Neuskin is a skincare brand aimed at producing "neutral" skincare products that are suitable for all kinds of skin — from oily to sensitive — and their Antioxidant 30+ Skincare line is an anti-ageing series specially designed to cater to people aged 30 and over.

With the combination of six fruit extracts, these natural antioxidants will help to support your skin's natural defences against environmental aggressors like the sun and oxidative stress which can cause premature ageing.

Key ingredients such as niacin and adenosine will also help to protect skin cells from sun damage, decrease hyperpigmentation and decrease the appearance of wrinkles.

Lotus Youth Preserve Moisturiser With Multi-Action Super Lotus, $30 for 15ml, Fresh

We're all for radiant, wrinkle-free, supple skin.

That's why we were super excited when we found this gem: a face cream that feels lightweight but at the same time, works hard to prevent signs of ageing and keep the complexion looking fresh.

It's infused with star fruit leaf extract to smoothen skin and promote an even-toned complexion while the star ingredient (Super Lotus) works to strengthen the skin's barrier so your skin looks healthy and supple.

Peptide Moisturiser, $23 for 50ml, The Inkey List

This peptide-infused moisturiser doesn't just give you a bang for your buck, but it's super effective too.

Infused with a peptide called Royal Epigen, this cream helps to improve the skin by promoting a faster skin cell renewal so your complexion will look fresher and healthier after prolonged use.

It also reduces visible signs of ageing like wrinkles, fine lines and saggy skin to reveal a smoother, brighter and younger-looking complexion.

Bio-Snail Repair & Smooth Cream Ex, $39.90 for 50g, Bio-essence

With a blend of TCM herbs such as angelica, wolfberry and ginseng, and the brand's snail extract, this lightweight face cream deeply hydrates skin while accelerating skin repair and renewal for smoother and more youthful-looking skin.

Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+, $30 for 50ml, Clinique

This classic offering from Clinique helps strengthen skin's moisture barrier (reportedly by 54 per cent) to help your skin better retain moisture so it looks more supple and youthful.

GinZing Energy-Boosting Gel Moisturizer, $50 for 50ml, Origins

This oil-free moisturiser helps re-energize dull and lacklustre skin (both symptoms of premature skin ageing) with skin-boosting ingredients such as panax ginseng and coffee bean, to restore a youthful glow to skin.

Beauty Ultra Repair Face Moisturizer, $40 for 50ml, First Aid

As skin ages, its barrier functions get disrupted and it loses moisture easily.

This lightweight cream has ceramides, a proven-effective ingredient that helps repair and support skin structure to combat ageing effects, as well as shea butter, meadowfoam seed oil and avocado oil to nourish and hydrate skin.

Waterfall Glacier Water Cream, $49 for 50ml, Saturday Skin

Your skin starts ageing once you hit your 20s, so don't wait till your mid-30s to start slathering on preventive ageing and anti-ageing creams.

This paraben-free gel cream has minerals and a blend of plant extracts, amino acids and ferments to help calm and soothe skin (irritation and inflammation accelerates skin ageing) while boosting its suppleness.

Total Effects 7 in 1 Day Cream (Normal), $26.90 for 50g, Olay

This day cream has niacinamide (a form of vitamin B3), which is said to help improve the production of ceramides in skin, to plump up wrinkles and fine lines and even out skin texture.

It also has antioxidant-rich green tea to combat free radical damage which leads to accelerated skin ageing.

Wrinkle Smoothing Rich Cream, $50 for 40ml, Jowae

Suitable for dry and sensitive skin types, this moisturiser has antioxidant-rich Lumiphenols, Jowae's signature ingredient, and red ginseng to help protect skin against free radical damage and rejuvenate skin.

It also helps smooth out skin texture and brighten up skin tone for a more youthful-looking glow.

Revitalift Laser X3 New Skin Anti-Aging Day Cream, $41.90, L'Oreal Paris

This soft, creamy moisturiser has a blend of ingredients, including adenosine and pro-xylane, to plump up wrinkles and boost the production of collagen, which improves skin density and firmness.

There is also a mild exfoliating ingredient that helps smooth out pores and refine skin texture, and encourage cellular turnover for brighter, younger-looking skin.

Hada Labo Retinol Anti-Aging + 3D Lifting Gel, $41.90 for 100g

If you have oily and combination skin and prefer lighter, gel-type moisturisers, this is the anti-ageing face cream for you.

It has retinol (vitamin A), which is known for its ability to diminish the appearance of fine lines or wrinkles, and hydrolysed collagen and hyaluronic acid which helps plump and firm up skin.

