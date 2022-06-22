11 of the best fashion Instagram accounts you've probably never heard of (but should)

Hands up if you feel like your Instagram feed is stuck on an eternal loop of the same images and videos. Every day, you're fed with the same fashion influencer, the same memes, the same flat lays. Snooze.

Beyond being a place where you can connect with your loved ones, the allure of Instagram lies in the fact that it's predominantly a visual medium where you can find plenty of inspiration if you know where to look.

And because we know you're busy, we did the legwork for you. Whether they're serving up outfit ideas, a much-needed giggle or just plain ol' pretty pictures for you too coo at, here are 11 of the best fashion Instagram accounts that you need to know and follow.

@sciuraglam

If there's one account out there that proves good style knows no age, it's @sciuraglam. Scroll through the account's feed and you'll find a veritable trove of stylish Milanese grandmothers, all of whom are decked out in their Sunday best all week long.

Whether they're in power suits with perfectly coiffed hair, or dressed down in Vans checkerboard slip-ons, you can count on the account's founder Angelo to suss out some seriously chic grannies.

@ideservecouture

Things in fashion can often feel so serious, which is why we love a good laugh every now and then. We're getting our stylish giggles from @ideservecouture, a meme account founded by fashion fan and master-of-laughs Hanan Besovic.

Known for his acerbic sense of humour that rarely holds back, the account pokes fun at all things fashion and pop culture. And through each meme he creates, Besovic's message is simple: don't take fashion too seriously.

@young_emperors

Nelson Tiberghien and Isabelle Chaput are the brainchild behind Young Emperors, and they're gaining plenty of fans, thanks to their witty and often-surrealist 'grams.

From cloning themselves to humorous short films that see them fighting over outfits or running away from gigantic cats, the duo is also known for a particular kind of Instagram pose that features awkward cactus arms that fans often emulate in fan snaps.

Fashion-wise, the real-life couple often sport twinning looks, and the feed is a chock full of colourful, scene-stealing must-haves from emerging brands including PH5, Area and Nanushka.

@conde.nasty

Mood board accounts are rife on Instagram, and one of the ones that are catching the attention of fashion-savvy millennials and Gen X-ers is Nasty Nostalgia or @conde.nasty.

Curated by fashion archivist Anna Acelia, you can count on Nasty Nostalgia to send you down a wormhole of throwback fashion looks that defined the yesteryears that range from the '30s to the early '00s.

Find vintage images of a young Elton John in a sparkling blazer, Nicole Kidman's iconic green gown from John Galliano at the 1997 Oscars red carpet, and plenty of other fashionable moments that you may have forgotten until now.

@_jazreyes

Meet Philippines-based fashion influencer Jazmin Reyes, who is turning the role of a fashion influencer on its head with her unique approach to creating content. Where peers in her industry are posing for regular outfit photos, Reyes' work sees her putting a dream-like spin to her work.

From creating a Jollibee-brand Dior Saddle bag to blowing away the Hollywood sign, her account is one that certainly sparks joy. Oh, and we should mention that there's also plenty of outfit of the days (OOTDs) to glean some inspo from!

@peepy_and_mother_lee

When it comes to Thai fashion influencer Peepy and his mum, twinning is always winning. The lovable and fashion-loving duo ham it up in over-the-top matching outfits from the likes of Hermes, Louis Vuitton, and Off-White.

Think matching sunglasses, matching outfits, and even matching Gucci bags, all completed by their deadpan poses that somehow inexplicably makes their photos even funnier.

@coco_pinkprincess

What were you wearing when you were 11 years old? We'll wager that you weren't sporting Gentle Monster sunglasses and vintage Jean Paul Gaultier - which is exactly what Japanese fashion icon Coco does.

From fresh-off-the-runway Thom Browne threads to the most amazing vintage finds, this young style leader is proving that tween fashion can also be unapologetically loud and fabulously fun.

@gabwallerdotcom

She's the fashion bounty hunter that you need to add to your black book. What started out as a commission by supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley to help track down an old Celine coat has launched Australian-born and Los Angeles-based stylist Gab Waller to fame amongst fashion insiders.

Known for her skills in tracking down near-impossible items that are discontinued, sold out or extremely rare, her team and her are always on hand to provide friendly fashion bounty hunter services anytime and for anything. Plus, her feed is just dreamy to look at with its endless grid of Chanel and Hermes finds.

@thecartorialist

Where most fashion accounts snap pics, Carly Kuhn of The Cartorialist - a tongue-in-cheek spin of the fashion blogger, The Sartorialist - sketches her looks out on paper.

With a sense of naivete and carefreeness in her doodles, Kuhn's feed spans key fashion moments that include looks from this year's Met Gala red carpet to the well-dressed Manhattan-ite walking his oversized poodle.

@parisiensinparis

The next time someone tells you that Parisiens only wear black, you'll know better because you're following Parisiens in Paris.

With a voyeuristic approach to documenting the chicly dressed citizens of Paris, the account touts itself as a celebration of 'Parisiens and their effortless style' and delivers just that.

From girlfriends perched on a sidewalk for a chat in their '70s-inspired suiting to women walking by in heavenly outerwear, this account might just make you want to channel some of this Parisien fashion energy back in Singapore.

@awkwardzara

Lastly, we end our round up with another tickler. Awkward Zara calls itself "the definitive archive of every single weird thing found on the Zara website, from poses to arm warmers", and it's what their entire Instagram feed serves.

Whether it's a model holding onto a bizarrely long loaf of bread, or models in various states of confusion as to how one should sit in a chair, Awkward Zara presents a light-hearted approach to viewing your favourite threads from the Spanish fast-fashion retailer.

Who knows, you might just find something from Zara that you love amidst the funnies.

This article was first published in Her World Online.