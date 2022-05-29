8 stylish A-list male celebs to follow on Instagram for inspiration

One of fashion’s greatest traits is its constant evolution. Old rules are always being rewritten and new style trends are born everyday. This bodes well for style-conscious people as they are free to explore whatever fashion has to offer.

Unfortunately, guys tend to get lost when it comes to finding a particular style that they can call their own. In times like this, falling back on a couple of famous style inspirations on Instagram wouldn’t hurt.

Ahead, we’ve compiled a list of Hollywood’s best-dressed men with vastly different approaches to fashion.

Lenny Kravitz

Kravitz is the definition of cool. The 57-year-old musician has been known for his irreverent rock star vibe but it gets better as he ages. He also proves that a good pair of boots, leather and denim clothing will never go out of style.

Riz Ahmed

Those looking for elevated laid-back style should follow Riz. This actor and rapper has mastered the art of dressing comfortably while looking polished at the same time. Colour-coordinated oversized jackets and tops with wide-legged or straight-cut pants – sometimes printed – are definitely working in his favour.

Joe Jonas

Let’s be honest, the Jonas Brothers have good taste. The middle sibling – Joe – embraces bright colours and textures across his “too-cool-for-school” ensembles, both off- and on-stage. From fluffy cardigans, printed shirts, mesh tank tops to leather pants, he is not afraid to try them all.

Tyler, The Creator

This American rapper’s fashion sense is definitely one of the most unique. Effortless sportswear and knitted vests are his go-tos but we can’t forget about his signature headgear – baseball caps, newsboy hats and his viral array of fur hats called Ushankas. Of course, his look would not be complete without a pair of oversized retro sunnies.

J Balvin

This Latin singer is a style chameleon. He can be clad in a simple black t-shirt and shorts combo one moment and then a red carpet-worthy suit with diamond-crusted accessories next. Balvin also has an impressive sneaker and bag collection that make anyone green with envy.

Evan Mock

The Gossip Girl reboot star is the epitome of skater boy cool. His everyday style involves baggy shorts, straight-cut jeans, graphic shirts and chains galore. But don’t be fooled, he also shows up in subversive but high fashion looks when attending high-wattage events.

Kodi Smit-McPhee

Aussie actor Kodi Smit-McPhee sure knows how to rock a co-ord look from head to toe. It’s obvious from his feed that layered suits in a plethora of colours and cuts are his favourite go-to. He is also very experimental, was evident from his 2022 Met Gala look — blue-washed jeans and long red leather gloves.

Jaden Smith

For as long as he’s been in the spotlight, we have grown accustomed to Smith’s wacky aesthetic but it seems that his style game has reached new heights. For his most recent post, he keeps true to his rebellious antics while keeping the look cohesive at the same time.

