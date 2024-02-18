11 best halal buffets in Singapore (2024): Starting from $29.50++

Whether you're a Muslim or are dining with Muslim friends, you'll be pleased to know that many of the best buffets in Singapore are halal-certified.

We're not just talking about the indulgent intercontinental buffets at hotels — there's a lot more out there than you think. From Royal Palm's high tea buffet at Village Hotel Bugis to the dim sum by day, steamboat by night buffet at M Hotel's The Buffet Restaurant, there's a buffet spread for everyone.

So loosen those belts and get your comfiest buffet top ready. With prices starting from just $29.50++ per pax, here's our round-up of the best halal buffets in Singapore and the ongoing credit card promotions you can use to score even better deals at them.

Price guide: Best halal buffets in Singapore (2024)

Halal buffet Weekday lunch Weekday dinner Weekend lunch Weekend dinner J65 at JEN Singapore Tanglin From $29.50++ $88++ to $118++ From $44++ $88++ to $98++ Landmark at Village Hotel Bugis $75.50++ $84.50++ $75.50++ $92.50++ The Buffet Restaurant at M Hotel $48++ $68++ $58++ $78++ Ginger at PARKROYAL on Beach Road $52++ $75++ $52++ $80++ 21 on Rajah at Aloft Singapore Novena $52++ $68++ $68++ $78++ Carousel buffet at Royal Plaza on Scotts $75++ $94++ $82++ $108++ Peppermint buffet at ParkRoyal Collection Marina Bay $78++ $108++ $88++ $118++ Asian Market Café at Fairmont Hotel $84++ $90++ $84++ $98++ Atrium Restaurant at Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium $98++ $118++ $108++ $128++ Royal Palm at Village Hotel Bugis $37.75++ – $42.50++ $42.50++ Tiffany Cafe & Restaurant at Furama City Centre $48++ $52++ $30++ (high tea)

All prices above are before nine per cent GST and 10 per cent service charge.

Halal hotel buffets in Singapore

1. J65 at JEN Singapore Tanglin ($29.50++ to $118++)

Halal-certified J65 is situated in a fancy part of Singapore, Tanglin, but JEN the hotel is the less fancy hotel under the Shangri-La Group (the other being the infamous 5-star hotel Shangri-La itself). You get great service, food, and ambience under Shangri-La management for more wallet-friendly prices — at least for their day buffets.

The pricing for lunch/high tea versus dinner varies greatly at JEN; their regular weekday lunch buffets start from $29.50++ per adult diner while their dinner buffets go up to $118++ per pax.

This Lunar New Year season, J65 has seasonal menus from Feb 1 to 24, 2024 that include festive favourites like breaded prawn with wasabi mayo moneybag and DIY yu sheng with condiments on top of international classics like angel hair pasta, nigiri sushi, and prawn and mussels at their seafood counter. Go for their dinner buffet on Wednesdays to enjoy a lobster feast with Boston lobster, lobster bisque or porridge, lobster thermidor, and more.

Child pricing is half of the adult price and applies to children aged 6-11 years old.

I find the branding for JEN to be more vibrant and youthful than Shangri-La, which also means it feels more accessible. The restaurant also has more versatile seating arrangements, including booths, high tables, and regular seating to accommodate all group sizes and occasions. You won't feel out of place at JEN — so make your reservation and dig in.

J65 at JEN Singapore Tanglin

Address : 1a Cuscaden Road, 249716, Singapore

Phone : (65) 6738 2222

E-mail : singaporetanglin@hoteljen.com

singaporetanglin@hoteljen.com Website : J65 at JEN Singapore Tanglin

2. Landmark 1-for-1 buffet at Village Hotel Bugis ($37.75++ to $46.25)

Landmark is one of those restaurants with a perpetual 1-for-1 offer on their buffets, so go ahead and divide all their prices in half. That puts their lunch buffet at about $45 and their dinner buffet at just over $50 (weekdays) / $55 (weekends), GST included.

By way of food, Landmark offers a salad bar, "goreng goreng" station with fried delights like spring rolls, a live meat station, pastas, soups, seafood, local classics like carrot cake, Indian food like tandoori chicken, and of course a dessert section with assorted cakes, kueh, ice cream and the like. Relatively speaking, I don't think Landmark has very premium dishes — you're not going to get a whole poached salmon or oysters on ice here. However, you do get a solid range of buffet staples for an affordable price.

Landmark buffet Adult price Child (3-7 years old) price 1-1 Lunch (Mon – Sun) $75.50++ ($90.52 nett) $15++ ($17.82 nett) 1-1 Weekday dinner (Mon – Thu) $84.50++ ($101.31 nett) 1-1 Weekend dinner (Fri – Sun, PH & eve of PH) $92.50++ ($110.90 nett)

Lunch: 12 pm – 2.30 pm Dinner: 6.30 pm – 10 pm

Landmark at Village Hotel Bugis

Address : 390 Victoria Street, #05-01 Singapore 188061

Phone : (+65) 6299 1512 / (+65) 6299 7786

WhatsApp :(+65) 8869 9114

Email : enquiry@landmark.com.sg

enquiry@landmark.com.sg Website : Landmark at Village Hotel Bugis

3. The Buffet Restaurant at M Hotel ($48++ to $78++)

This isn't your average intercontinental hotel buffet restaurant. Welcome to the first halal-certified Chinese-style steamboat buffet restaurant in the Singapore city centre: The Buffet Restaurant at M Hotel.

The steamboat dinner buffet features fresh seafood, premium meats and a 'live' prawn station to accompany rich, MSG-free steamboat broths such as their nourishing cordyceps flower kampung chicken broth (+$9) and popular lobster collagen broth (+$9).

Embellish your steamboat ingredients with The Buffet Restaurant's house dipping sauces before ending your meal on a sweet note with desserts like sweet tang yuan (glutinous rice dumplings) soup, musang durian king cream puff.

Here's the interesting part about The Buffet Restaurant at M Hotel — it's a steamboat buffet by night and a dim sum buffet by day. The lunch line-up from now till Feb 25, 2024 includes Peking Duck with Crepe, Hoisin Sauce and Cucumber, Roast Whole Barramundi with XO Sauce, two types of har gao, three types of siew mai, and desserts like Matcha Chocolate Eclairs and Pineapple Mousse Tartlets.

From now till Feb 25, 2024, every table of 4 diners also gets a complimentary smoked salmon yu sheng platter for a start.

While The Buffet Restaurant doesn't advertise any credit card promotions, you can get 15 per cent off their buffets on Klook.

The Buffet Restaurant at M Hotel

Address : 81 Anson Road, Singapore 079908

Phone : (+65) 6500 6116

Email : thebuffet.mhs@millenniumhotels.com

thebuffet.mhs@millenniumhotels.com Website : The Buffet Restaurant at M Hotel

4. Ginger at ParkRoyal on Beach Road ($52++ to $80++)

Some of us don't trust the wisdom of the masses and look towards authorities on food to tell us what's good. If that sounds like you, check out Ginger at ParkRoyal on Beach Road, which won Best Halal Casual Dining Restaurant at the Epicurean Star Awards 2023 and the Alfresco & Biophilic (Asia) category at the Restaurant & Bar Design Awards 2021.

Tuck into quality halal nosh from their halal-certified kitchen and five halal-certified live food stations, with dishes like Oven Slow Roasted Beef Rendang, "Dried Shrimps Mayo" Baked Boston Lobster (weekend dinner only), and Singapore Chilli Crab or Black Pepper Crab on the menu.

At Ginger, it's not just the food that's stamped with awards. Its enchanting ambience is meticulously crafted by award-winning Singapore-based Australian designer Emma Maxwell, featuring timbre flooring, marble table tops, and rattan fans. This restaurant excels at blending natural elements and luxe finishes, highlighted by Kerrie Brown's floral-themed wallpapers and textiles that celebrate local flora.

Sounds good? The best part is that prices start from just $52++, which is a steal when you consider the quality of food and their classy ambience.

Ginger Buffets Timing Adult price Child price Lunch Buffet (Mon to Sun) 12 p.m. to 2.30 p.m. $52++ $26++ Dinner Buffet (Mon to Thu) 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. $75++ $37.50++ Dinner Buffet (Fri to Sun) 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. $80++ $40++

Ginger at ParkRoyal on Beach Road

Address : 7500 Beach Road, Singapore 199591 (Level 1)

Phone : (+65) 3138 1995

Email : ginger.prsin@parkroyalhotels.com

ginger.prsin@parkroyalhotels.com Website : Ginger at PARKROYAL on Beach Road

5. 21 on Rajah at Aloft Singapore Novena ($58++ to $78++)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C26uJvPtRKw/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

When I think of 21 on Rajah, I’m taken back to a night when a large group of us had dinner there and my friends stuffed their faces silly with crayfish. Yes, it was that good. 3 guys in our group wiped out the entire batch in one go! The staff graciously replenished the food so that my dining companions could continue their gastronomic indulgence.

We’d chosen 21 on Rajah because we were looking for a halal-certified buffet that was good for big groups (ours was over 20 people) and still affordable. Having dined there and emerged with a happy belly, I would recommend 21 on Rajah as a value-for-money halal buffet option. It’s not going to be as extravagant as the buffets over at the ParkRoyal hotels, but it certainly filled us up that night with good food at reasonable prices.

From now till Feb 24, 2024, their CNY menu includes dishes like slipper lobster and a whole sea bass or whole salmon. You’ll get several items on a rotation basis — for example, in their meat section, you could get Moroccan Braised Lamb Shank one week and Szechuan Pepper Sliced Beef another. Pastas on rotation include Spinach Ravioli, Baked Macaroni & Cheese with Truffle Oil and Cheese Cannelloni alongside a pasta live station.

Finish your meal with assorted cakes, local desserts, fruits, and a chocolate fondue. For dinner, you’ll also get a waffle, pancake and churro station to satisfy that sweet, carb-lover tooth.

Buffet Type Days & Time Price per Adult Price per Child (6-12 years old) Weekday Lunch Mon to Fri | 12 p.m. to 2.30 p.m. $52++ $26++ Weekend Brunch Sat & Sun | 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. $68++ $34++ Weekday Dinner Mon to Thu | 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. $68++ $34++ Weekend Dinner Fri, Sat & Sun | 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. $78++ $39++

View the 21 on Rajah menu available from now to Feb 24, 2024.

Citibank cardholders get 15 per cent off at 21 on Rajah from now until Dec 30, 2024.

21 on Rajah at Aloft Singapore Novena

Address : Aloft Singapore Novena, East Wing, 1 Jalan Rajah, Singapore 329133

Phone : (+65) 6808 6847

Email : 21onrajah@aloftsingapore.com

21onrajah@aloftsingapore.com Website : 21 on Rajah at Aloft Singapore Novena

6. Carousel buffet at Royal Plaza on Scotts ($64++ to $108++)

Award-winning halal-certified restaurant Carousel is one of the most well-known halal buffet restaurants in Singapore. Its spread is massive, with over 100 mouthwatering dishes to leave you spoilt for choice.

Seafood options include Sakoshi Bay Oysters, Boiled Maine Lobster, and Whole Atlantic Salmon served with Chives, Sour Cream and Honey Mustard, while carnivores will be happy to sink their teeth into roasted chicken and slow oven-roasted beef prime ribs.

Lighter dishes include tapas like spicy eggplant and chickpea harissa, on top of my personal favourite in any buffet: a mezze platter of red pepper pesto, hummus, black olive tapenade and more on tortillas and pita bread. You'll also get a sumptuous spread of Asian classics like sushi, mutton and chicken tandoori kebabs, stir-fried mud crab, and more.

I like to judge a buffet by its dessert selections, and Carousel doesn't disappoint with a large selection of sweets — anything from crème bruleè and pistachio financier to bread and butter pudding and a premium ice cream parlour.

Here’s what this lavish spread will cost you:

Weekdays Weekends Carousel buffets Adult Child Adult Child Lunch (12 p.m. – 2 p.m.) $75++ $38++ $82++ $41++ High Tea (3 p.m. – 5 p.m.) – – $64++ $35++ Dinner (6.30 p.m. – 9.30 p.m.) $94++ $48++ $108++ $52++

View the Carousel sample menus:

Pay with a DBS/POSB, UOB or BIBD credit card to get 15 per cent off your food bill at Carousel from now till Dec 30, 2024. You can use up to three different cards for up to 10 persons per card.

Carousel at Royal Plaza on Scotts

Address : 25 Scotts Rd, Royal Plaza, Singapore 228220 (Lobby level)

Phone : (+65) 6219 3780

Website : Carousel at Royal Plaza on Scotts

7. Peppermint buffet at ParkRoyal Collection Marina Bay ($78++ to $118++)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C3QC2XjBsIj/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Buffet dining in a garden? Peppermint makes it happen, mingling lush vibes with a farm-to-table feast. Their Urban Farm's homegrown herbs, edible flowers, and vegetables (over 60 varieties altogether!) go right into their teas, infused water, salads, aromatics and other food. How cool is that?

At Peppermint, dive into a buffet bursting with Asian and international faves, from freshly shucked oysters and crispy beancurd puffs to Cantonese-style braised beef. With plant-based options and dishes sprouting from Peppermint's Urban Farm, your taste buds are in for a fresh adventure. It's a spot where eating consciously meets indulging heartily, all in a setting that's as green as it gets. Who knew dining could feel like a walk in the park?

Peppermint Jubilant Abundance buffet prices (Now till 25 Feb 2024) Adult Child Lunch on CNY Day 15 (24 Feb 2024) $88++ $44++ Dinner on CNY Day 15 (24 Feb 2024) $118++ $59++ Rest of Lunar New Year Weekday Lunch (12-25 Feb 2024, Mon – Thu) $78++ $39++ Rest of Lunar New Year Weekend Lunch (12-25 Feb 2024, Fri – Sun) $88++ $44++ Rest of Lunar New Year Weekday Dinner (12-25 Feb 2024, Mon – Thu) $108++ $54++ Rest of Lunar New Year Weekend Dinner (12-25 Feb 2024, Fri – Sun) $118++ $59++

Lunch: 12 pm to 2.30 pm (weekdays) / 12 pm to 3 pm (weekends) Dinner: 6.30 pm to 10 pm (daily)

Unfortunately due to the festive period, Peppermint isn’t accepting any credit card promotions or other promotions/vouchers from now until Feb 24, 2024.

Peppermint at ParkRoyal Collection Marina Bay

Address : 6 Raffles Boulevard, Singapore 039594 (Level 4)

Phone : (+65) 6845 1111

Email : peppermint.prsmb@parkroyalcollection.com

peppermint.prsmb@parkroyalcollection.com Website : Peppermint at ParkRoyal Collection Marina Bay

8. Asian Market Café at Fairmont Hotel ($84++ to $98++)

Located on Level 2 of Fairmont Hotel, Asian Market Café offers halal-certified lunch and dinner buffets from $84++. If you hold certain credit cards, you can get up to 50per cent off their buffets, which makes Asian Market Café extremely value for money (I’ve listed the credit card promotions below!).

From now till March 3, 2024, Asian Market Café’s buffet includes limited-time festive dishes like pan-fried seafood cheese pancake with kimchi tartar and sweet soy sauce, chicken bulgogi in lotus leaf bun from a live chef’s station, and crispy fried nian gao with yam and sweet potato. Visit them on weekends for dinner to get freshly shucked oysters as part of the buffet line-up.

Asian Market Café Buffets Timing Adult price Child price Spring Awakening Lunch Buffet (now till 3 Mar 2024) 12 p.m. to 2.30 p.m. (Mon to Fri) / 3.30 p.m. (Sat and Sun) $84++ $42++ Spring Awakening Dinner Buffet (now till 3 Mar 2024) 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. (Mon to Thu) $90++ $45++ 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. (Fri to Sun) $98++ $49++

View the Asian Market Café’s menus available from now till March 3, 2024.

Asian Market Café credit card promotions:

Accor Plus and American Express Platinum : 50per cent off buffet for two to eight adults daily (now till March 8, 2024)

OCBC, DBS, UOB & CIMB cardholders : 50per cent off buffet for two to eight adults daily (now till March 8, 2024)

HSBC and Citibank cardholders : 20 per cent off buffet for two to eight adults daily (now till Dec 30, 2024)

Discounts are not applicable on public holidays, eves of public holidays and special occasions. You can also use multiple different cards for up to 20 seats.

Asian Market Cafe at Fairmont Hotel

Address : Level 2, Fairmont Singapore, 80 Bras Basah Road, Singapore, 189560

Phone : (+65) 6431 6156

Email : d ining.singapore@fairmont.com

ining.singapore@fairmont.com Website : Asian Market Cafe at Fairmont Hotel

9. Atrium Restaurant at Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium ($98++ to $128++)

Atrium Restaurant is Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium’s halal-certified buffet restaurant. It’s especially Muslim-friendly because of its prayer room located just one-minute away from the restaurant.

In my opinion, this buffet is one of the most value-for-money halal buffets in Singapore — if you have the right credit card. Pay with a DBS credit card or Citibank credit card to get 50 per cent off Atrium Restaurant’s buffet! Otherwise, the full prices range from $98++ for weekday lunch rto $128++ for weekend dinner from now till Feb 25, 2024:

When Meal Adult price Child price 1 to 8 Feb 2024, 12 to 25 Feb 2024 Lunch (Mon-Fri) $98++ $25++ Lunch (Sat-Sun) $108++ $25++ Dinner (Mon-Thu) $118++ $30++ Dinner (Fri-Sun) $128++ $30++

The buffet has no shortage of indulgent dishes, with oyster, lobster and a whole salmon available for dinner and baby abalone, Japanese sweet clam and a whole sea bass available for lunch.

I love that this buffet has a DIY Kueh Pie Tee station and four live stations with freshly made prata, chicken rice, laksa, and char siew shawarma.

Aside from those staples, much of Atrium Restaurant’s buffet menu works on a rotational basis. For example, under their "Hot Western Feasters" section, you’ll get one fish, one beef or lamb, and one chicken dish on rotation.

A sample menu might look something like this: Mexican Baked Salsa Fish, Grilled Lamb Chop with Mint Sauce, and Chicken Lasagna.

View Atrium Restaurant's full festive menu this CNY 2024.

Atrium Restaurant at Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium

Address : 317 Outram Road Singapore 169075 (Level 4)

Phone : +65 9114 0258 (WhatsApp) / +65 3138 2530 (Tel)

Email : atriumrestaurant.sinhi@ihg.com

atriumrestaurant.sinhi@ihg.com Website : Atrium Restaurant at Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium

Halal high tea buffets in Singapore

10. Royal Palm at Village Hotel Bugis ($37.75++ to $42.50++)

Growing up, I remember high teas were fairly often endless buffets. These days, however, I’m often disappointed to learn that yet another establishment that serves high tea has obliterated its buffet in favour of a tiered afternoon tea set. Here’s the good news: That isn’t the case for the high tea at Royal Palm at Village Hotel Bugis.

Tuck into as many afternoon tea bites as your heart and stomach desire, including crab, oven-baked oysters with cheese (Fri to Sun only), Wagyu Beef Burger, Chicken Fajitas Pepper Wrap, and assorted sushi. No high tea is complete without dessert. At Royal Palm, you get your pick of cakes, macarons, croissants, and pastries.

For dinners at Royal Palm, expect more of all that good stuff along with Middle Eastern dishes like Mandi Rice with Chicken, Mediterranean Chicken Wrap, Charcoal Grilled Fish, and various lamb, chicken or beef kebabs on skewers.

There’s another thing you’re going to love about this buffet — both their weekend dinner and high tea buffets are 1 for 1!

Royal Palm buffet Price for 2 pax Price for 1 pax 1-for-1 high tea buffet (Mon to Thu) $75.50++ ($90.52 nett) $37.75++ ($45.30 nett) 1-for-1 high tea buffet (Fri to Sun and PH) $84.95++ ($101.85 nett) $42.50++ ($50.90 nett) 1-for-1 Mediterranean dinner buffet (Fri, Sat, PH) $84.95++ ($101.85 nett) $42.50++ ($50.90 nett)

Lunch: 12 pm – 2.30 pm, Dinner: 6.30 pm – 10 pm

Royal Palm at Village Hotel Bugis

Address : Royal Palm Village Hotel Bugis, 390 Victoria Street, #03-12A Singapore 188061

Phone : (+65) 6339 7766

WhatsApp : (+65) 832 20477

Email : sales@royalpalm.com.sg

sales@royalpalm.com.sg Website : Royal Palm at Village Hotel Bugis

11. Tiffany Cafe & Restaurant at Furama City Centre ($30++ to $52++)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C29VPx4ONRa/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Another Muslim-friendly high tea buffet, Tiffany Cafe & Restaurant offers their high tea only on weekends from 3 pm to 5 pm. This high tea doesn’t feel like your typical high tea with petite finger sandwiches and bite-sized mini quiches. Instead, it feels more like a lunch or all-day brunch served during afternoon tea hours.

Go ham at the DIY sandwich bar, build-your-own salad bar, and DIY kueh pie tee station before tucking into laksa, satay, roasted leg of lamb, and other succulent cuts of meat. Tiffany Cafe is all about empowering you at their afternoon tea buffets because they’ve got yet another DIY station — their DIY Waffle Bar with condiments. All this is on top of cakes, Tiffany Durian Pengat, and raisin scones to set the high tea mood.

Buffet Type Days & Time Prices for Adult Child Senior Best of Tiffany’s Buffet Feast* Lunch: 12 p.m. to 2.30 p.m. $48++ $28.80++ $33.60++ Dinner: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. $52++ $36.40++ $31.20++ Weekend high tea buffet Weekends, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. $30++ $18++ $27++

*Seniors aged 60 years old and above get 30 per cent off, while children aged six to 12 years old enjoy 40 per cent off.

Tiffany Cafe & Restaurant at Furama City Centre

Address : 60 Eu Tong Sen Street, Singapore 059804

Phone : (+65) 6533 3888

Email : citycentre@furama.com

citycentre@furama.com Website : Tiffany Cafe & Restaurant at Furama City Centre

