11 best halal buffets in Singapore (July 2024): Starting from $26.80++

Whether you're a Muslim or are dining with Muslim friends, you'll be pleased to know that many of the best buffets in Singapore are halal-certified. We're not just talking about the indulgent intercontinental buffets at hotels-there's a lot more out there than you think.

From Royal Palm's high tea buffet at Village Hotel Bugis to the nasi padang feast by day, steamboat by night buffet at M Hotel's The Buffet Restaurant, there's a buffet spread for everyone.

So loosen those belts and get your comfiest buffet top ready. With prices starting from just $26.80++ per pax, here's our round-up of the best halal buffets in Singapore and the ongoing credit card promotions you can use to score even better deals at them.

Price guide: Best halal buffets in Singapore (2024)

Halal buffet Weekday lunch Weekday dinner Weekend lunch Weekend dinner J65 at JEN Singapore Tanglin From $29.50++ $88++ to $118++ From $44++ $88++ to $98++ Landmark at Village Hotel Bugis $75.50++ $84.50++ $75.50++ $92.50++ The Buffet Restaurant at M Hotel $48++ $68++ $58++ $78++ Ginger at PARKROYAL on Beach Road $52++ $75++ $52++ $80++ 21 on Rajah at Aloft Singapore Novena $52++ $68++ $68++ $78++ Carousel buffet at Royal Plaza on Scotts $75++ $94++ $82++ $108++ Peppermint buffet at ParkRoyal Collection Marina Bay $78++ $108++ $88++ $118++ Asian Market Café at Fairmont Hotel $84++ $90++ $84++ $98++ Atrium Restaurant at Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium $98++ $118++ $108++ $128++ Royal Palm at Village Hotel Bugis $37.75++ – $42.50++ $42.50++ Tiffany Cafe & Restaurant at Furama City Centre $48++ $52++ $30++ (high tea)

All prices above are before nine per cent GST and 10 per cent service charge.

Halal hotel buffets in Singapore

1. J65 at JEN Singapore Tanglin ($29.50++ to $118++)

Halal-certified J65 is situated in a fancy part of Singapore, Tanglin, but JEN the hotel is the less fancy hotel under the Shangri-La Group (the other being the infamous 5-star hotel Shangri-La itself). You get great service, food, and ambience under Shangri-La management for more wallet-friendly prices — at least for their day buffets.

The pricing for lunch/high tea versus dinner varies greatly at JEN; their regular weekday lunch buffets start from $29.50++ per adult diner while their dinner buffets go up to $118++ per pax.

Go for their dinner buffet on Wednesdays to indulge in a lobster feast ($118++) with Boston lobster, lobster bisque or porridge, lobster thermidor, and more.

J65 Buffet Availability Adult price International Lunch Buffet Weekdays, 12 p.m. – 2.30 p.m. $59++ for 2 adults ($29.50++ per adult) International Seafood Dinner Buffet Mon, Tue, Thu, Sun, 6 p.m. – 9.30 p.m. $88++ for 2 adults ($44++ per adult) High Tea Buffet Weekends and public holidays, 12.30 p.m. – 3 p.m. $88++ for 2 adults ($44++ per adult) Lobster Rock & Roll Dinner Buffet Wed, 6 p.m. – 9.30 p.m. $118++ per adult Seafood Mania Dinner Buffet Fri and Sat, 6 p.m. – 9.30 p.m. $98++ per adult

Child pricing is half of the adult price and applies to children aged 6 – 11 years old.

I find the branding for JEN to be more vibrant and youthful than Shangri-La, which also means it feels more accessible. The restaurant also has more versatile seating arrangements, including booths, high tables, and regular seating to accommodate all group sizes and occasions. You won’t feel out of place at JEN — so make your reservation and dig in.

J65 at JEN Singapore Tanglin

Address: 1a Cuscaden Road, 249716, Singapore

Phone: (65) 6738 2222

E-mail: singaporetanglin@hoteljen.com

Website: J65 at JEN Singapore Tanglin

2. Landmark 1-for-1 buffet at Village Hotel Bugis ($37.75++ to $46.25)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C71H6O0BTaP/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Landmark is one of those restaurants with a perpetual 1-for-1 offer on their buffets, so go ahead and divide all their prices in half. That puts their lunch buffet at about $45 and their dinner buffet at just over $50 (weekdays) / $55 (weekends), GST included.

By way of food, Landmark offers a salad bar, "goreng goreng" station with fried delights like spring rolls, a live meat station, pastas, soups, seafood, local classics like carrot cake, Indian food like tandoori chicken, and of course a dessert section with assorted cakes, kueh, ice cream and the like.

Relatively speaking, I don't think Landmark has very premium dishes — you're not going to get a whole poached salmon or oysters on ice here. However, you do get a solid range of buffet staples for an affordable price.

Landmark buffet Adult price Child (3-7 years old) price 1-1 Lunch (Mon – Sun) $75.50++ ($90.52 nett) $15++ ($17.82 nett) 1-1 Weekday dinner (Mon – Thu) $84.50++ ($101.31 nett) 1-1 Weekend dinner (Fri – Sun, PH & eve of PH) $92.50++ ($110.90 nett)

Lunch: 12 p.m. – 2.30 p.m. Dinner: 6.30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Landmark at Village Hotel Bugis

Address: 390 Victoria Street, #05-01 Singapore 188061

Phone: (+65) 6299 1512 / (+65) 6299 7786

WhatsApp:(+65) 8869 9114

Email: enquiry@landmark.com.sg

Website: Landmark at Village Hotel Bugis

3. The Buffet Restaurant at M Hotel ($26.80++ to $79++)

This isn't your average intercontinental hotel buffet restaurant. The Buffet Restaurant at M Hotel is a halal-certified buffet that that fuses Asian flavours and cuisines with their hotpot dinner buffets. They're currently serving up two main types of buffet: a "K-razy" K-Pot Dinner Buffet, and an all-you-can-eat Nasi Padang lunch buffet experience.

The K-Pot Dinner Buffet features fresh seafood and premium meats you can simmer in your choice of broth: the hearty kimchi-jjigae or nourishing Samyetang (ginseng chicken soup). If you're more into grilled meats, take advantage of their. 'live' K-Grill Meat Station. They'll also be

Embellish your hotpot and grill experience with free-flow banchan (vegetable side dishes), spicy tteokbokki (rice cake), and japchae (stir-fried glass noodles). To end on a sweet note, you get to DIY your own mango bingsu (Korean shaved ice dessert)!

Here's the interesting part about The Buffet Restaurant at M Hotel-it's a hotpot buffet by night and a nasi padang buffet by day. The nasi padang buffet lunch line-up from now till July 31, 2024 includes Beef Rendang, Udang Sambal Petai, Gulai Kambing (lamb curry), and Ayam Kari Kelapa (curry chicken). And what's a buffet without dessert? Indulge in desserts such as Pulut Hitam and traditional kuehs.

The Buffet Restaurant buffets Timing Adult price Nasi Padang Lunch Buffet 12 p.m. to 2.30 p.m. (Mon to Sun) $26.80++ K-Pot Dinner Buffet (now till 31 Jul 2024) 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. (Sun to Thu) $69++ (1-for-1 with minimum of 2 dine-in adults) K-Pot Dinner Buffet (now till 31 Jul 2024) 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. (Fri and Sat) $79++ (1 dines for free with a minimum 4 dine-in adults)

While The Buffet Restaurant doesn’t advertise any credit card promotions, you can enjoy discounted rates on their buffets via Klook.

The Buffet Restaurant at M Hotel

Address: 81 Anson Road, Singapore 079908

Phone: (+65) 6500 6116

Email: thebuffet.mhs@millenniumhotels.com

Website: The Buffet Restaurant at M Hotel

4. Ginger at ParkRoyal on Beach Road ($52++ to $85++)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C84D2GgNVNp/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Some of us don't trust the wisdom of the masses and look towards authorities on food to tell us what's good. If that sounds like you, check out Ginger at ParkRoyal on Beach Road, which won Best Halal Casual Dining Restaurant at the Epicurean Star Awards 2023 and the Alfresco & Biophilic (Asia) category at the Restaurant & Bar Design Awards 2021.

Tuck into top-quality nosh from their halal-certified kitchen and 5 halal-certified live food stations, with dishes like Australian lamb chop, Boston lobster (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday only), and Singapore Chilli Crab or White Pepper Crab on the menu.

At Ginger, it's not just the food that's stamped with awards. Its enchanting ambience is meticulously crafted by award-winning Singapore-based Australian designer Emma Maxwell, featuring timbre flooring, marble table tops, and rattan fans. This restaurant excels at blending natural elements and luxe finishes, highlighted by Kerrie Brown's floral-themed wallpapers and textiles that celebrate local flora.

Sounds good? The best part is that prices start from just $52++, which is a steal when you consider the quality of food and their classy ambience.

Ginger Buffets Timing Adult price Child price (6 – 12 years old) Lunch Buffet (Mon to Sun) 12 p.m. to 2.30 p.m. $52++ $26++ Flavours of Thailand Dinner Buffet (Mon to Thu, now till 31 Aug 2024) 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. $75++ $37.50++ Flavours of Thailand Dinner Buffet (Fri to Sun, now till 31 Aug 2024) 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. $85++ $42.50++

Children aged 0 to 6 eat for free at the buffet when accompanied by a paying adult, with a limit of two children per reservation.

Planning to dine at Ginger this July or August? Buy buffet dining credits for a discounts on your meal:

Purchase SGD100 buffet dining credits at SGD85

Purchase SGD300 buffet dining credits at SGD240

Purchase SGD500 buffet dining credits at SGD375

Ginger at ParkRoyal on Beach Road

Address: 7500 Beach Road, Singapore 199591 (Level 1)

Phone: (+65) 3138 1995

Email: ginger.prsin@parkroyalhotels.com

Website: Ginger at ParkRoyal on Beach Road

5. 21 on Rajah at Aloft Singapore Novena ($58++ to $78++)

When I think of 21 on Rajah, I'm taken back to a night when a large group of us had dinner there and my friends stuffed their faces silly with crayfish. Yes, it was that good. 3 guys in our group wiped out the entire batch in one go! The staff graciously replenished the food so that my dining companions could continue their gastronomic indulgence.

We'd chosen 21 on Rajah because we were looking for a halal-certified buffet that was good for big groups (ours was over 20 people) and still affordable.

Having dined there and emerged with a happy belly, I would recommend 21 on Rajah as a value-for-money halal buffet option. It's not going to be as extravagant as the buffets over at the ParkRoyal hotels, but it certainly filled us up that night with good food at reasonable prices.

From now till Aug 31, 2024, 21 on Rajah is serving up a National Day buffet with local favourites and fusion dishes like Singapore Fruit Rojak, roasted beef rib-eye with rendang barbecue sauce, slipper lobster in salted egg sauce, chicken satay pizza, and fresh durian mousse with coconut cream and gula melaka.

We haven't told you the best part. Enjoy their National Day lunch and dinner buffets at a 1-for-1 rate when you quote <National Day 1-for-1> upon reservation!

Buffet Type Days & Time Price per Adult Price per Child (6-12 years old) Weekday Lunch Mon to Fri, 12 p.m. to 2.30 p.m. $52++ $26++ Weekend Brunch Sat & Sun, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. $68++ $34++ Weekday Dinner Mon to Thu , 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. $68++ $34++ Weekend Dinner Fri, Sat & Sun, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. $78++ $39++

View the 21 on Rajah menus available.

Citibank cardholders get 15% off at 21 on Rajah from now until Dec 30, 2024.

21 on Rajah at Aloft Singapore Novena

Address: Aloft Singapore Novena, East Wing, 1 Jalan Rajah, Singapore 329133

Phone: (+65) 6808 6847

Email: 21onrajah@aloftsingapore.com

Website: 21 on Rajah at Aloft Singapore Novena

6. Carousel buffet at Royal Plaza on Scotts ($64++ to $108++)

Award-winning halal-certified restaurant Carousel is one of the most well-known halal buffet restaurants in Singapore. Its spread is massive, with over 100 mouthwatering dishes to leave you spoilt for choice.

Seafood options include Sakoshi Bay Oysters, Boiled Maine Lobster, and Whole Atlantic Salmon served with Chives, Sour Cream and Honey Mustard, while carnivores will be happy to sink their teeth into roasted chicken and slow oven-roasted beef prime ribs.

Lighter dishes include tapas like spicy eggplant and chickpea harissa, on top of my personal favourite in any buffet: a mezze platter of red pepper pesto, hummus, black olive tapenade and more on tortillas and pita bread. You'll also get a sumptuous spread of Asian classics like sushi, mutton and chicken tandoori kebabs, stir-fried mud crab, and more.

I like to judge a buffet by its dessert selections, and Carousel doesn't disappoint with a large selection of sweets-anything from crème bruleè and pistachio financier to bread and butter pudding and a premium ice cream parlour.

Here's what this lavish spread will cost you:

Weekdays Weekends Carousel buffets Adult Child Adult Child Lunch (12 p.m. – 2 p.m.) $75++ $38++ $82++ $41++ High Tea (3 p.m. – 5 p.m.) $58++ $30++ $64++ $35++ Dinner (6.30 p.m. – 9.30 p.m.) $94++ $48++ $108++ $52++

View the Carousel sample menus available.

Pay with a DBS/POSB, UOB or BIBD credit card to get 15% off your food bill at Carousel from now till Dec 30, 2024. You can use up to three different cards for up to 10 persons per card.

Carousel at Royal Plaza on Scotts

Address: 25 Scotts Rd, Royal Plaza, Singapore 228220 (Lobby level)

Phone: (+65) 6219 3780

Website: Carousel at Royal Plaza on Scotts

7. Peppermint buffet at ParkRoyal Collection Marina Bay ($72++ to $128++)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C8-1aADhuGn/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Buffet dining in a garden? Peppermint makes it happen, mingling lush vibes with a farm-to-table feast. Their Urban Farm’s homegrown herbs, edible flowers, and vegetables (over 60 varieties altogether!) go right into their teas, infused water, salads, aromatics and other food. How cool is that?

At Peppermint, dive into a buffet bursting with Asian and international faves, from freshly shucked oysters and crispy beancurd puffs to Cantonese-style braised beef.

With plant-based options and dishes sprouting from Peppermint’s Urban Farm, your taste buds are in for a fresh adventure. It’s a spot where eating consciously meets indulging heartily, all in a setting that’s as green as it gets.

Peppermint buffet prices (Now till 7 Jul 2024) Adult Child Weekday Lunch (Sun – Thu, 12 p.m. to 2.30 p.m.) $72++ $36++ Weekend Lunch (Fri – Sat, 12 p.m. to 3.30 p.m.) $82++ $41++ Weekday Dinner (Sun – Thu, 6.30 p.m. to 10 p.m.) $98++ $49++ Weekend Dinner (Fri – Sat 6.30 p.m. to 10 p.m.) $128++ $56++

Child pricing applies to children aged 6 to 12 years old.

Lunch: 12 pm to 2.30 pm (weekdays) / 12 pm to 3 pm (weekends)

Dinner: 6.30 pm to 10 pm (daily)

Dining at Peppermint? Bring along the right credit card for up to 20% off!

UOB: 20% off at Peppermint for UOB Reserve, Visa Infinite, Lady’s Solitaire, Privilege Banking, Regal and Empire Business cardmembers. Otherwise, get 15% off with other UOB credit cards. Valid till Dec 31, 2024.

DBS/POSB: 15% off with DBS/POSB credit or debit cards from now till Dec 30, 2024.

Maybank: 15% off total bill with Maybank credit cards from now till July 31, 2024.

Peppermint at ParkRoyal Collection Marina Bay

Address: 6 Raffles Boulevard, Singapore 039594 (Level 4)

Phone: (+65) 6845 1111

Email: peppermint.prsmb@parkroyalcollection.com

Website: Peppermint at ParkRoyal Collection Marina Bay

8. Asian Market Café at Fairmont Hotel ($88++ to $98++)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C9JOeLNIBGX/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Located on Level 2 of Fairmont Hotel, Asian Market Café offers halal-certified lunch and dinner buffets from $84++. If you hold certain credit cards, you can get up to 50% off their buffets, which makes Asian Market Café extremely value for money (I’ve listed the credit card promotions below!).

From now till Sept 1, 2024, Asian Market Café’s buffet will include limited-time National Day themed dishes like freshly grilled satay, beef rendang, Singapore laksa, “otak-otak” Norwegian salmon, and desserts like traditional kueh and durian pengat.

Asian Market Café Buffets Timing Adult price Child price National Day Lunch Buffet (now till 1 Sep 2024) 12 p.m. to 2.30 p.m. (Mon to Fri) / 3.30 p.m. (Sat and Sun) $88++ $44++ National Day Dinner Buffet (now till 1 Sep 2024) 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. (Mon to Thu) $90++ $45++ 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. (Fri to Sun) $98++ $49++

View the Asian Market Café’s menus available.

Asian Market Café credit card promotions:

Accor Plus and American Express Platinum: 50% off buffet for 2 to 8 adults daily (now till Sept 30, 2024)

OCBC, DBS, UOB & CIMB cardholders: 50% off buffet for 2 to 8 adults daily (now till Aug 30, 2024)

DBS, HSBC, Citibank, UOB, CIMB cardholders: 20% off buffet for 2 to 8 adults daily (now till Dec 30, 2024)

Discounts are not applicable on public holidays, eves of public holidays and special occasions. You can also use multiple different cards for up to 20 seats.

Asian Market Cafe at Fairmont Hotel

Address: Level 2, Fairmont Singapore, 80 Bras Basah Road, Singapore, 189560

Phone: (+65) 6431 6156

Email: dining.singapore@fairmont.com

Website: Asian Market Cafe at Fairmont Hotel

9. Atrium Restaurant at Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium ($94++ to $118++)

Atrium Restaurant is Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium’s halal-certified buffet restaurant. It’s especially Muslim-friendly because of its prayer room located just 1-minute away from the restaurant.

Buffet dining hours:

Lunch: 12 pm to 2.30 pm

Dinner: 6 pm to 10 pm

The buffet has no shortage of indulgent dishes, with oyster, lobster and a whole salmon available for dinner and baby abalone, Japanese sweet clam and a whole sea bass available for lunch. I love that this buffet has a DIY Kueh Pie Tee station and 4 live stations with freshly made prata, chicken rice, laksa, and char siew shawarma.

Aside from those staples, much of Atrium Restaurant’s buffet menu works on a rotational basis. For example, under their “Hot Western Feasters” section, you’ll get one fish, one beef or lamb, and one chicken dish on rotation. A sample menu might look something like this: Mexican Baked Salsa Fish, Grilled Lamb Chop with Mint Sauce, and Chicken Lasagna.

Atrium Restaurant at Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium

Address: 317 Outram Road Singapore 169075 (Level 4)

Phone: +65 9114 0258 (WhatsApp) / +65 3138 2530 (Tel)

Email: atriumrestaurant.sinhi@ihg.com

Website: Atrium Restaurant at Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium

Halal high tea buffets in Singapore

10. Royal Palm at Village Hotel Bugis ($37.75++ to $50++)

Growing up, I remember high teas were fairly often endless buffets. These days, however, I'm often disappointed to learn that yet another establishment that serves high tea has obliterated its buffet in favour of a tiered afternoon tea set. Here's the good news: That isn't the case for the high tea at Royal Palm at Village Hotel Bugis.

Tuck into as many afternoon tea bites as your heart and stomach desire, including crab, oven-baked oysters with cheese (Fri to Sun only), Wagyu Beef Burger, Chicken Fajitas Pepper Wrap, and assorted sushi. No high tea is complete without dessert. At Royal Palm, you get your pick of cakes, macarons, croissants, and pastries.

For dinners at Royal Palm, expect more of all that good stuff along with Middle Eastern dishes like Mandi Rice with Chicken, Mediterranean Chicken Wrap, Charcoal Grilled Fish, and various lamb, chicken or beef kebabs on skewers.

There's another thing you're going to love about this buffet — both their weekend dinner and high tea buffets are 1 for 1!

Royal Palm buffet Price for 2 pax Price for 1 pax 1-for-1 Weekday/Weekend Lunch Buffet (Mon – Sun) (Mon to Sun) $75.50++ ($90.53 nett) $37.75++ ($45.30 nett) 1-for-1 Weekday Dinner Buffet (Mon – Thur) $84.50++ ($101.31 nett) $45++ ($53.46 nett) 1-for-1 Weekend Dinner Buffet (Fri – Sun, PH & Eve of PH) $92.50++ ($110.90 nett) $50++ ($59.40 nett)

Lunch: 12 p.m. – 2.30 p.m.

Dinner: 6.30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

View sample menus.

Royal Palm at Village Hotel Bugis

Address: Royal Palm Village Hotel Bugis, 390 Victoria Street, #03-12A Singapore 188061

Phone: (+65) 6339 7766

WhatsApp: (+65) 832 20477

Email: sales@royalpalm.com.sg

Website: Royal Palm at Village Hotel Bugis

11. Tiffany Cafe & Restaurant at Furama City Centre ($30++ to $52++)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C29VPx4ONRa/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Another Muslim-friendly high tea buffet, Tiffany Cafe & Restaurant offers their high tea only on weekends from 3 pm to 5 pm. This high tea doesn't feel like your typical high tea with petite finger sandwiches and bite-sized mini quiches. Instead, it feels more like a lunch or all-day brunch served during afternoon tea hours.

Go ham at the DIY sandwich bar, build-your-own salad bar, and DIY kueh pie tee station before tucking into laksa, satay, roasted leg of lamb, and other succulent cuts of meat. Tiffany Cafe is all about empowering you at their afternoon tea buffets because they've got yet another DIY station — their DIY Waffle Bar with condiments. All this is on top of cakes, Tiffany Durian Pengat, and raisin scones to set the high tea mood.

Buffet Type Days & Time Prices for Adult Child Senior Best of Tiffany’s Buffet Feast* Lunch: 12 p.m. to 2.30 p.m. $48++ $28.80++ $33.60++ Dinner: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. $52++ $36.40++ $31.20++ Weekend high tea buffet Weekends, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. $30++ $18++ $27++

*Seniors aged 60 years old and above get 30% off, while children aged six to 12 years old enjoy 40% off.

Tiffany Cafe & Restaurant at Furama City Centre

Address: 60 Eu Tong Sen Street, Singapore 059804

Phone: (+65) 6533 3888

Email: citycentre@furama.com

Website: Tiffany Cafe & Restaurant at Furama City Centre

