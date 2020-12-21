11 Christmas afternoon tea menus to try in Singapore

​Christmas is just around the corner so you’d better book quick if you don’t want to miss out on the fun festivities!

1. The Fullerton Hotel

How are you spending your Christmas in Singapore? Gather your loved ones for a hearty 5-course set dinner at Town... Posted by The Fullerton Hotel Singapore on Friday, December 18, 2020

Savour the flavours of the holiday season at The Fullerton Hotels from now till the end of the year. Options at The Fullerton Hotel include festive brunch and set dinner (from $87++ per adult, from $44++ per child) at Town Restaurant, afternoon tea ($50++ per adult, $25++ per child) at The Courtyard, and three- to five-course degustation set lunch or dinner (from $158++ per person) at The Lighthouse.

Over at The Fullerton Bay Hotel, The Clifford Pier hosts Christmas brunch ($208++ per adult, from $104++ per child), set dinner ($155++ per adult for five-course, $45++ per child for three-course), and festive weekend dim sum brunch ($60++ per adult, $30++ per child), or enjoy a five-course degustation dinner (from $118++ per person) at Jade Restaurant.

2. Goodwood Park

This year’s takeaway collection once again showcases creative interpretations of the traditional roast turkey. One of... Posted by Goodwood Park Hotel on Thursday, December 10, 2020

Enjoy a three-, four-, or five-course dinner (from S$70++ per person), Christmas brunch buffet ($150++ per adult, $90++ per child), and Christmas Day four- or five-course dinner (from $140++ per person) at Gordon Grill.

The Coffee Lounge will also be showcasing a festive dessert buffet (from $62++ per adult, $37.20++ per child) and 3-course set lunch / dinner (from $78++ per adult, from $46.80++ per child).

3. Grand Hyatt Singapore

Curated by Chef Lucas Glanville, our hotel's Director of Culinary Operations and pioneer of sustainability, our online... Posted by Grand Hyatt Singapore on Thursday, December 17, 2020

On Christmas Eve, Mezza9 will be serving up a grand buffet dinner (from $168++ per adult, $98++ per child) with a spread boasting sustainable barramundi, spencer gulf wild king prawns, freshly shucked pacific oysters and a selection of sashimi including yellowfin tuna, Atlantic salmon, and more.

The next day, try global festive flavours at Christmas Day brunch (from $208++ per adult, $98++ per child).

For a touch of yuletide in Italy, enjoy Christmas Eve dinner and Christmas Day brunch buffets ($128++ per adult, $68++ per child) at Pete’s Place instead. If high tea (from $128++ per adult, $78++ per child) is your cup of tea, head to 10 Scotts for four hours of savouries and sweets on Christmas Day.

4. Hotel Fort Canning

Celebrate the final twinkle of 2020 and toast to new beginnings over a celebratory three- or four-course presentation.... Posted by Hotel Fort Canning on Saturday, December 19, 2020

Enjoy festive high tea (from $32++ per person) in the park at Hotel Fort Canning from now to Dec 31.

Each set comprises both sweet and savoury Christmas-inspired light bites, served with TWG tea, gourmet coffee or prosecco at The Glass House.

For Christmas Eve three-course lunch (from $58++) and four-course dinner (from $68++) and Christmas Day three-course lunch (from $58++) and five-course dinner (from $88++), feast on the lavish buffet spreads and dessert bar, complemented with a special live grill station on Christmas Day. The little ones will delight in their own buffet stations and play zone.

5. TWG

Christmas is never complete without a smorgasbord of yule logs, chocolates bonbons and macarons! Shop now at TWGTea.Com. #TWGTeaOfficial #TWGTeaGastronomy #TeaInfused #ATWGTeaChristmas Posted by TWG Tea on Sunday, December 20, 2020

Get into the Christmas spirit with TWG Tea’s set meal (from S$45) which includes a main course, tea and dessert.

The main is seared foie gras and duck breast roll accompanied by yellow beatroot, brussels sprouts, chestnut confit, served with baby pears served in a Red Christmas Tea infused tangy red wine sauce and quince puree.

Sweeten the meal with a vanilla mousse mini log cake infused with Magic Christmas Tea topped with a hazelnut Chantilly cream, layered with vanilla crémeux, raspberry confit, almond and hazelnut crisp, almond chocolate sponge and almond streusel base accompanied by a scoop of 1837 Black Tea sorbet.

6. Regent Singapore

Here's a taste of Manhattan Bar's festive celebrations. 🎉 Join the Hendrick's Gin Ugly Sweater Club and deck the halls... Posted by Regent Singapore on Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Regent Singapore is presenting a whimsical session at Tea Lounge’s Winter Garden. The festive weekday afternoon tea ($48 per adult, $24 per child) comes with cream sandwiches, coconut cheesecakes, Italian chestnut cream with blackcurrant confit tart, vintage mixed fruit cakes and more.

On weekends, the tiered offerings expand to include an array of salads and main courses such as roasted turkey breast stuffed with chestnuts and foie gras, giblet and cranberry sauce.

The three-tier stand comes with assorted finger sandwiches such as smoked foie gras terrine and aged balsamico in raspberry macaron, lobster salad with celery and caviar in choux puff; oven-roasted beef sirloin with sprouts salad and avocado mousse.

7. Pan Pacific Singapore

Whether it’s a holly jolly potluck party or a romantic Christmas dinner, we’ve got you covered. Visit http://ppsinshop.com/ for our heart-warming selection of festive goodies. Posted by Pan Pacific Singapore on Sunday, December 20, 2020

Take a break from Christmas shopping with Atrium’s afternoon tea (from $88 for two guests). Highlights include Dulcey chocolate caramel gateau, blueberry cheesecake, minced fruit pie, the signature homemade Glühwein and more.

You can also enjoy these sweet treats in the comforts of your home with the takeaway high tea set available for purchase on their e-shop.

8. Intercontinental Singapore

10 more days to Christmas! Dial up the indulgence factor with our yule logs, a much welcomed addition to festive... Posted by InterContinental Singapore on Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Have a leisurely afternoon tea (S$98 for two guests, inclusive of fine loose-leaf tea or coffee, and unlimited ice cream, S$128 for two guests, inclusive of two flutes of champagne, fine loose-leaf tea or coffee, and unlimited ice cream) at InterContinental Singapore’s Lobby Lounge.

The selection of sweets includes Santa praline, panettone with mascarpone whipped cream, apricot jam, and kirsh morello cherry, coconut panna cotta with chocolate mousse, mango passion fruit compote, and coconut sable, candied chestnut mont blanc tart.

Savoury treats include baked turkey breast with chicken floss, seaweed, caramelised onions in beetroot basket, potato gnocchi, pumpkin puree with chestnut crumble, potato mushroom quiche, and more.

9. Shangri-La Hotel

Share the joy of Christmas by donating a Charity Festive Bento! This Christmas, we're partnering with @foodbanksg to... Posted by Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore on Friday, December 11, 2020

Enjoy a decadent three-tier high tea buffet on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day ($68++ per person) at Shangri-La Hotel’s The Lobby Lounge. The spread includes ondeh ondeh,

English fruit cake, minced pie, French brie with caramelized fig and shallots, cassis mont blanc sphere, roasted pecan tart, smoked salmon rice roll with onion sambal and toasted coconut, smoked turkey cranberry brioche and sugee cake.

10. Mandarin Oriental

Bring on the festive cheer with Melt Cafe's resplendent menus created specially for Christmas and New Year’s Eve.... Posted by Mandarin Oriental, Singapore on Monday, December 14, 2020

There is always time for afternoon tea at Mandarin Oriental’s MO Bar and Lounge, where you can savour artisanal teatime treats paired with not just teas but also champagne and cocktails.

Desserts include Christmas fruitcake, chocolate yule log and snow white coconut dacquoise. It is priced at $58 a person and $110 for two on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.

11. Capella

The team at Bob's Bar have whipped up delicious festive cocktails including Noël featuring Navegante rum, hibiscus... Posted by Capella Singapore - Sentosa Island, Singapore on Friday, December 18, 2020

Treat yourself to The Knolls at Capella’s afternoon tea spread ($45++ per person), which includes cured Norwegian salmon, foie gras terrine, buttermilk or blueberry thyme scones, Japanese macarons, vanilla coconut mousse, Iranian pistachio financier, and more.

ALSO READ: 21 Christmas menus to ring in the festive season

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.