11 common marriage mistakes new parents make & how to resolve them

Your newborn arrives and you're looking forward to being the best parents ever to your little bundle of joy!

While people tell you parenting will be hard and to get ready for a life without sleep, you hope you can cope through the sheer love for your little one.

But you never thought that it would have such a serious strain on your marriage.

No couple wants their marriage to end. But after becoming parents, the relationship can be neglected if it's not kept as a priority.

Your resources will be stretched thin.

It's normal to snap at each other or disagree over how you're managing your finances.

However, there are underlying issues that can drive you apart if you're not aware of them and be intentional at stopping them from causing your marriage any harm.

Let's check out some of the most common marriage mistakes that new parents make.

11 MARRIAGE MISTAKES NEW PARENTS MAKE - AND HOW TO AVOID THEM

1. DEMANDING GOLD STARS

Becoming a parent is the most rewarding experience. However, it's also fraught with difficulties. Maybe your seniors or friends who've have kids earlier than you already warned you.

But a common issue is when you expect your partner to acknowledge and praise your ability to parent.

That's not to say you shouldn't give words of appreciation. But there is no trophy for having a child or raising one well.

Instead of expecting praise from your partner, do things because you want to do it.

Enjoy the sense of achievement you get after accomplishing something, like repainting the nursery or installing new furniture.

You'll become less dependent on affirmation as your motivation and learn how to be a go-getter.

2. MAKE PARENTING A COMPETITION

Making sure you're doing a good job as a parent is important for your self-esteem.

But when you turn those tasks into a way to one-up your spouse, this sets off warning bells.