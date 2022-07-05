11 easy, breezy dresses that are perfect for your next vacation

With many parts of the world sweltering under the heat this time of the year, we present our edit of this season’s wardrobe must-have — summer dresses.
They’re easy to slip on, perfectly breezy and super chic. Pair them with a big straw hat, your favourite shades and lace-up sandals and you’re all set for some summer lovin’.
Whether you’re going on an island getaway or staying in sunny Singapore, here are 11 frocks you’ll want to keep on.
Tie-dyed cotton and cashmere-blend jersey midi dress, $1,060, The Elder Statesman
Lilian Puff Sleeve Maxi Dress, $681, SIR.
Valentino Waves Multicolor print shirt dress, $4,080, Valentino
Willow organic cotton-poplin midi dress, $150, Joslin
Ankle-length Flared Dress, about $4,900, Chloé
Cutout ruched minidress, $754, Nensi Dojaka
Georgia striped cashmere midi dress, $2,000, Khaite
Printed halterneck maxi dress, $1,179, Johanna Ortiz
Tenerife knotted cutout gauze midi dress, $797, Bondi Born
Aura floral-print cotton-blend kaftan, $920, Louisa Ballou
Smocked checked organic cotton-blend seersucker midi dress, $150, Ganni
This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.