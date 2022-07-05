11 easy, breezy dresses that are perfect for your next vacation

With many parts of the world sweltering under the heat this time of the year, we present our edit of this season’s wardrobe must-have — summer dresses.

They’re easy to slip on, perfectly breezy and super chic. Pair them with a big straw hat, your favourite shades and lace-up sandals and you’re all set for some summer lovin’.

Whether you’re going on an island getaway or staying in sunny Singapore, here are 11 frocks you’ll want to keep on.

Tie-dyed cotton and cashmere-blend jersey midi dress, $1,060, The Elder Statesman

PHOTO: Net-A-Porter

Lilian Puff Sleeve Maxi Dress, $681, SIR.

PHOTO: Sir.

Valentino Waves Multicolor print shirt dress, $4,080, Valentino

PHOTO: Valentino

Willow organic cotton-poplin midi dress, $150, Joslin

PHOTO: Net-a-Porter

Ankle-length Flared Dress, about $4,900, Chloé

PHOTO: Chloé

Cutout ruched minidress, $754, Nensi Dojaka

PHOTO: MyTheresa

Georgia striped cashmere midi dress, $2,000, Khaite

PHOTO: Khaite

Printed halterneck maxi dress, $1,179, Johanna Ortiz

PHOTO: MyTheresa

Tenerife knotted cutout gauze midi dress, $797, Bondi Born

PHOTO: Net-a-Porter

Aura floral-print cotton-blend kaftan, $920, Louisa Ballou

PHOTO: Matches Fashion

Smocked checked organic cotton-blend seersucker midi dress, $150, Ganni

PHOTO: Net-a-Porter

This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.