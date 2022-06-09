11 interesting things to know about Sheila Sim

You might recognise Sheila Sim from the fashion and beauty campaigns that she has fronted, or perhaps from her various roles on television such as 118 (2014) and How Are You? 2 (2020).

Regardless, Sheila has seen a growing and sustained popularity since she stepped into the public eye at the age of 16.

From her modelling and acting chops to her business ventures, Sheila has displayed endearingly down-to-earth qualities and a girl-next-door relatability that have won her the hearts of many.

Keep reading to find out 11 things you might not know about the self-starter as we celebrate her turning 38 (and a year wiser) on June 7.

She was talent scouted at a wedding

One of the last things you’ll expect when attending a wedding is to be talent scouted to be a model, much less at the age of 16 that would kickstart your eventual career in the entertainment industry.

That was what happened to Sheila in Hong Kong while attending her aunt’s wedding.

Her aunt, Ivy Chng, was a prominent model in the 1990s and her wedding was attended by many bookers, producers and directors. Rather serendipitous, isn’t it?

She cut her teeth as a model in Hong Kong

In a 2014 interview with Scene, it was revealed that Sheila wanted to stay in Hong Kong for a month but it later became a four-year stint between 2002 and 2006. She credits those formative years to be the foundation of her modelling career where she honed her skills with magazine photoshoots.

She's arguably the top Singaporean model of her generation

The proof? The extensive list of international and leading magazines, brands, runways and campaigns in her oeuvre including Singaporean designer Ashley Isham, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Christian Dior, Fendi and Audi Fashion Festival. She was appointed as SK-II’s first Singapore brand ambassador in 2011 appearing alongside Cate Blanchett and Tang Wei.

She's a business owner

Perhaps spurred by the lack of training that models get, Sheila started her own model and artiste management agency Nu Models and Nu Management in 2013 where she serves as the Creative Director.

Besides managing models and artistes including hairstylist Dexter Ng and makeup artist Clarence Lee, Nu also conducts courses on modelling, personal branding and presentation skills.

She was a fashion brand owner

Named Sceneplicity, the now-defunct fashion label was founded in 2011 and was carried in various multi-label boutiques in Singapore. According to Sheila’s LinkedIn, the brand had also collaborated with Love, Bonito to create a capsule collection in 2012.

Her acting debut was in a movie

Specifically, an indie film titled Autumn In March.

The 2009 movie was written and directed by Huang Yiliang and Sheila starred alongside Phyllis Quek, Nat Ho and Bernard Tan with co-stars Huang and Joey Swee.

In the horror thriller, Sheila plays Xinjie, a mysterious girl who lives alone in a gigantic bungalow and is trying to lease out rooms cheaply that many prospective renters believe the house to be haunted. You can catch the full movie on YouTube here.

She later transitioned to television

In 2013, Sheila made the move to the small screen with I’m In Charge where she played the lead role Wang Xiaohui.

Now a recognisable face in local TV, Sheila later starred in many productions including 118 (2014), 118 II (2017) and Eat Already? 4 (2018). She also clinched the Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes win at the 2018 Star Awards.

She's passionate about charitable causes

In a 2012 interview with Straits Times, Sheila revealed that supporting charitable causes is near and dear to her heart, especially children suffering from diseases which she credits to her late brother Cedear who passed away from leukaemia when she was nine.

For her 36th birthday in 2020, Sheila started a fundraiser for Care Corner Singapore on Giving.sg and raised over $11,000.

She met her husband on a dating app

Scroll through Sheila’s Instagram and you’ll find her husband Deon Woo a regular feature.

Fun fact: she met the banker on a dating app and it was an instant connection. The two got engaged within six months of dating in Hokkaido and tied the knot in January 2018.

The two later welcomed daughter Layla Woo in Sept 2020, who has consequently become another regular feature on Sheila’s social media.

She's trained in wellness

Together with fellow artiste Jade Seah, Sheila completed the Diploma in Positive Psychology. Throughout the course, Sheila went from being not pregnant to pregnant and finally giving birth – all while juggling a filming schedule.

In an interview with CNA Luxury, Sheila shared that meditation and therapy helped her mental well-being, and she was further motivated when her followers approached her to seek solace and share their struggles.

Even at the early stages of the course, Sheila shared that she, and even her husband, saw marked growth in herself as she found new techniques and skillsets to help herself and others.

Sheila also conducts meditation classes for fellow mothers from time to time, so keep your eyes peeled for information on this dedicated Instagram page @wonderandwellness.

She used to survive on one apple a day when she was modelling

Having made a name for herself in the modelling industry, Sheila was facing other issues with her body especially when it came to maintaining her physique.

Back in the day, the star was struggling with Body Dysmorphic Disorder, and even resorted to starving herself, surviving on one green apple a day when she first started modelling at 16.

But eventually, when she started to accept herself and her body, Sheila moved on to continuously focus on her mental and physical well-being, and she’s proud to be comfortable in her own skin.

In fact, she has made it her own mission to empower others to overcome their insecurities and be their best selves. A few years ago, Sheila even took on a course in positive psychology, and she has continuously used her experience and what she has learned to help others.

This article was first published in Her World Online.