11 shops in Singapore that provide bag restoration and repair services

Getting your hands on your very first branded handbag is memorable. Finding its very first stain or tear, however? Well, that it equally memorable, but definitely not for the same reason.

We hate seeing our bags damaged - especially if it was a gift from a loved one or a long-term investment.

Unfortunately, sometimes our precious bags become victims of food or drink spillage. Our weather can also cause damage to our bags, from discolouration to the peeling of fabric.

To help you out, we've collated a few shops in Singapore to solve any problem or complete any request you have - be it a broken zip, torn lining or you can even change the colour of your bag entirely (yes, it's possible!).

Before sending in your bags for their touch-ups or transformations, do remember that these shops aren't robots with a bag of fairy dust. While they strive for perfection, it's not always attainable.

Nevertheless, here are the shops which will save that brand new Dior bag, or revive that classic Chanel that has been passed down for generations.

Prestige

Can't seem to let go of that sentimental designer piece that's been worn to death? Fret not. Located at Lucky Plaza, the store specialises in leather repair and restoration services for all kinds of leather including lambskin, calf leather, vachetta leather, ostrich leather, snakeskin, crocodile leather, deerskin, suede, nubuck, patent leather, as well as fabrics like nylon, satin and velvet.

Having garnered multiple positive reviews, it's clear that the store has made a reputable name for itself in the industry, and many have even vouched for its professional service.

Some of the key services that you can expect here include restoring the colour of your original bag, changing the colour of your leather item, restoring worn corners, cleaning away stains and marks, and revitalising and moisturising dry leather.

On top of that, Prestige also offers professional cleaning and disinfection, repairing stitching and linings, and repairing or replacing damaged hardware, including zips, buckles, clasps, studs and locks.

Where: 304 Orchard Road, #B1-107, Lucky Plaza, Singapore 238863

Website: prestige-luxury-goods-service.com

Contact: 9788 7745

Dr Bags

One of the most trusted clinics for designer bags, Dr. Bags uses Korean technology, chemicals and techniques to provide the care and maintenance needed for your luxury bags. Besides that, they also tend to shoes and wallets.

Dr Bags offers four main services including its signature deep cleansing service - it is recommended to do this at least once every three months since our bags are one of the most bacteria-filled items.

The remaining services include coating your bag with a protective barrier (one of the shop's most popular services), restoring the look of your bags by transforming them into a new colour or refreshing its current one, and repairing any wear and tear on your bags.

The prices set you back by about $150 more or less, depending on your bag's needs. Alternatively, you can also get a quote by contacting them via WhatsApp or Instagram DM.

Where: Plaza Singapura, United Square, HQ at Paya Lebar (by appointment only), Junction 8

Website: drbags.com

Contact: 8498 1725

Chan Yew Leathers

Equipped with the knowledge of a bag's architecture, as well as leather accessory designs, the company not just makes handbags and belts from scratch, but it's also been repairing bags since the '80s.

Having been in business for decades, Chan Yew has built a strong reputation within the luxury bags and watch industry. So you can trust that the folks at Chan Yew will have your bag back in mint condition in no time.

While it doesn't provide colouration or protection, it specialises in all sorts of repairs from stitching to changing handle pipings and replacing inner linings.

You can get a quote by dropping them an email or by sending a message on Facebook. Compared to other places, the prices for repairing are lower but of course, it depends on the condition of your bag.

Where: 65 Sims Avenue, Yi Xiu Factory Building, #07-11, Singapore 387418

Website: chanyewleathers.com

Contact: 6748 9679

MyBagSpa

PHOTO: Pexels

Local entrepreneur Chan Pei Lin grew up with the habit of cleaning her bags and shoes on a regular basis. However, once she went into the workforce, she lived a busy lifestyle and didn't have time to treat her bags.

After discovering her bags wears and tear, she realised her usual homemade tricks wouldn't work, since they were now made of more delicate materials. That's how MyBagSpa came about.

Rescuing busy women like us who can't afford the time to clean or repair bags, MyBagSpa offers women with busy lifestyles the chance to revive our bags 'till they're clean and fresh.

The shop focuses on cleaning stains, colour restoration and removing smells (yes that too!), but if your bags need to be mended, they do offer some repair services as well - but be sure to contact them first.

If you don't have the time to send your bag down, you can arrange for it to be delivered to them by any courier of your choice. You can also send other items like your wallet, shoes, jackets and even sunglasses too if they're in need of a little maintenance. Simply call or Whatsapp them to get a quote.

Where: 14 Scotts Rd, #02-75 Far East Plaza, Singapore 228213

Website: mybagspa.com

Contact: 9647 8884

Sleek Services

PHOTO: Unsplash

Run by husband and wife team Richard and Joann, Sleek Services is the one-stop-shop for a handful of repair needs. The shop, located in the heartlands, doesn't just provides bag and luggage repair.

It also provides shoe services, key and locksmith services, as well as remote control microchips for your car keys, motorcycle keys and autogates for your home.

Sleek aims to provide efficient, top-quality service with materials from Germany and the latest equipment. More importantly, it does so at a price that won't put a huge hole in your wallet - which is why so many people love Sleek. So if you're in urgent need of hardware repair for your bag, this is where to head to.

Some of the services provided for bags include cleaning, stitching, dyeing and repairing buttons. If you require more services for your bag, drop them a text and they'll advise and quote you accordingly.

Before heading down, be sure to contact them and make an appointment as they may be out for house calls.

Where: Blk 214 Bedok Central, #01-185 Singapore 460214

Website: sleekservices.wixsite.com/sleek

Contact: 6442 0649

Colorwash

The household name is dedicated to improving customers' health and wellness, one belonging at a time.

How so? Our bags and shoes are exposed to hundreds of bacteria every day. If we don't clean them often, they sneak into the little nooks and crannies that a simple wipe down won't reach.

Colorwash also supports sustainability by using non-toxic detergents or chemicals to clean your belongings - meaning that your skin is safe from exposure. It also uses energy-saving machines, which aggressively filter particles that are by-products of colouring and drying, thus reducing air pollution and carbon footprint.

Its services include cleaning, colouring, touch-ups and protection for not just bags, but for shoes and wallets as well. Aside from that, Colorwash sells products to help you care for your leather goods.

Where: Alexandra Retail Centre, Mandarin Gallery, One Raffles Place, Far East Plaza

Website: colorwash.com.sg

Contact: 6271 7982 (Alexandra Retail Centre), 6235 9130 (Mandarin Gallery), 6222 0522 (One Raffles Place), 6994 9882 (Far East Plaza)

Honest Crafters

After dropping thousands of dollars on a designer bag, it makes sense to pay for its upkeep so it will last.

Honest Crafters offers a wide range of repair and cleaning services such as repairing stitching, lining and handles, replacing hardware parts, ridding your bag of mould and recolouring leather. Naturally, they also offer cleaning and conditioning.

Prices start at $10 for fixing a loose thread, to about $500 for replacing a bag's piping. It's also channelled its bag-building expertise into a customisation service where you can design and create your own bags.

Where: Raffles City Shopping Centre, #02-08/08A, 252 North Bridge Rd, Singapore 179103

Website: honestcrafters.com

Contact: 6337 6616

Cleanique

PHOTO: Unsplash

With a clientele that includes luxury boutiques like Coach, Aigner, Miu Miu, Coach and Valentino, you can be sure your leather goods are in safe hands.

To restore your faded bags, purses and luggages, Cleanqiue meticulously sprays on the colour instead of using a brush to get an even coat and promises a long-lasting effect. Re-colouring services start from $180 while cleaning is priced from $60.

And so you can maintain the lustre of your arm candy at home, it also offers environmentally-friendly leather and fabric care products. Outside of peak periods like Chinese New Year, you can expect cleaning to take about one to two weeks, while colouring and reparation will take between two to ten weeks.

Where: 304 Orchard Rd, #02-97C Lucky Plaza, Singapore 238863

Website: cleanique.com.sg

Contact: 6887 3513

Bagsbutler

Beyond cleaning, restoring and mending your fatigued bags, purses and shoes, you'll be able to arrange for a specialist to drop by your home for a personalised consultation, whether to have them examine your bag's condition or to ask for storage advice.

Repair work includes that of bagpiping, broken stitches and leather joints, as well as replacing the fabric lining of zippers and touching up the colour (for scuffing, minor colour fades and slight stains.) You can also ask for a full-colour restoration.

Pick up and delivery are complimentary with no minimum spending.

Website: bagsbutler.com

Contact: 8798 8608, 9180 9581 (WhatsApp)

Jeeves

Founded in London in 1969, this premium dry cleaning brand also provides a cleaning and colour restoration service for both fabric and leather bags. It combines hand-cleaning and specialised equipment together with delicate agents to refresh your bags, and with eco-friendly techniques, too.

For faded bags in need of a touch-up, the brand uses imported European dyes, and all bags are top-coated to preserve its finish and feel.

Schedule a complimentary pick-up and delivery via its website, and you'll even get real-time updates via email, too.

Where: Various locations including East Coast, Raffles City Shopping Centre, River Valley, Pacific Plaza, Bukit Timah and Neythal Road. (Check out the full list of locations on their Facebook page)

Website: jeevesofbelgravia.com

Contact: 6264 5628

Shukey

The name Shukey might sound familiar if you've ever had to duplicate a key. But aside from that, the business also offers a wide range of services that include, shoe repair, bag repair and even accessories repair.

In this case, Shukey's bag repair services include bag restoration, washing and cleaning your bag and zipper replacement and restitching of the lining.

But that's not all. In fact, you can also give your bag a new colour with its unique dye colouring service, so you can breathe new life into your bag without having to buy another one.

Where: Suntec City (#B1-125) and Lucky Plaza (#01-99)

Website: shukey.sg

Contact: 6339 8833 (Suntec City), 6733 8844 (Lucky Plaza)

