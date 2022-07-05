111 strong Korean boy names to set your son up for success

We all know that one of the most important first tasks as new parents of a little boy is choosing the perfect name for him. Because you only want to give your son the best, the name you choose should reflect that — it should be unique, meaningful and beautiful. So why not pick one from our list of 111 strong Korean boy names.

These Korean boy names can surely bring your little one good luck and success. Not to forget academic excellence!

Why a Korean name?

You might be wondering why you should choose among Korean boy names for your future little tot. Well, not only do Korean boy names hold strong meanings, but they can also reflect your child’s personality or characteristics.

Korean boy names, and Korean names in general, are often made up of two Sino-Korean morphemes. Like many of the Korean boy names on our list, they can come with subtle nuances in their meanings. This gives you many choices in what certain personality trait you want your baby boy to have.

To help you pick out a name that you think would be best for your child, here are 111 strong Korean boy names to choose from. We’ve also listed down each of their meanings since it’s important you know the value of the name you’re giving.

Here are 111 strong Korean boy names and their meanings

With over a hundred Korean boy names with strong meanings, you’re sure to find the best one to fit your precious baby boy. You’ll find that these names have quite unique meanings such as “virtuous”, “great righteousness”, “perpetual glory” and so many more!

Choose from any of these Korean boy names and ensure a bright future for your little one. If you find it tricky to choose just one, you can narrow the names that you like to your own shorter list and decide from then on. So take all the time you need, future parent!

Comprehensive list of strong Korean boy names

Korean names for boys Meaning Baek Hyeon Virtuous, worthy older brother Beom Seok Like a rock Bora Purple Bon-hwa Glorious one Bong Mythical bird, phoenix Chin-hae Depth of the ocean Chin-hwa Most prosperous and wealthiest of all Chin-mae One who always speaks the truth Chul Iron Chul-moo Made of iron Chung-ae Nobility and love Chung-hee Righteous and dutiful Chung-ho Righteous lake Dae Shining Dae-ho Great personality Dae-hyun Great and honour Dae-jung Honest and righteous Daeshim Greatest mind Do-yun Pathway, consent Dong Eastern Dong-min East, cleverness Dong-sun Goodness of the east Dong-yul Passion of the east Du-ho Goodness Duck-hwan Return of the virtue Duck-young Unchanging and everlasting virtue Eun Charitable, silver Eun-woo Silver and well-off Ha-joon Grand, approving Hak-kun One with literate roots Haneul Heavenly Hoon Teaching Hwan Bright Hye A bright and intelligent man Hyuk Radiant Hyun Bright and intelligent Hyun-ki Wise and astute Hyun-shik The roots of wisdom Il Superiority In Humanity In-su Preserving wisdom Iseul From dew Jee Wisdom Ji-ho Wisdom and greatness Ji-hoon Ambition and rank Joo-won Original Joon Exceptionally talented Jum King or ruler Jung A righteous man Jung-hwa Rich and righteous Kang-dae Mighty and strong Ki The one who has arisen Korain Luminous and glorious Kwan One who is strong Kwang Wild Kwang-sun Widely good Kyong Brightness Kyu Of a certain standard Mal-chin Persists to the end Man-shik Deeply rooted in something Man-uoung Ten thousand years of prosperity Min-jun Quick, clever, sharp, talented and handsome Myung Bright and clear Myung-dae Great righteousness Myung-suk Foundation of ages Ok Treasured Ryung Brightness Sang-ook One who is always well and healthy Sang-hoon Benevolent and rank Seo-jun Auspicious Seok Like a rock Seung Successor Shik Planting Si-woo start and divine intervention So or seo Smile Suk Hardness Suk-chin Unshakeable rock Sung-jin Successor and truth Tae One who is a great person Uk Sunrise Whan Ever-growing Won-shik Head of the family Woong Magnificence Ye-jun Talented and handsome Yeo Mild-mannered Yeon-jin Precious Yeon-seok Bestowed Yeon-u Divine protection Yeong Person with courage Yeong-hyeon Perpetual sunlight Yeong-sik Perpetual glory Yeong-un Perpetual clouds Yeoreum Summer Ye-seung Artistic, victorious Yo-han Glorious as the Sun Yo-seop Glorious harmony Yon Lotus blossom Yong-bae Perpetual, cultivating Yong-hwa Harmony and peace Yong-jin Excitable Yong-ju Perpetual, master Yong-rae Hero coming Yong-saeng Live forever Yong-sam Swimming Yong-sun Dragon in the first position Young Forever unchanging Young-chul Eternal and firm Young-ho Eternal, greatness Young-jae One who is destined to be ever prosperous Young-min Prosperity, eternal and intelligence Young-soo Keeper of prosperity

Do these names seem familiar?

There you have it, a comprehensive list of Korean boy names sure to set your little one up for success. You may use this list to wish for a great future for your beloved baby boy.

Moreover, some of these names signify qualities seen in the most influential leaders. With this, you remind your baby of all the viable possibilities in their life.

If you look back on the list, some of the names might seem familiar to K-drama fans. Many famous South Korean actors we've come to know and love use some of the names we mentioned. This just proves that these names tie a bit of success to people who use them.

These names also give a much-needed confidence boost for your soon-to-be child. By giving them a meaningful name, you hone your child’s courage to take on different challenges. In turn, they set their sights on a brighter future ahead.

ALSO READ: The most popular baby names of 2022 for new parents

This article was first published in theAsianparent.