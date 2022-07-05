111 strong Korean boy names to set your son up for success

We all know that one of the most important first tasks as new parents of a little boy is choosing the perfect name for him. Because you only want to give your son the best, the name you choose should reflect that — it should be unique, meaningful and beautiful. So why not pick one from our list of 111 strong Korean boy names.
These Korean boy names can surely bring your little one good luck and success. Not to forget academic excellence!
Why a Korean name?
You might be wondering why you should choose among Korean boy names for your future little tot. Well, not only do Korean boy names hold strong meanings, but they can also reflect your child’s personality or characteristics.
Korean boy names, and Korean names in general, are often made up of two Sino-Korean morphemes. Like many of the Korean boy names on our list, they can come with subtle nuances in their meanings. This gives you many choices in what certain personality trait you want your baby boy to have.
To help you pick out a name that you think would be best for your child, here are 111 strong Korean boy names to choose from. We’ve also listed down each of their meanings since it’s important you know the value of the name you’re giving.
Here are 111 strong Korean boy names and their meanings
With over a hundred Korean boy names with strong meanings, you’re sure to find the best one to fit your precious baby boy. You’ll find that these names have quite unique meanings such as “virtuous”, “great righteousness”, “perpetual glory” and so many more!
Choose from any of these Korean boy names and ensure a bright future for your little one. If you find it tricky to choose just one, you can narrow the names that you like to your own shorter list and decide from then on. So take all the time you need, future parent!
Comprehensive list of strong Korean boy names
|Korean names for boys
|Meaning
|Baek Hyeon
|Virtuous, worthy older brother
|Beom Seok
|Like a rock
|Bora
|Purple
|Bon-hwa
|Glorious one
|Bong
|Mythical bird, phoenix
|Chin-hae
|Depth of the ocean
|Chin-hwa
|Most prosperous and wealthiest of all
|Chin-mae
|One who always speaks the truth
|Chul
|Iron
|Chul-moo
|Made of iron
|Chung-ae
|Nobility and love
|Chung-hee
|Righteous and dutiful
|Chung-ho
|Righteous lake
|Dae
|Shining
|Dae-ho
|Great personality
|Dae-hyun
|Great and honour
|Dae-jung
|Honest and righteous
|Daeshim
|Greatest mind
|Do-yun
|Pathway, consent
|Dong
|Eastern
|Dong-min
|East, cleverness
|Dong-sun
|Goodness of the east
|Dong-yul
|Passion of the east
|Du-ho
|Goodness
|Duck-hwan
|Return of the virtue
|Duck-young
|Unchanging and everlasting virtue
|Eun
|Charitable, silver
|Eun-woo
|Silver and well-off
|Ha-joon
|Grand, approving
|Hak-kun
|One with literate roots
|Haneul
|Heavenly
|Hoon
|Teaching
|Hwan
|Bright
|Hye
|A bright and intelligent man
|Hyuk
|Radiant
|Hyun
|Bright and intelligent
|Hyun-ki
|Wise and astute
|Hyun-shik
|The roots of wisdom
|Il
|Superiority
|In
|Humanity
|In-su
|Preserving wisdom
|Iseul
|From dew
|Jee
|Wisdom
|Ji-ho
|Wisdom and greatness
|Ji-hoon
|Ambition and rank
|Joo-won
|Original
|Joon
|Exceptionally talented
|Jum
|King or ruler
|Jung
|A righteous man
|Jung-hwa
|Rich and righteous
|Kang-dae
|Mighty and strong
|Ki
|The one who has arisen
|Korain
|Luminous and glorious
|Kwan
|One who is strong
|Kwang
|Wild
|Kwang-sun
|Widely good
|Kyong
|Brightness
|Kyu
|Of a certain standard
|Mal-chin
|Persists to the end
|Man-shik
|Deeply rooted in something
|Man-uoung
|Ten thousand years of prosperity
|Min-jun
|Quick, clever, sharp, talented and handsome
|Myung
|Bright and clear
|Myung-dae
|Great righteousness
|Myung-suk
|Foundation of ages
|Ok
|Treasured
|Ryung
|Brightness
|Sang-ook
|One who is always well and healthy
|Sang-hoon
|Benevolent and rank
|Seo-jun
|Auspicious
|Seok
|Like a rock
|Seung
|Successor
|Shik
|Planting
|Si-woo
|start and divine intervention
|So or seo
|Smile
|Suk
|Hardness
|Suk-chin
|Unshakeable rock
|Sung-jin
|Successor and truth
|Tae
|One who is a great person
|Uk
|Sunrise
|Whan
|Ever-growing
|Won-shik
|Head of the family
|Woong
|Magnificence
|Ye-jun
|Talented and handsome
|Yeo
|Mild-mannered
|Yeon-jin
|Precious
|Yeon-seok
|Bestowed
|Yeon-u
|Divine protection
|Yeong
|Person with courage
|Yeong-hyeon
|Perpetual sunlight
|Yeong-sik
|Perpetual glory
|Yeong-un
|Perpetual clouds
|Yeoreum
|Summer
|Ye-seung
|Artistic, victorious
|Yo-han
|Glorious as the Sun
|Yo-seop
|Glorious harmony
|Yon
|Lotus blossom
|Yong-bae
|Perpetual, cultivating
|Yong-hwa
|Harmony and peace
|Yong-jin
|Excitable
|Yong-ju
|Perpetual, master
|Yong-rae
|Hero coming
|Yong-saeng
|Live forever
|Yong-sam
|Swimming
|Yong-sun
|Dragon in the first position
|Young
|Forever unchanging
|Young-chul
|Eternal and firm
|Young-ho
|Eternal, greatness
|Young-jae
|One who is destined to be ever prosperous
|Young-min
|Prosperity, eternal and intelligence
|Young-soo
|Keeper of prosperity
Do these names seem familiar?
There you have it, a comprehensive list of Korean boy names sure to set your little one up for success. You may use this list to wish for a great future for your beloved baby boy.
Moreover, some of these names signify qualities seen in the most influential leaders. With this, you remind your baby of all the viable possibilities in their life.
If you look back on the list, some of the names might seem familiar to K-drama fans. Many famous South Korean actors we've come to know and love use some of the names we mentioned. This just proves that these names tie a bit of success to people who use them.
These names also give a much-needed confidence boost for your soon-to-be child. By giving them a meaningful name, you hone your child’s courage to take on different challenges. In turn, they set their sights on a brighter future ahead.
