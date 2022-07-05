111 strong Korean boy names to set your son up for success

We all know that one of the most important first tasks as new parents of a little boy is choosing the perfect name for him. Because you only want to give your son the best, the name you choose should reflect that — it should be unique, meaningful and beautiful. So why not pick one from our list of 111 strong Korean boy names. 

These Korean boy names can surely bring your little one good luck and success. Not to forget academic excellence!

Why a Korean name?

You might be wondering why you should choose among Korean boy names for your future little tot. Well, not only do Korean boy names hold strong meanings, but they can also reflect your child’s personality or characteristics.

Korean boy names, and Korean names in general, are often made up of two Sino-Korean morphemes. Like many of the Korean boy names on our list, they can come with subtle nuances in their meanings. This gives you many choices in what certain personality trait you want your baby boy to have.

To help you pick out a name that you think would be best for your child, here are 111 strong Korean boy names to choose from. We’ve also listed down each of their meanings since it’s important you know the value of the name you’re giving.

Here are 111 strong Korean boy names and their meanings

With over a hundred Korean boy names with strong meanings, you’re sure to find the best one to fit your precious baby boy. You’ll find that these names have quite unique meanings such as “virtuous”, “great righteousness”, “perpetual glory” and so many more!

Choose from any of these Korean boy names and ensure a bright future for your little one. If you find it tricky to choose just one, you can narrow the names that you like to your own shorter list and decide from then on. So take all the time you need, future parent!

Comprehensive list of strong Korean boy names

 
Korean names for boys Meaning
Baek Hyeon Virtuous, worthy older brother
Beom Seok Like a rock
Bora Purple
Bon-hwa Glorious one
Bong Mythical bird, phoenix
Chin-hae Depth of the ocean
Chin-hwa Most prosperous and wealthiest of all
Chin-mae One who always speaks the truth
Chul Iron
Chul-moo Made of iron
Chung-ae Nobility and love
Chung-hee Righteous and dutiful
Chung-ho Righteous lake
Dae Shining
Dae-ho Great personality
Dae-hyun Great and honour
Dae-jung Honest and righteous
Daeshim Greatest mind
Do-yun Pathway, consent
Dong Eastern
Dong-min East, cleverness
Dong-sun Goodness of the east
Dong-yul Passion of the east
Du-ho Goodness
Duck-hwan Return of the virtue
Duck-young Unchanging and everlasting virtue
Eun Charitable, silver
Eun-woo Silver and well-off
Ha-joon Grand, approving
Hak-kun One with literate roots
Haneul Heavenly
Hoon Teaching
Hwan Bright
Hye A bright and intelligent man
Hyuk Radiant
Hyun Bright and intelligent
Hyun-ki Wise and astute
Hyun-shik The roots of wisdom
Il Superiority
In Humanity
In-su Preserving wisdom
Iseul From dew
Jee Wisdom
Ji-ho Wisdom and greatness
Ji-hoon Ambition and rank
Joo-won Original
Joon Exceptionally talented
Jum King or ruler
Jung A righteous man
Jung-hwa Rich and righteous
Kang-dae Mighty and strong
Ki The one who has arisen
Korain Luminous and glorious
Kwan One who is strong
Kwang Wild
Kwang-sun Widely good
Kyong Brightness
Kyu Of a certain standard
Mal-chin Persists to the end
Man-shik Deeply rooted in something
Man-uoung Ten thousand years of prosperity
Min-jun Quick, clever, sharp, talented and handsome
Myung Bright and clear
Myung-dae Great righteousness
Myung-suk Foundation of ages
Ok Treasured
Ryung Brightness
Sang-ook One who is always well and healthy
Sang-hoon Benevolent and rank
Seo-jun Auspicious
Seok Like a rock
Seung Successor
Shik Planting
Si-woo start and divine intervention
So or seo Smile
Suk Hardness
Suk-chin Unshakeable rock
Sung-jin Successor and truth
Tae One who is a great person
Uk Sunrise
Whan Ever-growing
Won-shik Head of the family
Woong Magnificence
Ye-jun Talented and handsome
Yeo Mild-mannered
Yeon-jin Precious
Yeon-seok Bestowed
Yeon-u Divine protection
Yeong Person with courage
Yeong-hyeon Perpetual sunlight
Yeong-sik Perpetual glory
Yeong-un Perpetual clouds
Yeoreum Summer
Ye-seung Artistic, victorious
Yo-han Glorious as the Sun
Yo-seop Glorious harmony
Yon Lotus blossom
Yong-bae Perpetual, cultivating
Yong-hwa Harmony and peace
Yong-jin Excitable
Yong-ju Perpetual, master
Yong-rae Hero coming
Yong-saeng Live forever
Yong-sam Swimming
Yong-sun Dragon in the first position
Young Forever unchanging
Young-chul Eternal and firm
Young-ho Eternal, greatness
Young-jae One who is destined to be ever prosperous
Young-min Prosperity, eternal and intelligence
Young-soo Keeper of prosperity

Do these names seem familiar?

There you have it, a comprehensive list of Korean boy names sure to set your little one up for success. You may use this list to wish for a great future for your beloved baby boy.

Moreover, some of these names signify qualities seen in the most influential leaders. With this, you remind your baby of all the viable possibilities in their life.

If you look back on the list, some of the names might seem familiar to K-drama fans. Many famous South Korean actors we've come to know and love use some of the names we mentioned. This just proves that these names tie a bit of success to people who use them.

These names also give a much-needed confidence boost for your soon-to-be child. By giving them a meaningful name, you hone your child’s courage to take on different challenges. In turn, they set their sights on a brighter future ahead.

