11.11 sale in Singapore - 10 online shopping deals for Singles' Day

With the Singles Day 11.11 sales, Black Friday and Cyber Monday all falling in the same month, November is pretty much THE month to go shopping. And I don’t mean just your usual retail therapy — it’s also right about time to start buying Christmas gifts, which can burn a hole in your pocket.

Ready to spend your whole year’s worth of savings? Well, that’s not exactly MoneySmart, but if you already have your mind set to go shopping, the least you could do is suss out the best bargains.

Here are 10 websites to check out for 11.11 sales in Singapore this year.

1. Taobao and ezBuy 11.11 sale 2020

Over $111,111 worth of vouchers in sure-win draw (Ezbuy)

$5 deals (Ezbuy)

There’s no storewide promo code or blanket discount for Taobao and Tmall (or at least it’s not been released yet), but that doesn’t matter. Taobao literally invented the Singles Day shopping festival, so you can expect crazy price slashes and heavily discounted deals.

Can’t read a word of Chinese? Use ezBuy to shop on Taobao instead. There are miscellaneous handling and shipping fees, but they also take part in 11.11 sale with their own promotions, such as daily markdown deals and games to win vouchers and prizes.

2. AliExpress 11.11 sale 2020

Up to 70 per cent off

Sale prices already revealed (2 weeks before 11.11)

50 per cent discount on limited-time deals

Play games to win coupons and coins for additional discounts

The AliExpress 11.11 Global Shopping Festival lasts just 2 days, but you can start browsing its website for awesome deals.

Shopping is fun here as you can not only expect up to 70 per cent off usual prices, you can play games to win coupons and coins for additional discounts.

Till Nov 10 (11.59pm PT), add items to your cart, play games and get coupons first. Then shop to enjoy bigger savings with coupons from Nov 11 (12am PT) to Nov 12 (11.59pm PT). Invite friends to join you and receive more coupons or gifts.

But perhaps the most useful tip for shopping on AliExpress is to use the AliExpress Price Tracker. It helps you track prices of the items you’re eyeing, alerting you of price changes.

3. Lazada 11.11 sale 2020

11 million vouchers

11,000 exclusive deals

Deals under $11

Branded surprise boxes (at $11, $29, &49, $79)

Pre-sale till Nov 10 before the big sale on Nov 11

Bank card discounts for Citibank, DBS/POSB, HSBC, Standard Chartered, OCBC, UOB, Maybank, MasterCard and Singtel Dash

Lazada’s 11.11 sale is worth mentioning because not only do they have a bunch of campaign discounts and deals, they also have bank tie-ups so you can further maximise your savings.

The entire campaign boasts up to 11 million vouchers and 11,000 exclusive deals, with stuff going at up to 90 per cent off usual prices. The pre-sale, which runs till Nov 10 (before the real deal on Nov 11), includes a daily 9am “Slash” deal till Nov 10.

There are a ton of games and activities with incentives during the pre-sale, but the main highlight (for me at least) is that you can place a non-refundable deposit to lock in the early bird price. The balance is to be paid on 11.11 when you check out the item.

That’s cool because for many of these online shopping festivals, the sale deals get snapped up very quickly.

There are also “super crazy flash sales” featuring $1, $11 and $111 deals, at staggered timings on Nov 11.

4. Shopee 11.11 sale 2020

30per cent cashback with no minimum spend

20per cent discount on vouchers

Exclusive 11.11 deals up to 70per cent

Daily “Million $ Discount” deals released at 12am and 12pm with free shipping

Bank card discounts Citibank, OCBC, UOB, HSBC and Singtel Dash

Remember Cristiano Ronaldo bopping to the viral Baby Shark kiddy song for Shopee last year? Well, you can now catch Gurmit Singh as the iconic Phua Chu Kang, and his new sidekick, Wang Weiliang, rapping a jingle for this year’s Shopee 11.11 sale campaign.

Anyway, what’s more important is how impressive the sale is. And it sure is looking good with time-limited flash deals happening multiple times every day until Nov 11. You can even set reminders so you won’t miss out upcoming ones.

There’re even weekly live streams offering more deals. Remember to stack your 11.11 vouchers with Shopee coins so you can save even more when you’re checking out the deals.

Note the payment promotions for Citibank, UOB, American Express and Mastercard to get additional discount. Chalk up your credit card points or get cashback while you shop.

5. Zalora 11.11 sale 2020

Cashback of 5 per cent, 10 per cent or up to 15 per cent

Daily flash deals and special offers up to 80 per cent off

Up to 50 per cent off designer brands

Up to 50 per cent off sportswear from Nov 9 to 15 (sports fest week)

Zalora’s mega 11.11 sale has already begun, and it will run till Nov 15. Instead of a site-wide promo code, Zalora usually just slashes prices for their 11.11 Singles Day sale.

This can be a little “sian” if you’re eyeing a particular dress and it doesn’t get marked down, but if you’re just casually shopping around, you could find some steals at the sales section. There’s also a section on everything under $11.

ALSO READ: These are the best 11.11 online sales to grab

6. KrisShop 11.11 sale 2020

Up to 75 per cent off on items under Beauty, Electronics and Home & Kids categories

New deals every 72 hours till Nov 11

11 per cent off purchase of 2 items

22 per cent off purchase of 3 or more items

It could still be quite some time before most people start travelling for leisure again — and be at ease about it. So what do you do with your accumulated miles? If you can’t utilise them for travel, then consider shopping with them during the KrisShop 11.11 sale that’s running till Nov 15.

If you’re a UOB credit card member, spend at least $200 during this 11.11 sale to enjoy exclusive benefits. Pick either a $20 discount or a pair of free movie tickets from Cathay Cineplexes. Get an additional $20 rebate if you shop with your KrisFlyer UOB credit or debit card.

7. Dyson 11.11 sale 2020

$100 Dyson voucher with your purchase made on Nov 11

$300 in savings on your purchase

Free accessories with purchase

Lower price on your additional purchase

Dyson fans will welcome the special deals on its hair care products, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers and lighting during the Dyson 11.11 sale. In fact, promotions are already running in the lead up to the main event on Nov 11.

If you’ve been eyeing the Dyson Cyclone V10 Fluffy, you’ll get a free accessory of your choice (worth up to $58) when you add it to your cart by Nov 10. The 11.11 special deal, in this case, will be the chance to buy an additional product — the Dyson Pure Cool Lin air purifier tower fan TP03 for just $199 (U.P. $699).

8. Qoo10 11.11 sale 2020

Over 11,111 deals

Daily time sales at 12am and 10am

1-for-1 deals

$1 treats and free giveaways

Daily time sales at 12am and 10am

From Nov 9 to 12, get ready to “shop where your dreams come true” in the virtual world of Qoo10. The online marketplace has already started its 11.11 early bird sale, such as the Beauty Wishlist Sale that offers up to 70per cent off popular haircare and skincare products, and cosmetics from Nov 2 to 8.

You can also shop by country for the best deals around the world. Don’t forget good ol’ Singapore and support local businesses!

Shop with Maybank credit cards and receive $10 Qmoney cashback when you spend a minimum of $50. This promotion extends beyond Qoo10’s 11.11 sale till Nov 30.

9. Shopback 11.11 sale 2020

Hourly sale up to 90 per cent cashback + up to 23 per cent discount vouchers

Up to 20 per cent cashback + 3 per cent cashback when you spend with Citi credit cards

Exclusive rates + up to 40per cent off Agoda City Week deals

Since Nov 1, Shopback has been dangling cashback carrots to entice you to browse, shop, and repeat. Its top deals include Lazada, Shopee, Zalora, Agoda, Apple, Guardian, iHerb and Expedia.

Grab an exclusive staycation deal from Agoda at hotels such as Hotel Michael at Resorts World Sentosa and One Farrer Hotel. The cashback used to be less than 6 per cent, but it’s been upsized to 9 per cent now.

Shop smart by completing challenges on the Shopback app to unlock bonus cashback. Also, share your love for shopping by referring a friend to Shopback and get a 20 per cent Taobao reward capped at $5. Note that preferred card partners are DBS and Citibank.

10. Watson’s 11.11 sale 2020

$30 off site-wide from midnight to 10am with minimum spend of $150

Singtel Dash online exclusive: 11 per cent off site-wide with minimum spend of $150

Instant vouchers from over 80 brands

daily flash deals

50 per cent off your second purchase, buy-one-get-one-free offers, online exclusives

For Watson’s, the 11.11 sale is from Nov 2 to 8, probably to beat other merchants to catch excited shoppers who are ready to spend. Take part in The Greatest Draw and stand to win one of 5 Apple gift cards worth $1,000. Get additional chances by shopping from selected brands.

This article was first published in MoneySmart.