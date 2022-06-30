12 beauty tips to learn from the radiant Dee Hsu

Since making her debut as one half of the pop duo ASOS with sister Barbie Hsu, Dee Hsu, lovingly referred to as Little S, has maintained a healthy, thriving career in the Taiwanese entertainment industry.

Dee Hsu is famed for her quick wit and candour and is perhaps best known for hosting the hugely popular Kangsi Coming talk show (2004 to 2016), opposite Kevin Tsai.

Dee Hsu is married to businessman Kevin Hsu and is a mother of three daughters. At 44, Dee Hsu is still killing it with her enviable youthful face and sculpted bod, so we wanted to find out how she does it.

Here are our findings:

Let your skin breathe

Dee Hsu isn't afraid to show off her skin texture on Instagram.

The pint-sized host often graces our grids with bare-faced selfies, like this one.

Don't scrimp on skincare

Even without makeup, Dee Hsu has a clear complexion that is the envy of many.

It is no wonder then that she was named the face of luxury skincare label Helena Rubinstein a couple of years ago in Taiwan.

She shared that the products improved her skin condition and pore size.

Do a skin check

To check if your skincare is working for your skin, check the chin area. If the area is sufficiently moisturised and hydrated by your products, it shouldn't feel or appear rough.

Also, to check if your skin is dehydrated, Dee recommends smiling in front of the mirror. If fine lines on your face are obvious, shower your complexion with extra TLC.

Don't neglect your neck

Dee Hsu warns that neck wrinkles are the biggest giveaway of your age, so your skincare routine shouldn't stop at your face to stave off the signs of ageing.

Use individual lashes

Dee curls her lashes before swiping on a coat of volumising mascara.

She repeats this step until she gets the desired outcome. If she's going on camera, she likes to use individual lashes instead of strip falsies to amp up the drama.

Practise facial yoga

While it might look unglam while you're doing it, these exercises help tone and sculpt the face.

Just look at Dee Hsu's chiselled mien. Click here for some facial exercises you can do.

Watch what you eat

Dee Hsu stunned fans when she appeared on the stage of Jolin Tsai's concert in 2020 dressed in a skin-tight black costume that accentuated her trim and toned figure.

Her secret? Keep tabs on your food intake and opt for healthy, light meals.

Or change up how you eat

Radically changing up your diet can be difficult, even for Dee Hsu.

You can start small and swap your regular lunch for a vegetarian option. She also makes it a point to reduce the amount of alcohol she consumes.

Exercise regularly

Besides having strict control over what she eats, Dee Hsu's svelte figure also comes from her love of exercise.

Badminton, Zumba, dance, and working out at the gym are just some of her favourites.

Drink plenty of water

Dee Hsu has revealed that she isn't a fan of fruits.

She ups her fluid intake by drinking two and a half to three litres of water a day. She also drinks ginger tea and a herbal infusion made with goji berries, red dates and ginseng.

Don't overdo it

In 2017, Dee Hsu had a health scare when she went overboard with her eyelash growth serum.

"When the instructions say to use it three times a day, don't go overboard with it. I applied 50 coats of serum in a day. It doesn't matter if my lashes don't grow. I think I'm going blind!"

Her bloodshot eyes serve as a cautionary tale to follow the directions on your skincare. Moderation is key.

Love your skin and flaws

A healthy mental state is also part of a beauty routine, according to Dee Hsu. Despite being an outspoken public figure, she stays true to herself and does not let her haters get to her.

In another Instagram post, Dee Hsu also shared her two cents on self-love.

"I used to look in the mirror and only see my flaws, my puffy eyes, eye bags and parts of my body that were not slim enough. I went for countless Botox injections and hyaluronic acid fillers and ended up looking like a zombie.

"When I asked my daughters about my flaws, they told me they can't see any and love me just as much…When you like someone, you don't just fall for their looks but there has to be an emotional and spiritual connection. So cut yourselves some slack and love yourself."

This article was first published in Her World Online.