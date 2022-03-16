12 completely free indoor playgrounds in Singapore for babies & children! (shopping malls included)

Anyone who grew up in Singapore in the ’80s or ’90s has hazy memories of playing catching and hopscotch, with only a bit of concrete ground and a very basic playground as a backdrop.

How things have changed. Today, indoor playgrounds are the gold standard for babies and children in Singapore. Indoor playgrounds in Singapore feature everything from trampolines to ball pits.

Unfortunately, many indoor playgrounds also charge over $20 per entry or hefty hourly fees. What is this, cover charge at a nightclub? Forget about them and consider these free indoor playgrounds instead.

12 indoor playgrounds in Singapore 2022 (including malls!)

Free indoor playgrounds are few and far between. Only two in the list below are absolutely free, with no terms and conditions.

So, we’ve included indoor mall playgrounds as they also provide free play areas that are sheltered and air-conditioned. Playgrounds in shopping centres are better for older children as they are usually not cordoned off.

Free indoor playground Things to note The Artground at Goodman Arts Centre Non-slip socks required Pip’s Playbox at Esplanade Sign up for free Pip’s club membership Kidzland (The Forest) at Turf Club Permanently closed Marina Square Level 3 Temporarily closed Paragon Level 5 Groups of five Suntec City Level 3 (East Wing) IKEA Smaland (Alexandra and Tampines) Only for one hour City Square Mall Basement 1 Wonderland @ Waterway Point Level 2 Westgate Wonderland Playground Temporarily closed Changi City Point The 3 House Playground Causeway Point Train & Jungle Terrace

The Artground at Goodman Arts Centre

The Artground is a charity organisation that aims to organise arts-oriented activities for kids. They have a dedicated indoor play space for children on their premises at Goodman Arts Centre.

This is no standard HDB playground in eyeball-searing primary colours. The playground is a work of art and features a small rock wall, a slide that bleeds rainbows and more. Mummy bloggers are definitely going to want to put this on their Instagram feed.

Current programmes include community urban farming Goodman Grows, contemporary dance Raw Moves, and children-friendly visual arts experience The Artground.

Address: 90 Goodman Road Block J #01-40 Singapore 439053

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm

Pip’s Playbox at Esplanade

Whether you’re a regular concert-goer or only show up at the Esplanade for after-work drinks, Pip’s Playbox gives you another reason to visit the arts venue.

Pip’s Playbox is a dedicated children’s space on Level 4 that features a loft, an arts and crafts space, a reading corner and an outdoor play area. As would befit an arts centre, it is also beautifully designed. One interesting thing about Pip’s is that the books that they have are by local authors and illustrators.

Address: 1 Esplanade Drive Level 4 Singapore 038981

Opening hours: 11am to 12.30pm, 2pm to 3.30pm, and 4.30pm to 6pm

Kidzland at Turf Club (Closed)

The Forest in Kidzland is free for babies before one year old and one accompanying adult, but the rides inside are payable. For instance, the Carousel costs $5 per ride and The Beach, a sandy play area, costs $5 for every 30 minutes.

But if you don’t want to pay, your little one can still explore the padded playground, go through colourful tunnels and roll around in a sea of balls.

Address: 200 Turf Club Road, Level 2 Unit #02-14, 287994

Marina Square Level 3 (temporarily closed)

Strategically positioned just outside Marina Square’s Kiddy Palace outlet, this is a respectable indoor playground featuring (what looks like) a firetruck with a pole kids can slide down, as well as other equipment like a slide and wobbly spring rides.

Address: 6 Raffles Blvd, Singapore 039594

Paragon Level 5

The playground on Level 5 at Paragon seems to have been set up so parents can keep their kids occupied while they go off and shop at Prada.

The play area on level 5 features some pretty nice slides and tunnels, but the real highlight is the coin-operated mechanical rides, which are unfortunately not free.

Address: 290 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238859

Ikea Smaland (Tampines and Alexandra)

Stop your kid from trying to climb up the loft beds at Ikea Tampines by depositing him or her at the indoor playground, enticingly named Smaland The Magic Forest. Your kid has to take a queue number before being admitted, which makes it seem more like a theme park than a playground.

One major advantage is that there are staff supervising the kids, so you can simply drop them off and do your shopping. There’s a ball pit, colouring area and more, but note that your child needs to be between 90 to 120cm tall to enter. The catch is that you can only drop off your children there for a maximum of 1 hour.

Address of Ikea Alexandra: 317 Alexandra Rd, Singapore 159965

Address of Ikea Tampines: 60 Tampines North Drive 2, Singapore 528764

Suntec City Level 3

Suntec City’s garden-themed playground sure is popular amongst kids whose parents need to get shopping done, as evidenced by the weekend crowds.

It’s located on Level 3 of the East Wing opposite the Evergreen Stationery shop and is equipped with the usual slides and springy rides.

Address: 3 Temasek Blvd, Singapore 038983

City Square Mall Basement 1

There’s a huge outdoor playground at City Square Mall, but at the basement, there is also a small-sized indoor playground that has a cute treehouse, a slide and spring rides.

It’s conveniently located next to Dunkin Donuts and Mizu Cafe, so while you watch over the children, you can grab yourself a bite.

Address: 180 Kitchener Rd, Singapore 208539

Wonderland @ Waterway Point Level 2

As one of Singapore’s fastest-developing new residential areas, Punggol is now bursting with young families. And lucky for them, they get to enjoy the playground on level 2, quirkily themed after Alice In Wonderland.

You’ll find bunnies, mushrooms, Alice, the Madhatter, and a mini treehouse. While your children play, you can window-shop at Kiddy Palace and Cotton On Kids nearby.

There’s also a rooftop playground at Waterway Point that offers stunning views over Punggol Waterway and features both dry and wet areas.

Address: 83 Punggol Central, Singapore 828761

Westgate Wonderland Playground (temporarily closed)

This is a massive theme playground you wouldn’t want to let your child out of your sight in. Located on level 4 of Westgate mall in Jurong East, this playground is positioned right outside an entire floor of tuition centres, music schools, ballet and dance schools, and even baby spas.

Do keep an eye on your child since it gets really crowded in the 10m-tall tree house. Admissions are free, and the recommended age is 2 to 12 years old.

The Westgate Wonderland playground is temporarily closed.

Address: 3 Gateway Drive, #04-00, Singapore 608532

Changi City Point The 3 House Playground

Located right outside to Koufu at level 2, The 3 House is an outdoor playground at Changi City Point. Expect water features such as mist sprays, rain buckets, and shallow ponds where your kids can take a break from the heat.

Address: 5 Changi Business Park Central 1, Level 2, Singapore 486038

Causeway Point Train & Jungle Terrace

If you live in the north, you have two themed playgrounds right at your doorstep. The Train Terrace and a safari-themed Jungle Terrace located on level 2 of Causeway Point spans 1,700 and 2,400 sq ft respectively. The Jungle playground is in clear view from Swensen’s, so you can keep an eye on your child while catching a breather.

Address: 1 Woodlands Square, Singapore 738099

This article was first published in MoneySmart.