12 investment jewellery pieces to own before you're 30

While buying luxury jewellery pieces may not be at the top of your list in your early 20s, assembling a well-curated arsenal of classic earrings, necklaces and bracelets will probably serve you better than a medley of trendy bags or shoes that’ll go out of style in a hot minute.

Turn your attention to the romantic open heart pendant from Tiffany & Co. or the instantly recognisable Love bangle from Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels’ four-leaf clover charms.

What these iconic pieces have in common is a proven timelessness — they never go out of style, last a lifetime, and are simple statement pieces that can carry you through various special events you’ll attend in your 30s and long after.

Here are the most iconic classic pieces to shell out for before you turn 30.

1. Tiffany T Narrow Wire Bracelet, USD$1,650 ($2,242)

First introduced in 2014 by the maison’s former design director Francesca Amfitheatrof, the Tiffany T collection is an elegant and minimal series of jewellery that features the bending of the letter T — a homage to the iconic powerhouse’s brand name. What we love most about this particular design is that it’s clean, simple and elegant, and it pairs well with everything you own.

2. Cartier Juste un Clou Bracelet (Rose Gold), $9,750

If Cartier’s iconic Love Bracelet isn’t up your alley, then the brand’s signature Juste un Clou bracelet might just tickle your fancy. Boasting a simpler silhouette, this design makes the perfect arm-candy that you can fall back on to pair with your everyday wardrobe.

3. Chanel Coco Crush ring, $3,850

Inspired by the maison’s famous matelassé (quilted fabric) design, the Coco Crush ring was introduced in 2015 as part of their fine jewellery collection.

And if there’s any reason why celebs like Rainie Yang and Blackpink’s Jennie love this classic piece, it would have to be the fact that its simple yet sophisticated design adds shine (and spunk) to any outfit. It’s so versatile, it can even be worn to spice up a white t-shirt and denim jeans combo.

4. Cartier Love Bracelet (Rose Gold), $9,750

Cartier’s Love bangle has established itself as a cult jewellery icon since it was designed by Cartier in the 1970s. It’s a no-brainer as to why; it is an easy-to-wear classic with a symbolic meaning.

These ‘modern love handcuffs’ are studded with screws that lock it to the wrist (they literally would only come off with a screwdriver) and is intended to signify the permanency of true love.

5. Bulgari B.zero1 one-band ring in 18 kt rose gold, $1,950

Bulgari’s B.zero1 ring was first designed by the late, great Zaha Hadid, adding a bold sleekness to the Bvlgari brand. Celebrating eternity and modernity, this ring takes inspiration from Rome’s colosseum, signifies the past, present and future, and is timeless both in name and nature.

6. Piaget traditional watch, $85,500

Piaget’s traditional jewellery watch is a must-have for special occasions. This precious arm candy has an 18K pink-gold bracelet and is cased in an 18K pink gold set with 52 brilliant-cut diamonds (approx. 0.8 ct) and a dial set with 12 brilliant-cut diamonds (approx. 0.1 ct).

This ultra-thin and feminine watch, that’s an instantly recognisable model synonymous with Piaget, is known for the twisted threads on its bracelet that are subtly welded to the links.

7. Harry Winston round brilliant diamond earstuds, price available in store

Every woman needs a pair of diamond stud earrings. Versatile for everyday wear, diamond studs are the creme de la creme of the jewellery world. An enduring classic, Harry Winston’s timeless diamond earrings are the true paradigm of the term ‘understated elegance’.

Meticulously hand-set in a platinum setting, the two round brilliant diamonds which start from 0.40 carats are delicate and exquisite.

8. Monica Vinader Signature Thin Bangle, $525

Monica Vinader’s Signature Bangle is both modern and feminine. An iconic statement piece with its distinguishable strong clean lines and unique contemporary silhouette, the Signature Bangle is great for those who have a penchant for minimalism. You can also customise your bangle by employing the brand’s complimentary engraving service for a personal touch.

9. Mikimoto Akoya Leverback earrings with diamonds, USD$950

Pearls — a strong contender against diamonds as “girl’s best friend” — are essential to every woman’s jewellery collection. Donning a couple of pearls can make you feel like a million dollars, and they can be layered against other jewellery without looking too OTT.

Luxury pearl company Mikimoto brings us these dazzling classic pearl earrings with 7mm Akoya cultured pearls and 0.06 cttw diamonds. All in all, it’s got the makings of a true luxurious staple that will remain timeless for decades on end.

10. Van Cleef & Arpels Vintage Alhambra long necklace, 20 motifs, price available in store

Versatile and sophisticated, a long necklace laced with dainty motifs and charms can elevate a plain tee or a work dress instantly.

Van Cleef & Arpels’ long necklace features the jeweller’s iconic Alhambra motif, a clover leaf-shaped charm that has withstood the test of time (the first Alhambra jewel, after all, was created in 1968). Adorned with a border of golden beads and crafted from white mother-of-pearl, the 20 symbols of luck and harmony hang on a yellow gold chain.

11. Tiffany & Co. Open Heart pendant, USD$475

The Open Heart is one of the best-selling Tiffany necklaces of all time, and with good reason at that; it’s simple, elegant and offers timeless appeal, teaming beautifully with almost every outfit, making it perfect for everyday wear.

Originally designed by Elsa Peretti, the typical single Open Heart charm necklace gets a new look here in an extra mini size, pairing a sterling silver and an 18k rose gold Open Heart together on a 16” chain.

12. Chopard Happy Spirit ring, price available in store

Chopard’s Happy Diamonds range is one that exudes elegance and simplicity. Characterised by jewellery pieces with moving diamonds, the medley of rings, necklaces and earrings from the line is playful yet sophisticated.

This stylish and refined Happy Spirits ring has a single moving diamond in its centre surrounded by concentric ripples of 18-carat white and rose gold.

