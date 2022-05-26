12 jumpsuits you should add to your wardrobe

Jumpsuits are the perfect staple item for some throw-and-go dressing. They are easy to wear and are flattering on most body types. From Gucci’s 70’s inspired rendition to Norma Kamali’s jumpsuit that is perfect for Sunday brunch, here are the 12 jumpsuits you need to add to your wardrobe this season.

Stretch-jersey jumpsuit, $212, Norma Kamali at Net-a-Porter

PHOTO: Net-a-Porter

La Combinaision Long-Sleeve Jumpsuit, $1,404, Jacquemus at Farfetch

PHOTO: Farfetch

Huston Backless Balloon-Sleeve Crepe Jumpsuit, $1,457, Taller Marmo at Matchesfashion

PHOTO: Matchesfashion

Denim Jumpsuit, $419, Michael Michael Kors at Net-a-Porter

PHOTO: Net-a-Porter

GG Jersey Jacquard Jumpsuit, $1,850, Gucci

PHOTO: Gucci

Adriena Padded Strappy Back Jumpsuit, $56.90, Love, Bonito

PHOTO: Love, Bonito

Higgins Long-Sleeved Jumpsuit, $1,105, Aeron at Farfetch

Truman Hamilton-Print Silk-Satin Jumpsuit, $899, Erderm at Matchesfashion

PHOTO: Farfetch

Long Pleated Jumpsuit, $89.90, Zara

PHOTO: Zara

+ NET Sustain Dynamo Linen Jumpsuit, $778, Rivet Utility at Net-a-Porter

PHOTO: Net-a-Porter

Floral Fluid Jumpsuit, $99.90, Mango

PHOTO: Mango

Open-Back Embellished Printed Fil Coupé Silk-Crepe Halterneck Jumpsuit, $1,383, Camilla at Net-a-Porter

PHOTO: Net-a-Porter

This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.