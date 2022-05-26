12 jumpsuits you should add to your wardrobe

Jumpsuits are the perfect staple item for some throw-and-go dressing. They are easy to wear and are flattering on most body types. From Gucci’s 70’s inspired rendition to Norma Kamali’s jumpsuit that is perfect for Sunday brunch, here are the 12 jumpsuits you need to add to your wardrobe this season.
Stretch-jersey jumpsuit, $212, Norma Kamali at Net-a-Porter
La Combinaision Long-Sleeve Jumpsuit, $1,404, Jacquemus at Farfetch
Huston Backless Balloon-Sleeve Crepe Jumpsuit, $1,457, Taller Marmo at Matchesfashion
Denim Jumpsuit, $419, Michael Michael Kors at Net-a-Porter
GG Jersey Jacquard Jumpsuit, $1,850, Gucci
Adriena Padded Strappy Back Jumpsuit, $56.90, Love, Bonito
Higgins Long-Sleeved Jumpsuit, $1,105, Aeron at Farfetch
Truman Hamilton-Print Silk-Satin Jumpsuit, $899, Erderm at Matchesfashion
Long Pleated Jumpsuit, $89.90, Zara
+ NET Sustain Dynamo Linen Jumpsuit, $778, Rivet Utility at Net-a-Porter
Floral Fluid Jumpsuit, $99.90, Mango
Open-Back Embellished Printed Fil Coupé Silk-Crepe Halterneck Jumpsuit, $1,383, Camilla at Net-a-Porter
ALSO READ: Hot girl belt bags are taking TikTok by storm
This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.