Hot girl belt bags are taking TikTok by storm

We’ve heard of Hot Girl Summer but what is “Hot Girl Belt Bag” and why is it trending on TikTok?
@luisasboost I can’t believe how much stuff can go in this bag #beltbag #lulu #fyp ♬ hot girl belt bag - kels | fashion inspo
It all started when content creators discovered the Lululemon belt bag, which quickly became their go-to purse due to its spacious interior despite how compact it looks. The style is also versatile as it can be carried as a clutch, a shoulder bag or a multipurpose waist belt to spruce up any outfit.
The rise of chain belts over the last couple of months in several fashion shows have also played a part in opening the doors for this humble bag style to make its resurgence.
Hugging the waist and hips effortlessly, the bag’s main attraction lies in how convenient it is — both your hands are free to hold onto other items such as a drink, a snack or a bunch of shopping bags with ease.
@styledbyshishi This Hermès Snob begged for this Waist Bag 🙋🏻♀️ #chanelbag #chanelbeltbag #chanelunboxing ♬ original sound - </3
Be it running errands or travelling across the world, the belt bag forces us to pack light and it is the accessory that’s perfect for every outfit. We’ve curated 17 belt bags worthy of one’s consideration – check em’ out, below.
Waist Bag, $6,090, Chanel
Baguette Belt Bag, $4,650, Fendi
Small Puzzle Bumbag In Classic Calfskin, $2,990, Loewe
Bamboo 1947 Mini Belt Bag, $3,930, Gucci
Saddle Belt Pouch, $1,750, Dior
Triomphe Logo-Print Coated-Canvas Belt Bag, $1,121, Celine Homme at Mr Porter
Baby Becky Belt Bag In Carré-quilted Shiny Lambskin, $1,710, Saint Laurent
Matelassé Belt Bag, $1,415.73, Miu Miu at Cettire
Triangle Logo-plaque Re-Nylon Belt Bag, $1,518, Prada at Matchesfashion
Cassette Belt Bag, $1,950, Bottega Veneta
Vlogo Signature Belt Bag, $1,890, Valentino Garavani at Farfetch
Logo Embellished Belt Bag, $805, Vetements at Mytheresa
Skano Dégradé Metallic Leather Belt Bag, $890, Isabel Marant at Net-A-Porter
Black Leather Belt Bag, $450, MCQ at Ssense
Moon Knotted Leather Belt Bag, $2,450, Jill Sander at Net-A-Porter
Green 'La Banane Meunier' Pouch, $741, Jacquemus at Ssense
Mini Trunk Belt Bag, $240, Brandon Blackwood
ALSO READ: 20 crescent bags that give the baguette a run for its money
This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.