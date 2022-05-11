Hot girl belt bags are taking TikTok by storm

We’ve heard of Hot Girl Summer but what is “Hot Girl Belt Bag” and why is it trending on TikTok?

It all started when content creators discovered the Lululemon belt bag, which quickly became their go-to purse due to its spacious interior despite how compact it looks. The style is also versatile as it can be carried as a clutch, a shoulder bag or a multipurpose waist belt to spruce up any outfit.

The rise of chain belts over the last couple of months in several fashion shows have also played a part in opening the doors for this humble bag style to make its resurgence.

Hugging the waist and hips effortlessly, the bag’s main attraction lies in how convenient it is — both your hands are free to hold onto other items such as a drink, a snack or a bunch of shopping bags with ease.

Be it running errands or travelling across the world, the belt bag forces us to pack light and it is the accessory that’s perfect for every outfit. We’ve curated 17 belt bags worthy of one’s consideration – check em’ out, below.

Waist Bag, $6,090, Chanel

PHOTO: Chanel

Baguette Belt Bag, $4,650, Fendi

PHOTO: Fendi

Small Puzzle Bumbag In Classic Calfskin, $2,990, Loewe

PHOTO: Loewe

Bamboo 1947 Mini Belt Bag, $3,930, Gucci

PHOTO: Gucci

Saddle Belt Pouch, $1,750, Dior

PHOTO: Dior

Triomphe Logo-Print Coated-Canvas Belt Bag, $1,121, Celine Homme at Mr Porter

PHOTO: Mr Porter

Baby Becky Belt Bag In Carré-quilted Shiny Lambskin, $1,710, Saint Laurent

PHOTO: Saint Laurent

Matelassé Belt Bag, $1,415.73, Miu Miu at Cettire

PHOTO: Cettire

Triangle Logo-plaque Re-Nylon Belt Bag, $1,518, Prada at Matchesfashion

PHOTO: Matchesfashion

Cassette Belt Bag, $1,950, Bottega Veneta

PHOTO: Bottega Veneta

Vlogo Signature Belt Bag, $1,890, Valentino Garavani at Farfetch

PHOTO: Farfetch

Logo Embellished Belt Bag, $805, Vetements at Mytheresa

PHOTO: Mytheresa

Skano Dégradé Metallic Leather Belt Bag, $890, Isabel Marant at Net-A-Porter

PHOTO: Net-A-Porter

Black Leather Belt Bag, $450, MCQ at Ssense

PHOTO: Ssense

Moon Knotted Leather Belt Bag, $2,450, Jill Sander at Net-A-Porter

PHOTO: Net-A-Porter

Green 'La Banane Meunier' Pouch, $741, Jacquemus at Ssense

PHOTO: Ssense

Mini Trunk Belt Bag, $240, Brandon Blackwood

PHOTO: Brandon Blackwood

This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.