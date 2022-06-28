12 new cafes in JB that opened this year, including a shiba inu haven and a shipping container with Bali vibes

As more passports are being renewed, an influx of Singaporeans have scooted over the Causeway to visit our neighbour, Johor Bahru (JB).

Apart from shopping, massages and trips to Legoland Malaysia, one well-loved activity that we can once again indulge in is cafe-hopping.

While we've already highlighted the slew of cafes the quietly opened while the borders were shut, a few new ones have entered the market just this year.

If you're already planning the itinerary for your next trip across the Causeway, be sure to bookmark the following new cafes for future reference — you can thank us later.

1. Alpha Burger

Specialising in hearty burgers, Alpha Burger is a new burger spot in JB that opened in early March.

Menu items include the Signature Alpha Beef Burger, Pork Pork Pork burger and Soft Shell Crab Burger.

Recently, they've also launched a rice burger which they say is made from Japanese pearl rice.

Opening hours: Daily, 12pm to 10.30pm

Address: Pusat Komersial Sri Utama, 11, Jalan Utama 3/3, 85000 Segamat, Johor, Malaysia

2. Caribbean Juice Bar

For beach holiday vibes that are reminiscent of Bali, Caribbean Juice Bar, which opened in April, is the place to go.

Set in a repurposed shipping container next to the sea, guests can enjoy an ice-cool Pink Smoothie or Key Lime Pie Bowl with the sound of the crashing waves in the background.

Those craving a tipple can also indulge in a Classic Mojito, Pina Colada or Watermelon Mojito.

While the place isn't the most accessible — there's no parking available — the fantastic ocean views may make it worth it.

Opening hours: Tuesday to Thursday 3pm to 10pm; Friday and Saturday 4pm to 12am, Sunday 4pm to 10pm, Closed on Mondays

Address: Sandy Beach, Puteri Harbour, 79100 Nusajaya, Johor, Malaysia

3. Kaffeinted Fish

We previously mentioned Kaffeinted Fish in our other JB cafe listicle. But since then, they've moved into a new space that they call the "indoor glasshouse" and have a "totally new" menu.

And the glasshouse truly lives up to its name. With glass walls that let all that sunlight in and views of greenery all around, the space is great for both Instagram photos and a nice quiet meal away from the bustle of the city.

Opening hours: Friday to Wednesday, 10am to 5pm; Closed on Thursdays

Address: 2, Jalan Roda 2, 81300 Skudai, Johor, Malaysia

4. Kebunkafe

Kebunkafe is part of Kebunhaus, a new hipster glamping spot in Segamat.

It isn't just meant for the glampers either — the chill space is open to the public, so anyone can come down to enjoy a cuppa and the gorgeous scenery.

Apart from drinks, the cafe also has hearty mains like Thai Tomyam Seafood Spaghetti and Nasi Lemak, as well as desserts like New York Cheesecake and Red Velvet Cake.

Opening hours: Friday to Sunday, 11am to 6pm; Closed from Monday to Thursday

Address: 29, Jalan Patin 2, Taman Patin, Hulu Yam Lama, 44300 Batang Kali, Selangor, Malaysia

5. Keijometo

By now, you've probably already seen the minimalistic Keijometo all over your social media.

With its concrete exterior and industrial-themed decor, it's understandable why the place is so popular. It also helps that it's just a four-minute drive away from KSL City.

But apart from being Instagram-worthy, the cafe also serves some pretty delicious-looking food such as Salmon Ochazuke, Cold Inawiwa Udon and Matcha Red Bean Sando.

A meal isn't complete without some pretty drinks and here, they have Watermelon Matcha Iced Latte as well as a range of Japanese teas.

Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 11.30am to 9pm; Closed on Mondays

Address: 3, Jalan Chengai, Taman Melodies, 80250 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia

6. Kreat & Kaffeine

Kreat & Kaffeine opened its doors to the public in mid-May and is situated within Kreat design studio.

The menu is curated together with the folks behind cafe Pot's Kitchen and has a series of finger food like Buffalo Wings, Salted Egg Fries and Stake House Fries. Apart from that, there are also mains like Mee Kari and Baked Macaroni.

Drink-wise, they have coffee, as well as caffeine-free options like Oreo Choc Blended, Blue Lagoon and Peach Tea.

Opening hours: Daily, 4pm to 11pm

Address: 11c, Lorong 2c, Jalan Abd Samad, 80100 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia

7. The Lightwood by Mues

With its pastel decor and skylights, The Lightwood by Mues, which just opened in late April, is a great space to snap some photos for the 'gram.

Apart from being aesthetically pleasing, they also sell a range of bakes, including Dutch Baby Pancakes and Cinnamon Rolls.

If you're looking to have something more filling, opt for the mains instead like Wild Rice Pilaf and Duck Confit.

Opening hours: Wednesday to Monday, 8.30am to 6pm; Closed on Tuesday

Address: 8k Basement, Jalan Abdul Samad, Kampung Bahru, 80100 Johor Bahru, Johor

8. Offee

Those who can't live without their daily caffeine fix should check out Offee, which opened around the start of June.

Specialising in what its name suggests — coffee — the clean, two-storey cafe has options such as Coconut Infused Coffee and Iced Spanish Latte.

You can also opt to pair the drinks with some fresh bakes like their Pain Au Chocolate and Butter Cake.

What's also great is that they're open 24 hours, every day of the week, so you visit them any time.

Opening hours: Daily, 24 hours

Address: 30, Jalan Dhoby, Bandar Johor Bahru, 80000 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia

9. Sunday Morning Coffee Shop

Despite its name, this cafe isn't just open on Sunday mornings.

Sunday Morning Coffee Shop, which opened in February, is a Japanese-inspired eatery that is tucked away on the second floor of a building near the Causeway.

Keeping up with the theme is the menu, which has a range of Japanese-style dishes like Sunday Morning Bento Set, Udon Noodle Soup and Baked Rice.

Drink-wise, there are a variety of options like Japanese Iced Coffee and Tropical Fruit Soda for diners to choose from.

And don't forget dessert! Apart from Purin, which is a Japanese pudding dessert, there is also Fruit Sando and Lemon Pound Cake.

Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 6pm; Closed on Mondays

Address: 124, Jalan Trus, Bandar Johor Bahru, 80000 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia

10. Shi-ba Cafe

Love dogs? Then you'll have to visit Shi-Ba Cafe, a shiba inu cafe that opened earlier in February.

Located on the second floor of a shophouse, the cosy cafe houses 10 shiba inus, two Alaskan malamutes, a corgi and a British shorthair cat, according to The Straits Times. Six of the dogs belong to Desmond Chong, the owner of the cafe.

You can pet, cuddle and play with the animals for an entrance fee of RM10 (S$3.15) per hour. The entrance fee includes one soft drink.

Want to feed your new furry friends? Treats cost just RM2.

Opening hours: Daily, 10am to 10pm

Address: No 01, Mount Austin, 12, Jalan Austin Heights 8/4, Taman Mount Austin, 81100 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia

11. Taste by VV

With its neutral tones and simple decor, Taste by VV gives us minimalist Korean cafe vibes.

The cafe, which opened in January, is great for those with a sweet tooth as well and its menu consists of pastries and cakes like Citrine, Ruby and Sapphire.

Pair these with a cup of Pure Matcha or Oolong Lychee and you're good to go.

Opening hours: Wednesday to Monday, 11am to 6pm; Closed on Tuesdays

Address: 6, Jln Sri Pelangi 4, Taman Pelangi, 80400 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia

12. Tempre Cafearo

Tempre Cafearo had its soft launch in early March. Apart from having many photo corners, it also boasts an extensive menu with mains, snacks, desserts and drinks.

Their menu includes items inspired by Japanese and Korean cuisine, such as the Teriyaki Salmon Bowl and Korean Glass Noodles. Those looking for a healthier option can get the Tempre Healthy Bowl, which comes chock full of vegetables.

As for its dessert offerings, diners can look forward to a range of tarts including its Mango Passion Tart and Caramel Mixed Nuts Tart.

Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 11am to 7pm; Closed on Mondays

Address: 52-1, Jalan Sultanah, Kampung Pegawai, 83000 Batu Pahat, Johor, Malaysia

