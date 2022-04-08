12 new cafes in JB that quietly opened while the border was closed

Back in the pre-pandemic days, I, like many others, enjoyed crossing the border to Johor Bahru (JB) to do some cafe hopping.

Since land travel to Malaysia is officially open again, you bet that I'm excited to check out Malaysia's food scene after two long years.

While some of my previous haunts have sadly shuttered for good, a slew of new cafes have also popped up. If you too are planning a JB day trip, here are some places you can add to your itinerary.

1. Charlotte's Tearoom

Out of the list of cafes I chanced upon, Charlotte's Tearoom is one of the newer ones. It opened in mid-October last year.

If you love cakes, bubble teas and all things sweet, this is the place for you.

Apart from that, the cafe does have a few savoury finger foods like sandwiches, chicken nuggets and fries.

Plant-obsessed folk will also adore this place thanks to its laid-back garden theme.

Opening hours: Thursday to Tuesday, 12pm to 10pm; Closed on Wednesdays

Address: No 7-01 Jalan Austin Height 3/1, Taman Mount Austin, 81100 Johor Bahru

2. Commune by the Creators

Minimalists who enjoy clean, white spaces are sure to love Commune by the Creators, which opened its doors to the public around early May last year.

A quick scroll through its menu reveals that it serves your typical cafe brunch items such as eggs benedict croissant, avocado on toast with smoked salmon and baked eggs.

There are also some pretty unique options too, like the miso alfredo udon, yoghurt chicken leg and French barramundi prawn bisque.

Opening hours: Daily, 9am to 6pm

Address: 228 & 230, Jalan Adda 7, Taman Adda Heights, 81100 Johor Bahru

3. Dusk by Mok Mok

If the name of this cafe sounds familiar yet different at the same time, it's because it is.

Dusk by Mok Mok is run by the same folks behind popular cafes like Bloom by Mok Mok and the now-defunct Mok Mok Brunch and Bistro.

The new cafe, which opened in April last year, is located just a stone's throw away from Mok Mok Brunch and Bistro's previous unit.

Similar to all the other concepts by Mok Mok, Dusk by Mok Mok is tastefully furnished and decorated, giving you the perfect backdrop for all those Instagram-worthy photos. It also has a chill Bohemian theme which makes you feel like you're in Bali.

Menu-wise, there are Japanese options like curry katsu don and ikura salmon don, as well as mains like roasted chicken leg and seafood aglio olio.

Opening hours: Daily, 12pm to 10pm

Address: 49, Jalan Perang, Taman Pelangi, 80400 Johor Bahru

4. Haru Coffee

Caffeine-dependent folk can pop on over to Haru Coffee for their coffee fix.

This place, which opened just last December, oozes %Arabica vibes with its clean, slick decor and photogenic cuppas.

The drinks here are mostly Korean-inspired and include black dalgona, dalgona latte and americano. Don't drink coffee? They have other drinks like strawberry matcha latte, hazelnut milk and sea salt genmaicha latte.

Apart from drinks, their menu also includes brunch items such as the Haru Breakfast, as well as Korean-inspired dishes such as the Eat Well Original Rice Ball.

Opening hours: Friday to Tuesday, 8am to 6pm; Closed on Thursdays

Address: 48, Jalan Adda 7, Taman Adda Heights, 81100 Johor Bahru

5. Kaffeinted Fish

Kaffeinated Fish sits out in an open space at Jalan Roda, Skudai and opened in April last year.

However, they announced three days ago that they will be moving and opening a new flagship store with a completely revamped menu. So, watch their social media for details on the official location!

Their first outlet had container cafe vibes and featured a chic outdoor seating space.

The old menu had various bakes, drinks and brunch items, so we can't wait to see what they have in store for the new branch.

Opening hours: To be confirmed

Address: To be confirmed

6. Origin Cafe Kulai

Design-wise, this cafe is probably my favourite one out of the lot with its Japanese-inspired layout and industrial elements.

The best part? The two large circular cut-outs in the middle of the cafe, which both divide yet complete the entire space.

Interior aside, the eatery serves cafe-style food like croissants, but also has Asian menu options including mushroom sesame oil ginger soup.

They also have dessert options like cakes and high tea sets.

Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 11am to 8pm; Closed on Mondays

Address: 41, Lorong Ismail, Taman Kulai, 81000 Kulai, Johor

7. Raw Brew & Dine

Raw Brew & Dine has two different menus — brunch and dinner — so diners have more variety to choose from.

The cafe, which opened in January last year, has European brunch, local fusion and casual dining options which will probably leave you spoilt for choice.

Some examples include salmon rillettes, spinach tortellini, foie gras and squid ink risotto. Pair these with some icy drinks like their summer americano.

Opening hours: Daily, 11am to 5pm, 6pm to 10pm

Address: 70, Jalan Pingai, Taman Pelangi, 80400 Johor Bahru

8. Soil JB

Soil JB is a concept by artisan bakery The Atlas Bakery and was opened in June last year.

Paying homage to its name, the walls of the gorgeous standalone establishment are draped in vines and plants, which give it a mysterious charm.

The menu offerings here are as beautiful as the cafe's decor. Here, you'll find fresh bakes, ice cream and fragrant cuppas.

Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 10am to 6pm; Saturday and Sunday, 9am to 7.30pm

Address: Unit SL009, Spring Lab, Lot A (GF), Jalan Ekoflora Utama, Taman Ekoflora, 81100 Johor Bahru

9. Space Johor

Another cafe with a minimalist-style theme is Space Johor, which opened last year and is conveniently located at Holiday Villa Johor Bahru.

Here, cafe hoppers can sip on drinks like ice blended matcha and espresso macchiato while munching on delectable French pastries such as caneles and blueberry danishes.

Opening hours: Sunday to Thursday, 8am to 10pm; Friday to Saturday, 8am to 12am

Address: G11, Holiday Villa Johor Bahru, 260, Jalan Dato Sulaiman, 80250, Taman Abad, Johor

10. The Kiopi

This quaint cafe opened in October last year and has an al fresco dining area for customers to enjoy their drinks while basking in the sun.

The menu is suited more to people who want drinks and a light snack and they have coffee, tea and smoothie options. Food-wise, expect to find sweets like pastries and waffles.

Do note that during the Ramadan period, the cafe is only open for two hours per day. No dining in is allowed during this period, but you can still order items to go.

Opening hours (Ramadan): Daily, 4pm to 6pm

Opening hours (after Ramadan): 2pm to 7pm, closed on Thursdays

Address: Homestay Hajah Aminah, No. 47, Kampung Serkat Barat, 82300, Johor

11. Uncle Jabb's Place

Another cafe where you can enjoy the outdoors and get plenty of sunlight is Uncle Jabb's Place.

The gorgeous al fresco seating area will make you feel like you're at someone's wedding with its garden seats and shady umbrellas.

Menu-wise, you can expect mains like satay goreng and nasi impit, wholemeal chicken sandwiches and lemon butter chicken.

They also have a variety of drink options like dalgona Milo, Teh SuSu Uncle Jabb and kurma milkshake.

Opening hours: Friday to Wednesday, 3pm to 8pm; Closed on Thursdays

Address: Lorong Haji Ahmad Shah, Taman Rambah, 82000 Pontian, Johor

12. 9% Coffee House

Sporting a vintage-industrial theme is 9% Coffee House, which just opened last year.

The cafe features an outdoor rooftop area where you can snap some Instagram-worthy photos or simply just enjoy the view.

Apart from an extensive coffee and drinks menu, the cafe also has a range of pasta, mains and pizzas for you to choose from. the baked pomodoro cheese with chicken chop and creamy smoked duck pasta sound delicious to me!

Opening hours: Daily, 12pm to 11pm

Address: No. 35, Jalan Ismail, Kampung Pegawai, 83000 Batu Pahat

melissateo@asiaone.com