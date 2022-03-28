Going to JB? These 6 popular haunts are closed, including Faculty of Caffeine and Trick Eye Museum

The pandemic hasn't just affected our local businesses — our 'next-door neighbour', Johor Bahru (JB), has been adversely impacted too.

With land travel to Malaysia finally opening up in a couple days, you may be planning your itinerary like many other excited Singaporeans.

Unfortunately, some of your favourite haunts might have shuttered for good. You can also check out our previous list to stay in the loop of things.

Faculty of Caffeine

Before Covid-19 hit, Faculty of Caffeine was a hotspot for both coffee enthusiasts and cafe hoppers alike.

Unfortunately, after a six-year run, the owners made the tough decision to close the business permanently "due to the fall of business sustainability under this rapidly evolving situation".

They also encouraged diners to visit their sister outlets, Replacement Lodge & Kitchen and Kyudon.

Shakespeare Milkshake

Faculty of Caffeine isn't the only one that has closed down — their sister eatery, Shakespeare Milkshake, has called it quits too.

The hipster cafe was known for its waffles, ice cream, and of course, milkshakes.

In a heartfelt post on their social media platforms, they shared that they have had a memorable four years in the JB food scene.

LaMuse Coffee

A quick Google search revealed that cafe LaMuse Coffee has also closed down. While there has been no official announcement, a check on their social media page revealed that their last post was in 2019.

Located near Ikea Tebrau, the small and cosy eatery used to serve Japanese, western and local fare.

Trick Eye Museum Johor

Eateries aren't the only ones that have been hard-hit by the pandemic — other businesses have been affected too.

For instance, the iconic Trick Eye Museum Johor. On Google, it says that the attraction is permanently closed and a quick scroll through their Instagram shows that their last post was in early 2020.

We also tried booking tickets but it wasn't possible.

Similar to the one in Singapore, the museum featured 3D, optical illusion art pieces that guests could snap photos with.

Putt N Glow

Another attraction that has permanently shuttered is Putt N Glow and the owners put the business up for sale two years ago.

Like its name suggests, Putt N Glow offered glow-in-the-dark mini golf on themed courses.

Based on its Instagram, the attraction had to open and close multiple times due to the Nationwide Movement Restrictions by the Malaysian Government.

Spa Manja

One activity that Singaporeans loved to indulge in while visiting JB is a deep and relaxing massage.

Unfortunately, they will now have one less place to visit as popular massage spot Spa Manjal, which has been around for over 15 years, has closed for good.

In a Facebook post, the establishment shared that the industry hit hard by the pandemic due to the nature of their business.

