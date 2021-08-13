12 shoes worn by Kim Lim we're loving right now

Local billionaire heiress and this month’s cover star, Kim Lim needs no introduction. If you are one of her 303,000 followers on Instagram, you’d know she likes to keep it stylish and chic on most occasions.

A force to be reckoned with, the 30-year-old star has also been known as a style icon to many with her exquisite taste in fashion. She carries some of the most sought after designer bags we’ve seen around and she manages to pull off every outfit she’s ever worn.

But, there’s more to the style icon than her bags — and in this case, we’re talking about her shoes.

From furry slides to comfortable luxury sneakers, it’s clear that Kim Lim favours evergreen options that pack equal punches of style and utility. These footwear pieces are super cosy during long stints of standing, and more importantly, they don’t compromise on style for the sake of comfort.

So without further ado, here are some of our favourites.

Dway Slide, Dway price available in-store, Christian Dior

Decked in an all-pink outfit for her 30th birthday celebration, Kim Lim was spotted wearing a pair of Dway Slides from Christian Dior — giving her pared-back look a hint of luxury flair.

X-pander Sneaker in white, S$1,850, Balenciaga

The entrepreneur stuns in a simple, laid-back ensemble featuring a plain grey pullover and a pair of Gray Dior Oblique Cotton Jersey shorts as she casually poses in front of this luxurious Bugatti.

To complete her look, she opts for a classic pair of X-pander Sneaker in white from Balenciaga, that adds some height to her frame, but in small enough doses that won’t attract too much attention like a gravity-defying platform heel might.

Fur Triomphe Open Slide, price not available, Celine

The style star stepped out over the weekend in an army green oversized pullover from Balenciaga and paired it with an adorable set of Fur Triomphe Open Slides from Celine. Talk about the ultimate cosy rainy day look!

Oran Sandal, S$1,200, Hermès

The slide-style slipper elevates what normally would be considered sleepwear to new fashionable footwear heights. And in this case, the Oran Sandal from Hermes is rendered in woolskin with the iconic “H” cut-out.

It’s comfortable, easy-wearing, and is the perfect go-to slip on to wear while you’re out running errands.

Paseo Flat Comfort Mule, S$1,910, Louis Vuitton

Kim Lim takes the “I woke up like this” look to a whole new level with a long sleeve and jeans combo, and steals the show with her pair of Louis Vuitton Paseo Flat Comfort Mules.

Featuring a wide front strap in calf leather, this particular pair comes with intricate shearling inserts forming the LV Initials and Monogram Flowers – which easily dials up any outfit in an instant.

Suite Flat Mule, S$2,170, Louis Vuitton

Not only is Kim Lim giving back to the community, but she’s also serving up looks while she’s at it. While delivering goods to healthcare workers, Kim was spotted in a plain black top, a pair of Louis Vuitton shorts and a coordinating pair of LV Suite Flat Mules.

Women's Track.2 Sneaker in white/blue, S$1,450, Balenciaga

Adding on to her sneaker rotation is none other than Balenciaga’s Track.2 Sneaker in white and blue. Evidently, Kim is not new to the dad shoe trend, and if there’s one must-have pair to up your shoe game, this particular pair makes a serious contender.

Stellar Open Back Sneaker, S$1,270, Louis Vuitton

Opting for a bright and bold look, Kim Lim opts for a stunning yellow two-piece sweatsuit alongside a pair of Stellar Open Back Sneakers, because who says high-fashion and athleisure can’t mix?

Jordan 1 Low SB, approx US$422 (S$573), Nike

The style star took her style know-how to the skies with this cute and fashionable ensemble that’s seriously to die for. A matching electric blue set, and a pair of Jordan 1 Low SB — we’re sold!

Frontrow Sneaker (Monogram Reverse Canvas), price not available, Louis Vuitton

If there’s a pair of sneakers that Kim Lim is obsessed with it would definitely be the ones from Louis Vuitton. Just like the perfect white tee or the classic LBD, the appeal of white sneakers is timeless.

Easy to style, endlessly versatile, and somehow always elegant, this year-round staple instantly elevates your look and comes with a monogram strap that adds a touch of class.

Women's Rhyton Gucci Logo Leather Sneaker, US$890, Gucci

What’s not to love about chunky sneakers? They’re fabulous, funky and fresh — and sometimes they help to elongate and make your legs look a lot slimmer. If you have yet to find your dad sneaker solemate, meet your new match from Gucci.

Paseo Flat Comfort Mule, $1,930, Louis Vuitton

Kim Lim can’t get enough of her fur-lined mules and if there’s one versatile pair to add to any wardrobe, it’d have to be this pair of Paseo Flat Comfort Mule from Louis Vuitton.

This article was first published in Her World Online.