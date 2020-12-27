12 staycations under $300 that you can use your SingapoRediscovers vouchers on

Here are 12 best Singapore staycation deals that are under $300 a night and eligible for SingapoRediscovers vouchers redemption. Plus, an extra 5 per cent off!

If you’re looking to use your SingapoRediscovers vouchers on hotel staycations, we’ve found 12 best staycation deals in Singapore that are under $300 a night!

1. Carlton Hotel: From $210 nett

  • $220 nett on weekends
  • $180 nett on weekdays

2. PARKROYAL On Beach Road: From $211.90 nett

  • Welcome Amenities
  • Welcome Tea at Tian Fu Tea Room
  • 20 per cent F&B discount for hotel restaurants
  • 20 per cent savings ala carte treatment in St Gregory Spa
  • Free parking
  • Pan Pacific Cares Pack

3. AMOY Hotel: From $218.90 nett

  • 15 per cent off best available rate
  • Daily breakfast
  • Minibar
  • 4pm late check-out
  • Fu Tak Chi tour
  • Curated Tong Heng Delicacies

4. The Vagabond Club: From $219.10 nett

  • Early Check In or Late Check Out or 2 Breakfast

5. Oasia Hotel Downtown: From $243.60 nett

  • Deluxe Room: 23.5 per cent off best available rate
  • Superior Room: 10 per cent off best available rate with breakfast

6. Hilton Singapore: From $247.20 nett

  • Complimentary slice of hotel signature cheesecake for per person per stay
  • 10 per cent discount at Hilton Shopping Gallery’s selected designer boutiques

7. Amara Sanctuary Resort Sentosa: From $258.90 nett

8. PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering: From $263.70 nett

  • 20 per cent off best available rate
  • Pan Pacific Cares Pack
  • 20 per cent discount off at Lime Restaurant
  • Complimentary Mixologists / Cooking Class
  • Complimentary box of pralines

Bed & Breakfast package rates from $238++ includes:

  • Pan Pacific Cares Pack
  • Breakfast for up to 2 adults and 1 child (under 12 years old)
  • 20 per cent savings at Lime Restaurant
  • Complimentary Mixology or Cooking Classes amongst other activities* (advance reservation required)
  • Complimentary Welcome Drink
  • Additional privilege for check-outs on Sunday to Wednesday – Guaranteed Late Check-Out till 3pm

9. YOTEL Singapore Orchard Road: From $274 nett

  • 2 adult & 1 child Singapore Zoo passes
  • Premium Queen with Bunk: $274 nett
  • Premium Queen View with Bunk: $284 nett
  • Room only: 20 per cent off best available rate on all room types

10. Village Hotel Bugis: From $280 nett

  • Superior Room
  • Daily breakfast
  • 6pm late check-out
  • $20 village currency
  • 2 x Amazing Chambers Singapore tickets

11. Goodwood Park Hotel: From $282.50 nett

  • Parklane Split Level Studio with breakfast for 2

12. Orchard Rendezvous Hotel: From $288 nett

  • Club Room
  • Daily breakfast
  • Minibar
  • Club lounge access
  • Choice of early check-in or late check-out
  • Free parking

This article was first published in YouTrip.

