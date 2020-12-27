12 staycations under $300 that you can use your SingapoRediscovers vouchers on

Here are 12 best Singapore staycation deals that are under $300 a night and eligible for SingapoRediscovers vouchers redemption. Plus, an extra 5 per cent off!
If you’re looking to use your SingapoRediscovers vouchers on hotel staycations, we’ve found 12 best staycation deals in Singapore that are under $300 a night!
1. Carlton Hotel: From $210 nett
- $220 nett on weekends
- $180 nett on weekdays
2. PARKROYAL On Beach Road: From $211.90 nett
- Welcome Amenities
- Welcome Tea at Tian Fu Tea Room
- 20 per cent F&B discount for hotel restaurants
- 20 per cent savings ala carte treatment in St Gregory Spa
- Free parking
- Pan Pacific Cares Pack
3. AMOY Hotel: From $218.90 nett
- 15 per cent off best available rate
- Daily breakfast
- Minibar
- 4pm late check-out
- Fu Tak Chi tour
- Curated Tong Heng Delicacies
4. The Vagabond Club: From $219.10 nett
- Early Check In or Late Check Out or 2 Breakfast
5. Oasia Hotel Downtown: From $243.60 nett
- Deluxe Room: 23.5 per cent off best available rate
- Superior Room: 10 per cent off best available rate with breakfast
6. Hilton Singapore: From $247.20 nett
- Complimentary slice of hotel signature cheesecake for per person per stay
- 10 per cent discount at Hilton Shopping Gallery’s selected designer boutiques
7. Amara Sanctuary Resort Sentosa: From $258.90 nett
8. PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering: From $263.70 nett
- 20 per cent off best available rate
- Pan Pacific Cares Pack
- 20 per cent discount off at Lime Restaurant
- Complimentary Mixologists / Cooking Class
- Complimentary box of pralines
Bed & Breakfast package rates from $238++ includes:
- Pan Pacific Cares Pack
- Breakfast for up to 2 adults and 1 child (under 12 years old)
- 20 per cent savings at Lime Restaurant
- Complimentary Mixology or Cooking Classes amongst other activities* (advance reservation required)
- Complimentary Welcome Drink
- Additional privilege for check-outs on Sunday to Wednesday – Guaranteed Late Check-Out till 3pm
9. YOTEL Singapore Orchard Road: From $274 nett
- 2 adult & 1 child Singapore Zoo passes
- Premium Queen with Bunk: $274 nett
- Premium Queen View with Bunk: $284 nett
- Room only: 20 per cent off best available rate on all room types
10. Village Hotel Bugis: From $280 nett
- Superior Room
- Daily breakfast
- 6pm late check-out
- $20 village currency
- 2 x Amazing Chambers Singapore tickets
11. Goodwood Park Hotel: From $282.50 nett
- Parklane Split Level Studio with breakfast for 2
12. Orchard Rendezvous Hotel: From $288 nett
- Club Room
- Daily breakfast
- Minibar
- Club lounge access
- Choice of early check-in or late check-out
- Free parking
This article was first published in YouTrip.