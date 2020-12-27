12 staycations under $300 that you can use your SingapoRediscovers vouchers on

Here are 12 best Singapore staycation deals that are under $300 a night and eligible for SingapoRediscovers vouchers redemption. Plus, an extra 5 per cent off!

If you’re looking to use your SingapoRediscovers vouchers on hotel staycations, we’ve found 12 best staycation deals in Singapore that are under $300 a night!

1. Carlton Hotel: From $210 nett

$220 nett on weekends

$180 nett on weekdays

2. PARKROYAL On Beach Road: From $211.90 nett

Welcome Amenities

Welcome Tea at Tian Fu Tea Room

20 per cent F&B discount for hotel restaurants

20 per cent savings ala carte treatment in St Gregory Spa

Free parking

Pan Pacific Cares Pack

3. AMOY Hotel: From $218.90 nett

15 per cent off best available rate

Daily breakfast

Minibar

4pm late check-out

Fu Tak Chi tour

Curated Tong Heng Delicacies

4. The Vagabond Club: From $219.10 nett

Early Check In or Late Check Out or 2 Breakfast

5. Oasia Hotel Downtown: From $243.60 nett

Deluxe Room: 23.5 per cent off best available rate

Superior Room: 10 per cent off best available rate with breakfast

6. Hilton Singapore: From $247.20 nett

Complimentary slice of hotel signature cheesecake for per person per stay

10 per cent discount at Hilton Shopping Gallery’s selected designer boutiques

7. Amara Sanctuary Resort Sentosa: From $258.90 nett

8. PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering: From $263.70 nett

20 per cent off best available rate

Pan Pacific Cares Pack

20 per cent discount off at Lime Restaurant

Complimentary Mixologists / Cooking Class

Complimentary box of pralines

Bed & Breakfast package rates from $238++ includes:

Pan Pacific Cares Pack

Breakfast for up to 2 adults and 1 child (under 12 years old)

20 per cent savings at Lime Restaurant

Complimentary Mixology or Cooking Classes amongst other activities* (advance reservation required)

Complimentary Welcome Drink

Additional privilege for check-outs on Sunday to Wednesday – Guaranteed Late Check-Out till 3pm

9. YOTEL Singapore Orchard Road: From $274 nett

2 adult & 1 child Singapore Zoo passes

Premium Queen with Bunk: $274 nett

Premium Queen View with Bunk: $284 nett

Room only: 20 per cent off best available rate on all room types

10. Village Hotel Bugis: From $280 nett

Superior Room

Daily breakfast

6pm late check-out

$20 village currency

2 x Amazing Chambers Singapore tickets

11. Goodwood Park Hotel: From $282.50 nett

Parklane Split Level Studio with breakfast for 2

12. Orchard Rendezvous Hotel: From $288 nett