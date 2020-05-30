12 storage ideas that don't look like storage

From secret compartments to solutions that double as decor, up your storage game with these clever storage ideas.

1. Glass display

PHOTO: D5 Studio Image

Part of the bedroom wall was hacked away and replaced with clear glass cabinets, all the better to showcase the owner’s massive collection of toy figurines.

Seen also from the living room, this storage idea turns into the focal point of this home.

2. Headboard feature

PHOTO: Lekker Design

Is it storage or is it a feature wall?

Combining open shelves and closed cupboards, this custom headboard holds plenty while giving this bedroom a feature wall with its grid line design.

3. Pull-out shoe storage

PHOTO: ROOOT Studio

Instead of going for a separate shoe storage, the TV wall in this living room conceals a pull-out compartment to keep shoes.

Not only does this provide a neater design, it also led to ample storage space.

4. Bedroom shelving

PHOTO: Authors ID

The compartments behind the bed hold a number of bedroom essentials, while doubling as nightstands to free up excess furniture in the small bedroom.

5. Divider display

PHOTO: Schemacraft Interiors

This glass display cabinet is not only a beautiful storage piece, it also acts as a divider and privacy screen between the living room and the home office.

Thanks to the clear glass, daylight can still pass through the different spaces.

6. Shallow shoe cabinet

PHOTO: FIneline Design

Because there wasn’t enough room for a deeper shoe cabinet, the designer changed up the inner compartments to accommodate the homeowner’s footwear, inadvertently creating a design feature with the sloped shelves.

7. Wardrobe feature

PHOTO: Wolf Woof

Clad in marble laminates with large knobs swathed in a contrasting black marble print, this full-height wardrobe is a luxury feature wall in its own right.

But it also stores clothes and part of it even works as a headboard.

8. Bay window dressing

PHOTO: Upstairs_

Surrounding the cosy bay window alcove are cubby holes that accommodate everything from books to display knickknacks.

Practical, yet also dressing up the window.

9. Staircase storage

PHOTO: Erstudio

Hidden compartments under the stairs function as storage, while also acting as a backdrop for this dining zone.

The drawers are clad in woodgrain laminates, creating a seamless design with the wood flooring in the space.

10. Grille organisation

PHOTO: Linear Space Concepts

A metal grille serves as a convenient holdall for kitchen utensils and wares, allowing the home cook to see where everything is at once.

It also helps to dress up the empty kitchen wall, which is decked out in white subway tiles for functionality.

11. Bookshelves with hidden stairs

PHOTO: Piu Design

Bookshelves with staircases aren’t just the requisite of ancient libraries. You can recreate the same feeling of majesty with one in your home.

If you are short on space, consider concealing the stairway like what was done in this design.

The stairs can be rolled back in to flush with the bookshelves when you’re done with picking out the book from the upper shelves.

12. Counter concealment

PHOTO: Cozyspace

The topmost drawer in this kitchen transforms into additional prep space when pulled out.

A nifty space-saving trick for small kitchens with little countertop room.

This article was first published in Renonation.