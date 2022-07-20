12 super hydrating face masks to plump up your skin

Our skin always needs moisture, especially with the number of hours a day we spend in air-conditioned offices, shopping centres, or even rooms in our own homes.

The environment is constantly taking a toll on our skin, and so we need to up the ante with our skincare in order to fight back and regain the hydration, radiance and skin tone we all want.

Hydrating sheet masks are one of my favourite types of skincare to own, because your skin can always benefit from some extra hydration, whatever your skin type.

When your skin is more hydrated, it’s healthier, plumper, less prone to irritation, and will also produce less sebum than it might usually produce in order to compensate for dehydration.

Dr Jart+ Dermask Soothing Hydra Solution Facial Mask, $28 (For a pack of five)

Hydrating masks that work well for sensitive skin may be hard to come by, especially since the formula needs to be gentle yet effective at the same time.

So when we’ve found this sheet mask made specially for those with troubled, sensitive skin, we couldn’t be more excited.

Formulated with Aquaxyl and Quick-Soothing Complex, this mask works hard to nourish, hydrate and soothe skin, so your complexion feels softer after just one use. Leave it on for about 15 minutes and let the excess serum soak into your skin overnight.

Innisfree Green Tea Sleeping Mask, $22

If you’re struggling with dehydrated skin and dry patches, we’ve found a super nourishing and hydrating mask that will replenish moisture in your skin after multiple uses.

This mask has a bouncy gel texture that will instantly absorb into your skin without leaving a sticky or tacky residue behind.

It’s also infused with green tea, which will provide extra moisture to restore skin with its natural dewiness and radiance. Pop this mask on as a last step in your night time skincare routine and you should be good to go.

Juara Java Plum & Avocado Nourishing Mask, USD$44 (S$61.2)

This face mask doesn’t just smell like an avocado milkshake, applying it feels like a tall glass of beverage for your face.

Great for those with sensitive skin, this mask offers maximum hydration without irritating the skin. Avocado oil, Java plum, banana, and mango softens the skin and calms redness while protecting the skin from damage caused by free radicals.

Thanks to its cream-based formula, it leaves the skin looking radiant and balanced in the morning when used as an overnight mask. Plus, it smells just like an avocado milkshake!

Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Overnight Rehydrating Masque, $47.60

Infused with 10.5 per cent Squalane and Glacial Glycoprotein, this mask melts into your skin and stabilizes the moisture barrier to help boost resilience against external aggressors.

Erborian Bamboo Waterlock Mask, $58.29

Suited for normal to dry skin, this intensely nourishing mask can be used in two ways – as a rinse off mask or a leave-on treatment.

This pleasantly scented mask gets its name from the bamboo sap and fibres that are utilised here for its water retaining quality. When this mask was trialled, 94 per cent of the participants felt that their skin was smoother and more moisturised.

Bioderma Hydrabio Masque Moisturising Mask, $48 for 75ml

Made for even the driest of skin, this creamy mask sinks into the skin to replenish moisture lost throughout the day. The key ingredient in this mask is the brand’s patented Aquagenium biological complex that helps to transform your skin’s radiance and deliver intense hydration.

Did we also mention that it is non-comedogenic and hypoallergenic? We’re obsessed.

Slap it on your skin after cleansing to benefit from an instant hydrating effect, and leave it on for ten minutes, before removing the excess with a cotton pad to allow the active ingredients to get to work. For optimum results, use it every day for the first week, and once or twice a week afterwards.

Origins Drink Up Intensive Overnight Mask to quench skin's thirst, $48

When it comes to face masks, the one thing that makes me happiest about Origins is that it packages masks in squeeze tubes, which means you never have to worry about contaminating the inside of the tube, using too much product, or having to struggle to close the jar after you’re done and have product all over your hands.

This intensive hydration mask has avocado and apricot kernel oil for skin nutrition, and Japanese seaweed to smooth dull skin.

Blithe Blue Zone Marine Intensive Mask Abalone, $49.50 for 1 piece

We reviewed this mask a while back and had very good things to say about it.

The gist of it: It’s ultra-hydrating, suitable for sensitive skin, and also contains ingredients that help strengthen your skin’s protective barrier as part of the brand’s dedication to anti-polluaging (pollution-driven skin ageing). And for how hydrating and soothing it is plus great packaging, it’s hard to believe it’s as affordable as it is.

For Beloved One Extreme Hydration Bio-Cellulose Mask, $69 for 3 pieces

It’s hard to go wrong with this Taiwanese brand, and the hydrating bio-cellulose is one of my favourites for hydration. It’s packed with plumping peptides and is quite the moisturising indulgence.

The bio-cellulose nature of the mask means the sheet is a naturally derived fibre that holds a good amount of serum goodness (so less of a dripping mess) and also helps your skin better absorb all the nutrients from the mask.

It acts like a protective layer that also prevents water loss, so it doesn’t dry up even if you use it beyond the recommended amount of time.

For Beloved Girl Extreme Moisture Mineral Cloud-Silk Mask, $19 for three pieces

As the younger (and more affordable) sister brand to For Beloved One, For Beloved Girl is launching in Singapore with a new mineral mask series that’s meant for younger girls and women with fewer skin concerns. Each of the masks are very specifically targeted to treat different skin issues with different minerals.

For hydration, you’re going to want the Extreme Moisture Mineral Cloud-Silk Mask that contains hyaluronic acid as well as two other moisture-replenishing mechanisms, sodium PCA (to soothe fatigued skin and fortify skin function) and sodium lactate (to restore balance).

These sheet masks are also smaller in size, which means they will fit smaller Asian face features well without lots of excess material or unnecessary folds.

Fresh Rose Face Mask, $95 for 100ml

This gel mask from Fresh contains real rose petals that work with the gel to melt into your skin. The mask primarily hydrates and tones your skin, but you’re also left with skin that’s cool and calm after.

Huge bonus? The rose mask smells absolutely divine and goes a long way towards helping you relax. While I can’t say for sure if the rose petals make much of a difference, it’s still thrilling to apply to your skin.

Skin Inc Pure Deepsea Hydrating Mask, $88

This gel mask is definitely on the pricier side, but it can be used for both a quick hydration boost or even left on overnight for a more intensive experience.

It leaves your skin feeling incredibly soft and instantly smoother once you’ve washed it off, which is great if you’ve got a big night ahead and want your makeup to look flawless.

The mask doesn’t contain too many ingredients which is always a plus in my book (fewer ingredients tend to be easier on the skin).

The primary ingredient is Okinawa deep-sea water to hydrate the skin, followed by soybean extract and hyaluronic acid to really plump up the skin. Whether you have acne-prone or easily irritated skin, this mask is going to be gentle enough for you to use, even near the eye area.

