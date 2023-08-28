13 family-friendly rock climbing gyms in Singapore that rock!

Looking for a fun and adventurous activity that the whole family can enjoy? Look no further than rock climbing! Rock climbing is not only a great way to stay active and build strength, but it also provides an exciting challenge for kids and adults alike.

We've got you covered if you're in Singapore and searching for family-friendly rock-climbing gyms.

Check out these 13 rock climbing spots where the entire family can scale new heights together!

1. Ground Up Climbing Rock

Located in Tessensohn, Ground Up Climbing offers a safe and engaging environment for climbers of all ages.

With dedicated climbing walls for kids and beginners, this gym ensures that everyone feels comfortable and supported as they learn the ropes.

2. Climb Central Sports Hub

Situated in Kallang Wave Mall, Climb Central is a premier rock climbing gym with a range of walls suitable for all skill levels.

Kids will love the vibrant and colourful bouldering section, while parents can tackle the challenging lead climbing routes.

3. T-Hall.sg

Tucked away in Crawford Lane, T-Hall.sg features a spacious climbing facility with walls designed for both beginners and experienced climbers.

Their dedicated kids' area, complete with padded flooring and smaller holds, makes it an ideal spot for little adventurers.

4. Kinetics Climbing Rock

Offering top-notch climbing facilities in Serangoon, Kinetics Climbing caters to climbers of all ages and abilities.

They have a dedicated section for kids with fun and interactive climbing walls, ensuring a memorable experience for the entire family.

5. Boulder Movement Downtown

Located in the heart of the city, Boulder Movement Downtown is a bouldering-only gym that guarantees an exhilarating experience.

With challenging routes and regular route settings, both kids and adults can enjoy a thrilling time climbing without ropes.

6. Fit · Bloc - Climbing Rock

Situated in Science Park, Fit · Bloc is a family-friendly climbing gym that focuses on bouldering.

Their extensive range of climbing walls and training facilities will keep both kids and adults entertained and challenged throughout their climbing journey.

7. OYEYO Boulder Home

If you're looking for a unique and cosy climbing experience, head to OYEYO Boulder Home on Mackenzie Road.

With a homey atmosphere and dedicated kids' walls, this gym provides a warm and welcoming environment for families to enjoy rock climbing.

8. Lighthouse Climbing Rock

Located on Pasir Panjang Road, Lighthouse Climbing offers a spacious and well-equipped climbing gym suitable for climbers of all ages.

Their dedicated kids' section ensures that little ones can have a blast climbing in a safe and supervised environment.

9. The Rock School - Our Tampines Hub

With a variety of climbing walls and routes suitable for all levels, The Rock School at Our Tampines Hub is a fantastic choice for family outings.

They offer regular programs for kids and parents to learn and improve their climbing skills together.

10. BFF Climb Bukit Timah

Situated near the lush Bukit Timah Nature Reserve, BFF Climb offers a unique rock climbing experience amidst nature.

The gym features a range of climbing walls for all skill levels, ensuring an enjoyable and challenging outing for the entire family.

11. Kinder Klasse Rock Climbing

Nestled near the Marina Bay Golf Course, Kinder Klasse is a dedicated climbing gym for kids.

Their colourful and interactive climbing walls and professional instructors create a safe and exciting environment where kids can develop their climbing skills.

12. Power Kids Gym

Power Kids Gym in Clemenceau Ave is a fantastic place for kids to stay active and have fun and offers a climbing wall that challenges young climbers.

With a focus on building strength and coordination, this gym provides a great introduction to climbing.

13. My Little Climbing Room

Located in The Promenade @ Pelikat, My Little Climbing Gym specialises in offering a safe and engaging climbing experience for young children.

Their walls are designed with small hands and feet in mind, ensuring that even the tiniest adventurers can join in the fun.

Rock climbing is a thrilling activity that promotes physical fitness, problem-solving skills, and family bonding.

With these 13 family-friendly rock climbing gyms in Singapore, you can embark on a memorable adventure with your loved ones.

Whether your family is new to rock climbing or experienced climbers, there's a gym on this list that will cater to your needs.

So, grab your gear, get climbing, and enjoy the adrenaline rush together!

