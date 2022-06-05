When most brides plan their wedding looks, no detail is left unchecked - and that includes your nails. Are you planning for your upcoming wedding soon? Or simply looking for some #nailspo for your next manicure? Well, we've got you. From gemstones to sequins and pearls, here are 13 glamorous nail art ideas that would complement your wedding ring.

13 glamorous nail art ideas for beautiful bridal nails

Pearls and sparkles

This minimalist yet ethereal design featuring pearls, glitter, and mini gold beads will catch the eye of everyone who spots them. Get it as is, or switch it up with different coloured pearls and glitter!

Nudes and gems

With a subtle glittery taupe base topped off with complimentary gemstones, these nails are beyond pretty! Should you prefer your nails to be slightly more subtle, simply swap out the glittery polish for a solid base, or omit the gemstones on the thumbs

Gold sequins

Disco lovers, this one's for you! Get ready to dance the night away with these stylish nails that will catch the light (and attention!) all night long.

Gems and glitter

Shine bright like a diamond with these drool-worthy solitaire-inspired nails that exude elegance. This design incorporates silver elements in the form of glitter polish and beads, but get gold instead for your nails to really pop.

Meteor shower

This subtle galaxy inspired nails remind us of a meteor shower. Perfect for a night out in town, these starry nails will dazzle - literally!

All that glitters

Sometimes, more IS more. And with these bejewelled milky pink nails, it's exactly like that. All the elements come together so well! We bet these nails will look great in blue too.

Pearly French

We're loving this fresh take on the classic French manicure. Who knew that simply adding some pearls would elevate this iconic look so much?

Fancy French

If you'd like to switch up your French manicure even more, try coloured tips instead. Pink works great if you're going for a sweet, girly look, while a striking burgundy red would add more than a touch of class.

Holographic

Going for holographic nails is an easy way to inject some glimmer into your look, sans the hassle of having to deal with gemstones. These nails are simple, yet effortlessly alluring.

Seductive red

There are few colours that scream glamour the way that red does. These striking red nails stay sophisticated, yet announce to the world that you're ready to paint the town red.

Crown jewel

If you're one who prefers to be subtle, this understated design is perfect for you. The lone gemstone on the nails makes even more of a statement when contrasted with the surrounding neutral nails. Want a slightly more vibrant colour? We think green would go great with this design.

Gold chrome

A great option for gold lovers, these metallic nails will bring out the best in you. You'll just have to keep in mind not to stare at your reflection in your nails all day!

Gold foil

If you like the look of the gold chrome nails but would prefer a little something extra, gold foil nails are a great choice! These luminescent nails are stunning - finish it off with a matte top coat for a different look.

This article was first published in Her World Online.